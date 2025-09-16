Want to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin? Here’s What to Look For

Pumpkin-picking season is here, and there are tons of colorful gourds to choose from. Figuring out which one fits your needs can be challenging, but that perfect pumpkin isn’t going to pick itself. Here are some tips for finding a pumpkin that will surely stand out.
Looks matter.
The first step in hunting for a fitting pumpkin is paying attention to its color. Fruits of the highest quality are usually bright orange from top to bottom. It’s important to note that a pumpkin’s color doesn’t always indicate maturity, as its colors vary widely. You’ll also want to pay attention to a pumpkin’s stem color: bright green ones indicate freshness.
If the traditional orange color isn’t up your alley, that’s okay; plenty of other pumpkin types fit other aesthetics. The stark white cotton candy pumpkins make an ideal canvas for painting. Meanwhile, a warty pumpkin will do the trick for a spookier vibe.
Keep your pumpkin’s intended purpose in mind.
Knowing your pumpkin’s purpose makes all the difference in which one you should pick. Say you want to carve a jack-o’-lantern. In that case, you should opt for a large pumpkin with a uniform shape and a smoother surface. A pumpkin that’s denser, smaller, and heavier might be the best choice for a pumpkin-forward dish.
Look for a firm, non-damaged pumpkin.
Regardless of your pumpkin’s purpose, the one you choose should be firm. You’ll also want to avoid fruits with spots, as well; the blemishes may indicate bug infestations. Be sure to check for frost damage when selecting a pumpkin as well—the condition is usually indicated by discoloration.
Carry your pumpkin carefully.
Whatever you do, don’t carry a pumpkin by the stem: if the stem breaks off, the pumpkin will decay faster. It’s best to carry the fruit by its bottom or bring a wagon for easy transportation. Additionally, steer clear of pumpkins with already-broken or weak stems.
Those with the greenest thumbs may want to look at these tips for growing a giant pumpkin this season.
