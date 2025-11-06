The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s Thanksgiving Forecast Is Out—These Locations Better Dress Warm

If your Thanksgiving plans involve bundling up and braving the great American highway system, you might want to pack an extra sweater. The Old Farmer’s Almanac just released its 2025 Thanksgiving forecast, and let’s just say this year’s travel might prevent any outdoor activities.

Here’s what you can expect across the country, and why you might want to keep your puffy coat within reach.

What’s the Weather Looking Like?

It’s a real patchwork this year. According to the Almanac’s long-range forecast, most of the East Coast will enjoy a relatively calm and sunny Thanksgiving week. That means decent parade weather, clear highways, and (ideally) very little airport drama.

But if you’re heading north, it’s a different story. Northern New England could see snowflakes dancing through the air, while areas like the Upper Midwest and the Intermountain West should brace for flurries and slick roads.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts Thanksgiving 2025 weather | Photo by The Old Farmer’s Almanac

Out west, things turn soggier. The Pacific Northwest and much of California will be under a steady stream of showers, and the southern parts of the region might even see heavier rainfall. Translation: pack your raincoat and keep your travel mug handy.

Meanwhile, the South is sitting pretty. From Texas to Florida, the forecast calls for warm, sunny skies and only the occasional shower. If you’ve ever wanted to deep-fry a turkey outdoors, this might just be your year.

In short:

Colder than average in the Northeast and the High Plains.

Rainy and cool in the Pacific states.

Warm and bright in the South and Southwest.

Only those north enough to deserve it will be getting snow.

Wait, What Even Is The Old Farmer’s Almanac?

If you’ve ever seen that little yellow-covered book at the checkout line and wondered what all the fuss is about, here’s the scoop: The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather (and much more) since 1792.

The Almanac’s forecasts are made months in advance using a mix of meteorological data, solar science, and good old-fashioned pattern recognition. They’re not meant to replace your local five-day forecast, but they’re surprisingly accurate when it comes to long-range trends.

Thanksgiving 2025 looks like a classic one: a little bit of everything, depending on where you’re headed. So wherever you’re spending the holiday, make sure to bundle up and give thanks for woolly socks!