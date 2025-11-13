12 Mountain Towns That Are Breathtaking Year-Round

Are you someone who likes to skip the sandy beaches for snowy slopes? You aren’t alone, and luckily, you have plenty of options in the United States.

Mountain towns are perfect for outdoor activities like skiing, hiking, and plenty of other summer and winter activities. A good mountain town should also have some delicious food and drink options for when you want to sit indoors after a long day out or simply to relax and take in the amazing natural vistas only the mountains can provide.

The United States is blessed with two dominant mountain ranges— the Rocky Mountains in the west and the Appalachian Mountains in the east—to give it a good base for high-flying high-altitude towns. Perhaps one of them can appeal to you the next time you want to head for the mountains to get away or even find a new place to stay.

A person skiing at a winter retreat in Vail, Colorado | John Moore/GettyImages

Vail’s Bavarian charm and walkability welcome visitors throughout the year who want to take to its world-famous slopes in the winter for hiking, water rafting, or other outdoor activities in the summer. You can also find plenty of dining options that are sure to stand out in the winter or the summer, depending on when you visit.

Big Bear Lake, California

Big Bear Lake in California | Ann Johansson/GettyImages

What if you like beaches and mountains? Big Bear Lake in California would be a good option for you. The town is only a few hours’ drive from Los Angeles, giving you access to plenty of winter sports like skiing and snow tubing. You can also find plenty of summer activities on the lake, like boating and kayaking, making Big Bear Lake a great year-round destination.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Atmosphere during the 2022 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival | R. Diamond/GettyImages

The Smoky Mountains are home to Gatlinburg, a mountain town with shopping, outdoor activities, and a robust arts and crafts scene. Check out the SkyPark, which includes breathtaking views from the elevated SkyBridge, or head to nearby Dollywood for a day of amusement park fun with the family.

Park City, Utah

Andrew Savage skiing in Park City, Utah | Tyler Tate/GettyImages

Another great Rocky Mountain resort town can be found in Utah, with Park City serving up skiing, snowboarding, and other snowy activities. The town is also perfect for movie fans; the iconic Sundance Film Festival sees film buffs, filmmakers, and actors travel to the mountain town to enjoy a wide variety of special screenings.

Stowe, Vermont | Craig T Fruchtman/GettyImages

Stowe is one of the oldest mountain towns in the U.S., with the town charter dating back to 1763, before the United States became independent. Since then, it has welcomed visitors to Vermont’s Green Mountains with plenty of winter activities as well as fun annual events like the Stowe Jazz Festival, a British invasion celebration, and Oktoberfest at the von Trapp Biergarten. And yes, that is the same von Trapp family who inspired The Sound of Music.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Adobe houses in Santa Fe, New Mexico | Buddy Mays/GettyImages

Santa Fe has a unique style with plenty of galleries, museums, and dining options to keep you busy when you visit. The town, which is situated in the southern arm of the Rocky Mountains, also includes plenty of the outdoor activities you would expect from a mountain town, like skiing, hiking, and fishing, along with ballooning.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Jackson Hole, Wyoming | Michael Caulfield/GettyImages

In the winter, Jackson Hole is the perfect spot for skiing at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, but don’t discount a summer trip either, with family activities like biking, horseback riding, and a kids’ camp. The town also hosts its historic Jackson Hole Rodeo from Memorial Day to Labor Day, including bull riding and barrel racing.

Lake Placid, New York

Braden Currie and Mattia Ceccarelli bike in Lake Placid, New York | Hector Vivas/GettyImages

Lake Placid hosted the 1980 Winter Olympic Games, so you know you’ll find plenty of winter sports options when you visit. The town in the Adirondack Mountains has skiing, snowshoeing, and dogsledding, or you can spend a day exploring the Olympic Legacy sites.

Asheville, North Carolina | George Rose/GettyImages

Asheville is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains with plenty to do during all four seasons. Peep the changing colors in the fall or hike and explore water sports in warmer weather. The town is also home to the famous Biltmore Estate, and you can check out the estate’s grounds or plan a trip during the winter holidays when it’s decorated for the festive holiday season.

Bend, Oregon | George Rose/GettyImages

Adventurous types may want to visit Bend, Oregon, in the Cascade Mountains to try out some mountain biking trails that are sure to get your heart racing, or you can take a more scenic route with your kids to get them some experience on beginner trails. And when you need a break after a long day of riding, check out the Bend Ale Trail featuring 30 local breweries in the area.

Big Sky, Montana

Montana | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

Big Sky offers big adventures from its spot in the Rocky Mountains with skiing in the winter, hiking and fly fishing in the summer, and plenty of live music throughout the year. Big Sky is also only about an hour’s drive from Yellowstone, making it a good stepping stone to the national park from the park’s west entrance.

Helen, Georgia | John Greim/GettyImages

Find Bavarian charm in the South when you visit Helen, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The town looks like an alpine village with cobblestone streets and colorful shops, along with wineries and, of course, German-inspired breweries to visit. Check out the local potteries and galleries if you enjoy looking for unique arts and crafts to take home with you.