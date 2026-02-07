The 5 Most Emotional Super Bowl Commercials Ever (and Why They Worked)

Super Bowl Sunday is all about celebrating the big game with friends and family, but when a heartfelt commercial airs, it cuts through the noise and sticks with you.

Be it a personal connection or a scene that tugs at your heartstrings, some Super Bowl advertisements evoke emotions you didn't even know you could feel, especially in the middle of a football game. These 30 to 90-second masterpieces use every single moment to capture your attention and bring tears to your eyes. Despite being tragic and reflective, they leave a lasting impression because of their expertly crafted storytelling.

If you’re prone to tears, grab a box of tissues as we revisit the five most emotional Super Bowl commercials ever and why they worked.

'BOY' - NATIONWIDE (2015)

Nationwide's "Boy" commercial seized screens and hearts ahead of Super Bowl XLIX, and remains one of the most notable, gut-wrenching advertisements of all time. The scene opens with a young boy describing everything he will never get to experience. He rides a bike through town, gets a kiss from a girl on the school bus, adventures with his dog, and suits up for his wedding. After shuffling through life's most memorable moments, the child reveals that he will never grow up because he's already dead.

Why it works: This advertisement resonates on a relatable level. Whether viewers have children, nieces or nephews, or remember their own childhood, the commercial feels instantly familiar. By displaying the unimaginable, Nationwide asks viewers how to safeguard their children from preventable accidents and offers itself as the solution.

'LORETTA' - GOOGLE (2020)

If you didn't shed a tear watching the first commercial, prepare for the waterworks to begin. Google's "Loretta" debuted during Super Bowl LIV and hit very close to home for some viewers. The advertisement opens with an elderly gentleman with dementia asking Google how to "not forget." He prompts the search engine to remember details about his deceased wife, Loretta, including photos, favorite foods, and travels. Over time, Google logs everything the man asks, creating a digital photo album that helps him hang on to precious memories with Loretta.

Why it works: Even if you don't know anyone with dementia, this Super Bowl ad triggers sadness. Beyond its nostalgic themes and reflections on aging, the ad humanizes Google by showing how it can practically and compassionately help preserve precious memories.

'BROTHERHOOD' - BUDWEISER (2013)

Stevie Nicks' "Landslide" is emotional enough on its own, but pair it with an unbreakable bond between man and horse, and it's sure to open the floodgates. Budweiser knew exactly what they were doing when they premiered 2013's "Brotherhood" ahead of Super Bowl XLVII. The advertisement centers on a farm in the heart of America, where a man lovingly raises a foal with the devotion and care one might give a younger sibling. The horse becomes a Budweiser Clydesdale, and the inseparable pair part ways. Distraught, the man journeys to Chicago for a parade, where the horse spots him in the crowd and rushes to his side, recalling their special connection.

Why it works: This commercial signifies the deeply consoling bond many people feel with animals. Growing up with an animal is an incredibly meaningful experience and one that Budweiser perfectly encapsulates in its Super Bowl advertisement. It’s not only relatable but, similar to Google's "Loretta", offers an element of nostalgia.

'PERFECT 10' - KIA (2024)

Who knew a car commercial could leave you crying in front of your TV? Viewers watching Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 likely had to reach for a box of tissues when Kia's "Perfect 10" premiered. The advertisement begins with a young girl competing in a figure skating event. Her father watches from the audience with sad eyes next to a seat presumably reserved for the child's mother, who had passed away. After a quiet ride home, the girl arrives at her grandparents' house and performs an uplifting skating routine on their pond, beautifully lit with the help of Kia. From inside the house, the grandfather traces the number "10" on a foggy window.

Why it works: Beyond the sorrow of losing a parent, this commercial emotionally illustrates the profound emptiness that follows the loss of a loved one. It emphasises the irreplaceable role our loved ones play in our lives and how we attempt to let in light after their passing.

'WITH DAD' - NISSAN (2015)

Nissan's "With Dad," which premiered before Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, is another ad that begins with an emotionally-charged ballad, using Harry Chapin’s "Cats in the Cradle" to tell its visual story. Echoing the theme of the song, the commercial spotlights the child of a Nascar racer who grieves the constant absence of his father. Despite his father's frequent departures, the child still aspires to follow in his footsteps. The ad concludes with a heartfelt reunion, as the father finally shows up for his son and they share a sweet embrace inside a Nissan.

Why it works: "With Dad" immerses viewers in the struggles of a childhood marked by a parent’s ongoing absence. For some, the commercial is reality, striking a personal chord. For others, it is so strategically created that it brings the scenario to life, evoking empathy for both the child and the father.