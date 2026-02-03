6 NFL Stars With the Most Super Bowl MVP Titles—Including 1 Current Player

It takes talent to even get to the Super Bowl, let alone win the big game, so you really have to be a standout that day to win the most valuable player award in the most valuable game.

It also helps if you're a quarterback. Of the six players who have won multiple Super Bowl MVP awards, all six have been quarterbacks. On the other hand, you'll probably be out of luck if you're on the other side of the ball with only 10 defensive players in the history of the Super Bowl winning an MVP award.

Can you name any of these six elite players who have won the MVP award more than once?

Tom Brady (5)

The more times you make it to the big game, the more chances you have to win the MVP award. That’s the case for Tom Brady, who has picked up five MVPs during his career while also being the quarterback with the most Super Bowl appearances, showing up to the big game 10 times.

Brady won four of his MVP awards while leading the New England Patriots to Super Bowl wins, with his fifth award coming during Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patrick Mahomes (3)

The Kansas City Chiefs have recently faltered after dominating the NFL postseason with multiple Super Bowl appearances and wins. One of the reasons for those wins was quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who nabbed the Super Bowl MVP award three times in five Super Bowl appearances.

Mahomes is the most recent winner on this list, picking up the honor in three of the past six seasons.

Joe Montana (3)

Joe Montana was a legendary quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s, and all three of his Super Bowl MVPs came in that decade, making him the first player to reach that milestone. It helped that he was undefeated in the 49ers' four Super Bowl appearances over that time.

The only MVP that Montana didn't pick up during that run of wins went to teammate Jerry Rice instead.

Eli Manning (2)

Eli Manning had two Super Bowl appearances in his career, with both of them leading to his Super Bowl MVP awards. Both wins had two more things in common: they both came as wins for his New York Giants over the New England Patriots, and both came when he faced—and beat—Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Terry Bradshaw (2)

Younger fans may recognize Terry Bradshaw as an NFL commentator on their TVs on football Sundays, but Pittsburgh Steelers fans also know him as a two-time Super Bowl MVP for their beloved football team over his four Super Bowl appearances with the team.

Bradshaw led the Steelers to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1979 and 1980.

Bart Starr (2)

The late Bart Starr was a Super Bowl star twice, setting the standard for quarterbacks for decades to come. Starr led the Green Bay Packers to victories in the first two Super Bowls ever contested, becoming the first player to win the Super Bowl MVP and the first player to repeat that feat.

Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

