7 Most Valuable Vintage Apple Products

Believe it or not, there was a time before blue text message bubbles were a status symbol. Decades prior to iPhones and iPods ruling our pockets, Apple was changing the tech game with gargantuan, multi-part gadgets that would evolve into the compact devices we rely on today. The Apple-1 kicked things off in 1976, followed by the mass-market Macintosh 128K and the original iPod, which made music portable. Some were commercial flops, some were cultural game-changers, but all are now prized collector’s items.

In many cases, what makes an old Apple device priceless isn’t the computer itself: it’s a rare floppy drive, a signed manual, or even a missing vent that can send auction prices soaring into the six-figure range. From the Newton MessagePad to the first iPhone, these Apple relics are rare pieces of history that compel collectors to reach for their checkbooks. Let’s explore the most valuable vintage Apple products that didn’t just compute, but rewired how we interact with technology.

Apple-1 (1976)

Original Apple‑1 personal computer offered at Christie’s. | Christie's

Sold for: $945,000

Way back in the ’70s, Apple’s first computer hit the scene: the Apple-I. Hand-built by Steve Wozniak and sold as a fully assembled motherboard, it was worlds away from today’s sleek machines. Only about 200 units were ever made, making it incredibly rare today. Collectors have gone absolutely wild for these early machines: one Apple-I from Steve Jobs’ office sold at Christie’s in 2024 for a record-breaking $945,000, a staggering leap from its original price of $666.66.

Apple Lisa (1983)

Sold for: $882,000

Apple Lisa 1 microcomputer offered at Christie’s as part of the Paul G. Allen Collection. | Christie's

Named after Jobs’ daughter, the Apple Lisa pushed personal computer boundaries in 1983 as one of the first to offer a graphical user interface (GUI) and a mouse, features that felt downright futuristic at the time. Though its $10,000 price tag, limited memory, and underpowered 5 MHz processor made it a commercial flop, the Lisa laid the groundwork for the Macintosh and inspired future operating systems. Today, Lisa systems are coveted collector’s items, especially those with rare Twiggy floppy drives. One complete Apple Lisa 1 microcomputer, formerly part of Paul Allen’s Living Computer Museum, sold at Christie’s for $882,000 in 2024, cementing its status as a vintage computing treasure.

iPhone (2007)

Steve Jobs holding the original iPhone at its unveiling in 2007. | Kimberly White/GettyImages

Sold for: $190,372

When Apple introduced the original iPhone in the early 2000s, it reimagined the smartphone by combining a phone, music player, and web browser into one sleek, easy-to-use device. Originally selling for $499 with a two-year contract, it quickly became a must-have. Fast-forward to today, and first-generation iPhones are prized collector’s treasures: you can grab a used one for under $100, but a mint-condition, unopened 4GB model has smashed auction records at $190,000, and other factory-sealed units have gone for $63,000—a far cry from its humble beginnings.

Macintosh 128K (1984)

Apple Macintosh 128K, the first Mac, introduced in 1984. | Photology1971/GettyImages

Sold for: $150,075

Though it may look like a clunky artifact today, the Macintosh 128K redefined how people interacted with computers as the first successful mass-market machine built around a GUI and mouse. Apple even splashed out on the now-legendary “1984” Super Bowl commercial to position the Macintosh against IBM’s dominance, cementing the 128K’s place in computing lore.

While later Macs may have overshadowed it, the 128K has become a holy grail for vintage tech collectors, with working units going for $1,500 or more. Still, pristine examples with original packaging, manuals, and accessories can command far higher prices: an early prototype sold at Bonhams for $150,075, and a motherboard signed by Jobs and Jef Raskin fetched $132,049 at a 2021 auction.

Apple II (1977)

Rare Apple II ventless Rev 0 personal computer from 1977, offered at Bonhams. | Bonhams

Sold for: $35,655

A year after the garage‑built Apple-I, Apple hit its stride with the Apple II, a fully assembled personal computer that helped bring computing out of the hobbyist world and into everyday homes and offices. Unlike its predecessor, which numbered under 200 units, the Apple II ended up in the hands of millions and powered Apple’s early growth. Today, Apple II units—especially rare ventless models—are prized finds for vintage tech fans, with some fetching five-figure sums that would make the original $1,298 price tag look quaint.

iPod (2001)

Original first-generation iPod music player, introduced by Apple in 2001. | Apple

Sold for: $29,000

In a world of Walkmans and MP3 players, the original iPod redefined personal music on the go in the new millennium. Its sleek design and 5 GB storage allowed users to carry 1,000 songs in their pocket, revolutionizing how people listened to music on the go. The iPod line continued for over two decades, selling millions of units, before being discontinued in 2022. Today, first-generation iPods with their original scroll wheel and classic white design are highly sought-after collectibles, and factory-sealed units have sold for more than $20,000, well above the original retail price of $399.

Newton MessagePad (1993)

Apple Newton MessagePad, one of the first personal digital assistants, offered at Christie’s. | Christie's

Sold for: $2,520

Before there was the iPad, there was the Newton MessagePad. Larger than the more popular PalmPilot that would follow, this early personal digital assistant (PDA) laid the groundwork for modern touchscreen tablets. Developed while Jobs was away from Apple, the Newton faced software bugs and shipping delays, ultimately leading Jobs to discontinue the line in 1997 upon his return. Today, it’s a highly sought-after collectible, with units selling for over $2,500 at auction. Originally sold with a leather carrying case and stylus, the Newton retailed for $700 in 1993.