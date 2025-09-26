You’re Probably Not Washing Your Car Often Enough—Here’s Why

In terms of technology, cars are “smarter” than they’ve ever been, with driving assistance features that can make drivers feel more like co-pilots. But regardless of these advancements, cars are still highly dependent on regular maintenance. Oil and filter changes, tire replacement, and more help keep them running longer.

You might think washing your car falls more under the cosmetic category; some might even go months without a wash, or postpone it until it’s visibly dirty. For a variety of reasons, though, depriving your vehicle of regular cleaning is actually a bad idea—not only for its finish, but for its resale value. Here’s why.

Why You Should Wash Your Car Regularly

According to roadside assistance company AAA, car owners should typically aim to wash their vehicle every two weeks. The reason? Cars are constantly exposed to environmental factors like bird droppings, tree sap, insects, and other contaminants. While these things aren’t going to affect your vehicle’s operation, they can do a number on the paint job. Bird deposits, for example, are extremely acidic, and leaving them on your car’s roof can deteriorate the finish.

It’s not strictly nature that’s a problem. When you drive, your car can pick up road debris from construction and tar from roads, which can damage paint and potentially the undercarriage.

Don’t forget to clean the inside of your car. | Peter Dazeley/GettyImages

Your car’s interior probably doesn’t need to be cleaned as frequently, but you should still keep a regular schedule of vacuuming up crumbs or dirt to keep the upholstery maintained. (Leather seats may also benefit from regular conditioning to keep the surface from cracking; check your auto manual for specific guidance.)

The Role of Road Salt in Washing Your Car

People living in colder climates have an additional road hazard to worry about: road salt. While salt can keep roads from becoming too slippery in the winter, it’s often corrosive to a car’s body and undercarriage. Rusty braking or steering mechanisms can then become a costly or dangerous problem. (The same concern holds true for living near the ocean, where saltwater and sand can also have damaging effects.)

Salt on the road can cause big problems for your car. | Douglas Sacha/GettyImages

Salt can also coat headlights, which can reduce your car’s visibility. It can also interfere with sensors, which might impact driving assistance functions like emergency braking.

You don’t necessarily have to wash your car more often in the winter if you’re keeping up with the two-week rule. But one thing you should do is get to a car wash rather than wash by hand. That’s because you want to make sure the bottom of the car is getting a thorough rinse, something typically only possible with water nozzles positioned underneath the body of the vehicle. (Rust-proofing, which involves a spray coating to reduce corrosion, gets mixed reviews and may actually trap moisture if not properly applied.)

Washing Your Car Less Often

If you find a bi-weekly wash daunting, you might be able to get away with less frequent maintenance with two preventative steps. First, try waxing your car after washing—it adds a protective layer to your car’s paint finish that makes it more resistant to corrosive elements. It also makes washing a little easier: Grime should rinse off more quickly. (Be mindful that some experts advise waxing more often; check the product you’re using for recommendations.)

Keeping your car in the garage could help you avoid more frequent washes. | Don Mason/GettyImages

If you’re able, storing your vehicle in a garage can also reduce the amount of debris it collects: A roof is able to protect it from most environmental factors like sap and birds. The less grime it collects, the less often you'll have to clean it off.

Handwashing vs. Car Washes

Using car washes every couple of weeks can get expensive, which is why some opt for hand-washing at home with a sponge and hose. If you don’t mind getting a little dirty, there’s no material difference between the two: Some auto experts believe handwashing is actually superior since you can target problem areas and get a more thorough clean than a one-size-fits-all drive-through wash. Experts recommend using a separate rag or sponge for your car’s wheels, since the tires are the dirtiest part and you don’t want to transfer grime from their surface to your car’s paint.

Does Rain Clean Your Car? At some point, you may have put off a car wash because of recent rainfall. That’s sort of like a wash, right? Not really. Rainwater isn’t the same as water from a treated public supply: It can harbor minerals and acids that can damage paint. It’s also not pressurized, meaning it won’t get dirt and debris off effectively. If anything, you might want to consider washing your car after a rainstorm.

While some people use a garden hose to rinse their car, it’s not really effective for general cleaning: You’ll still need to use a sponge or car mitt and bucket to make contact with the dirt. And unless you know precisely what you’re doing, using a pressure washer on a car can be risky. Too much water pressure can strip or damage paint and even shatter windows.

In the end, washing your car isn’t just about keeping up appearances. It’s likely you’ll want to sell or trade it in at some point in the future, which is when a well-maintained paint job and lack of rust or salt damage can pay off in the form of getting a better price. Chipped paint or rusted brakes can also imply you haven’t kept up with other maintenance, which could scare off potential buyers.

Consider it good automotive hygiene: If you wouldn’t go without a shower for two days, then your car probably shouldn’t go two weeks without a wash.