Mapped: What Americans Want in a Car, According to Search Trends

What do you imagine when you envision a car? You may be thinking of a convertible, but others may want a simple sedan or coupe. It’s impossible to know what type of car is on everyone’s mind, but search trends can give us a broad idea. After examining trending car searches across the U.S., Google created a map that reveals which vehicles types each state is generally interested in.
People Are Searching for These Car Types the Most
The search trends break down into three broad categories:
- Best electric car
- Best convertible
- Best sedan
Searches for the best sedans are most popular among the public. But what makes a sedan a sedan? The vehicle body style is typically distinguished by its three-box design, where the engine bay, passenger cabin, and trunk space are all separated from each other. A sedan usually also has four doors and comes in many sizes, ranging from compact to full-sized. Some of the highest-rated sedans of the year, according to the car-speciality magazine Car and Driver, are the 2025 Honda Civic and the 2025 Honda Accord.
The second-most popular search query was for the best convertibles, which dominated in 12 states. The vehicle is perfect for those who want to feel the wind through their hair as they’re cruising down the highway. Several southern states where you can keep the top down year-round, such as Louisiana and Mississippi, are most interested in convertibles. Edmunds recently rated the 2025 Ford Mustang one of the best convertibles, with a score of 7.9 out of 10.
Electric vehicles round out this list, with 10 states searching for these types of cars. These machines typically have a smaller carbon footprint compared to their gasoline-guzzling counterparts. As a result, those who care about decreasing emissions may opt for an electric vehicle. Perhaps it’s unsurprising that many states—like Oregon, Washington, and California—with cities that prioritize green living are hotspots for electric car searches. The 2025 Volvo EX30 and the 2025 Kia EV9 were among the best-rated electric vehicles this year, per Car and Driver.
The Most-Searched Car Type in All 50 States
State
Most-Searched Best Car
Alabama
Best Convertible
Alaska
Best Sedan
Arizona
Best Sedan
Arkansas
Best Sedan
California
Best Electric Car
Colorado
Best Electric Car
Connecticut
Best Sedan
Delaware
Best Sedan
Florida
Best Sedan
Georgia
Best Sedan
Hawaii
Best Electric Car
Idaho
Best Sedan
Illinois
Best Sedan
Indiana
Best Sedan
Iowa
Best Sedan
Kansas
Best Sedan
Kentucky
Best Sedan
Louisiana
Best Convertible
Maine
Best Convertible
Maryland
Best Electric Car
Massachusetts
Best Sedan
Michigan
Best Convertible
Minnesota
Best Sedan
Mississippi
Best Convertible
Missouri
Best Sedan
Montana
Best Convertible
Nebraska
Best Sedan
Nevada
Best Electric Car
New Hampshire
Best Sedan
New Jersey
Best Sedan
New Mexico
Best Electric Car
New York
Best Sedan
North Carolina
Best Sedan
North Dakota
Best Convertible
Ohio
Best Sedan
Oklahoma
Best Sedan
Oregon
Best Electric Car
Pennsylvania
Best Sedan
Rhode Island
Best Convertible
South Carolina
Best Convertible
South Dakota
Best Convertible
Tennessee
Best Convertible
Texas
Best Sedan
Utah
Best Sedan
Vermont
Best Electric Car
Virginia
Best Electric Car
Washington
Best Electric Car
West Virginia
Best Sedan
Wisconsin
Best Sedan
Wyoming
Best Convertible
