Mapped: What Americans Want in a Car, According to Search Trends

Google search data shows what’s catching drivers’ eyes across the U.S.
ByCaLea Johnson|
Driving down the highway. | Marin Tomas/GettyImages

What do you imagine when you envision a car? You may be thinking of a convertible, but others may want a simple sedan or coupe. It’s impossible to know what type of car is on everyone’s mind, but search trends can give us a broad idea. After examining trending car searches across the U.S., Google created a map that reveals which vehicles types each state is generally interested in. 

The U.S. appears to be most interested in researching the best sedans, based on the most popular Google searches. | Google Trends

The search trends break down into three broad categories:

  • Best electric car
  • Best convertible
  • Best sedan

Searches for the best sedans are most popular among the public. But what makes a sedan a sedan? The vehicle body style is typically distinguished by its three-box design, where the engine bay, passenger cabin, and trunk space are all separated from each other. A sedan usually also has four doors and comes in many sizes, ranging from compact to full-sized. Some of the highest-rated sedans of the year, according to the car-speciality magazine Car and Driver, are the 2025 Honda Civic and the 2025 Honda Accord.

The second-most popular search query was for the best convertibles, which dominated in 12 states. The vehicle is perfect for those who want to feel the wind through their hair as they’re cruising down the highway. Several southern states where you can keep the top down year-round, such as Louisiana and Mississippi, are most interested in convertibles. Edmunds recently rated the 2025 Ford Mustang one of the best convertibles, with a score of 7.9 out of 10.

Electric vehicles round out this list, with 10 states searching for these types of cars. These machines typically have a smaller carbon footprint compared to their gasoline-guzzling counterparts. As a result, those who care about decreasing emissions may opt for an electric vehicle. Perhaps it’s unsurprising that many states—like Oregon, Washington, and California—with cities that prioritize green living are hotspots for electric car searches. The 2025 Volvo EX30 and the 2025 Kia EV9 were among the best-rated electric vehicles this year, per Car and Driver.

The Most-Searched Car Type in All 50 States

Which car is searched the most in your state? | John M Lund Photography Inc/GettyImages

State

Most-Searched Best Car

Alabama

Best Convertible

Alaska

Best Sedan

Arizona

Best Sedan

Arkansas

Best Sedan

California

Best Electric Car

Colorado

Best Electric Car

Connecticut

Best Sedan

Delaware

Best Sedan

Florida

Best Sedan

Georgia

Best Sedan

Hawaii

Best Electric Car

Idaho

Best Sedan

Illinois

Best Sedan

Indiana

Best Sedan

Iowa

Best Sedan

Kansas

Best Sedan

Kentucky

Best Sedan

Louisiana

Best Convertible

Maine

Best Convertible

Maryland

Best Electric Car

Massachusetts

Best Sedan

Michigan

Best Convertible

Minnesota

Best Sedan

Mississippi

Best Convertible

Missouri

Best Sedan

Montana

Best Convertible

Nebraska

Best Sedan

Nevada

Best Electric Car

New Hampshire

Best Sedan

New Jersey

Best Sedan

New Mexico

Best Electric Car

New York

Best Sedan

North Carolina

Best Sedan

North Dakota

Best Convertible

Ohio

Best Sedan

Oklahoma

Best Sedan

Oregon

Best Electric Car

Pennsylvania

Best Sedan

Rhode Island

Best Convertible

South Carolina

Best Convertible

South Dakota

Best Convertible

Tennessee

Best Convertible

Texas

Best Sedan

Utah

Best Sedan

Vermont

Best Electric Car

Virginia

Best Electric Car

Washington

Best Electric Car

West Virginia

Best Sedan

Wisconsin

Best Sedan

Wyoming

Best Convertible

