Mapped: What Americans Want in a Car, According to Search Trends

What do you imagine when you envision a car? You may be thinking of a convertible, but others may want a simple sedan or coupe. It’s impossible to know what type of car is on everyone’s mind, but search trends can give us a broad idea. After examining trending car searches across the U.S., Google created a map that reveals which vehicles types each state is generally interested in.

People Are Searching for These Car Types the Most

The U.S. appears to be most interested in researching the best sedans, based on the most popular Google searches. | Google Trends

The search trends break down into three broad categories:

Best electric car



Best convertible



Best sedan

Searches for the best sedans are most popular among the public. But what makes a sedan a sedan? The vehicle body style is typically distinguished by its three-box design, where the engine bay, passenger cabin, and trunk space are all separated from each other. A sedan usually also has four doors and comes in many sizes, ranging from compact to full-sized. Some of the highest-rated sedans of the year, according to the car-speciality magazine Car and Driver, are the 2025 Honda Civic and the 2025 Honda Accord.

The second-most popular search query was for the best convertibles, which dominated in 12 states. The vehicle is perfect for those who want to feel the wind through their hair as they’re cruising down the highway. Several southern states where you can keep the top down year-round, such as Louisiana and Mississippi, are most interested in convertibles. Edmunds recently rated the 2025 Ford Mustang one of the best convertibles, with a score of 7.9 out of 10.

Electric vehicles round out this list, with 10 states searching for these types of cars. These machines typically have a smaller carbon footprint compared to their gasoline-guzzling counterparts. As a result, those who care about decreasing emissions may opt for an electric vehicle. Perhaps it’s unsurprising that many states—like Oregon, Washington, and California—with cities that prioritize green living are hotspots for electric car searches. The 2025 Volvo EX30 and the 2025 Kia EV9 were among the best-rated electric vehicles this year, per Car and Driver.

The Most-Searched Car Type in All 50 States

Which car is searched the most in your state? | John M Lund Photography Inc/GettyImages

State Most-Searched Best Car Alabama Best Convertible Alaska Best Sedan Arizona Best Sedan Arkansas Best Sedan California Best Electric Car Colorado Best Electric Car Connecticut Best Sedan Delaware Best Sedan Florida Best Sedan Georgia Best Sedan Hawaii Best Electric Car Idaho Best Sedan Illinois Best Sedan Indiana Best Sedan Iowa Best Sedan Kansas Best Sedan Kentucky Best Sedan Louisiana Best Convertible Maine Best Convertible Maryland Best Electric Car Massachusetts Best Sedan Michigan Best Convertible Minnesota Best Sedan Mississippi Best Convertible Missouri Best Sedan Montana Best Convertible Nebraska Best Sedan Nevada Best Electric Car New Hampshire Best Sedan New Jersey Best Sedan New Mexico Best Electric Car New York Best Sedan North Carolina Best Sedan North Dakota Best Convertible Ohio Best Sedan Oklahoma Best Sedan Oregon Best Electric Car Pennsylvania Best Sedan Rhode Island Best Convertible South Carolina Best Convertible South Dakota Best Convertible Tennessee Best Convertible Texas Best Sedan Utah Best Sedan Vermont Best Electric Car Virginia Best Electric Car Washington Best Electric Car West Virginia Best Sedan Wisconsin Best Sedan Wyoming Best Convertible

