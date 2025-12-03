What Is the “Jeep Wave” and Where Did it Come From?

Plenty of people have a deep love for their cars for so many reasons, but there is something special about a Jeep owner.

The rugged design and off-roading lifestyle—and yes, Jeep owners do take their Jeeps off-roading—have led to a strong community of Jeep owners who love celebrating all things Jeep and the drivers who appreciate them. That may be why Jeep owners have their own idiosyncrasies, or those unique behaviors that are only found when you put two Jeep owners together.

What is the “Jeep Wave?”

You may have seen the occasional Jeep owner stick their hand up to wave to another Jeep owner and wondered what they were doing.

That was a Jeep Wave, a friendly way for owners to acknowledge each other. After all, for Jeep owners, it’s not just about driving a car but the lifestyle that comes with it, like off-roading and camping. The wave is just a friendly extension of camaraderie that Jeep owners may share when they’re out on trails or camping.

The wave is believed to have started during World War II when Willys, the original Jeeps, were being driven by soldiers, with a small wave became a normal thing for drivers. When the war was over, Willys were sold cheaply to veterans who continued the traditional wave when on the road.

Etiquette for the Jeep Wave

There are certain unwritten rules that Jeep owners follow when it comes to how and when to wave to other owners.

First, vintage is king, and you should initiate the wave to a fellow owner if you’re facing a Jeep that is older than yours. It's also good to remember that a modified Jeep may outrank one that may be a more factory model.

Jeep logo | Kevin Carter/GettyImages

Check a Jeep out for mods like a winch on the front bumper or a snorkel to protect your engine when you're driving through high water. And remember that the dirtier, the better. So make sure to give a wave to those Wranglers and Grand Cherokees that are caked in dirt, and don’t be offended if you have to initiate a wave to another Jeep owner when you roll your crisp and clean car out of the car wash.

You can also wave in different ways. Some owners prefer a simple wave by raising the first two fingers on their hand while keeping a grip on the steering wheel, while others may go all out, sticking their hand out of the roof or a doorless side to acknowledge another owner.

There Are Jeep Rubber Ducks, Too

Another thing you might notice about Jeeps is the number of rubber ducks sitting on top of the dashboard. This is another tradition among Jeep owners who like to leave little rubber ducks on Jeeps as a way of acknowledging fellow owners.

The Jeep “ducking” tradition is a new one, originating during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to spread happiness and a connection with other owners during a trying time. Like the wave, there are unspoken rules about how to be a good ducker, such as leaving them outside the car in a visible place like the hood or windshield.

It’s also nice to leave a little note saying things like “Nice Jeep!” along with your rubber duck.