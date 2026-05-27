The Best Airlines in 2026, Ranked By Key Factors

With Spirit Airlines getting permanently grounded, flyers are on the lookout for a new favorite airline. But picking a new favorite can be harder than it seems, with different travelers needing different things.

Maybe you prefer an airline that gets you there on time or one that's easy on your wallet. Safety or checked bags could be factors. And of course, pet lovers might want an airline that's good for their furry friends.

WalletHub used those factors—and more—to determine which airlines were the best. Do you agree with their list, or do you have a favorite of your own?

Best to Fly By

Rank Airlines Score 1 Southwest Airlines 64.44 2 Skywest Airlines 63.58 3 Alaska Airlines 59.48 4 Hawaiian Airlines 57.95 5 JetBlue Airways 55.46 6 Delta Air Lines 52.01 7 American Airlines 50.92 8 Frontier Airlines 45.37 9 United Airlines 44.81 10 Envoy Air 44.46

Southwest Airlines topped the list of best airlines overall despite only leading one of the five major criteria WalletHub used to determine the best of the best—and even then, it was in a four-way tie for “Most Comfortable.” But the airline's real advantage was its consistency across categories like reliability and safety. Southwest stood out for having the fewest canceled flights and the fewest oversold flights.

Skywest may be the best airline you haven't heard of. The carrier partners with Delta, American, United, and Alaska Airlines to operate regional routes for passengers, both the two-legged and four-legged varieties. Skywest got a boost in the WalletHub rankings by tying with Envoy Air as the best airline for pets.

Third-place Alaska Airlines is best known for its West Coast routes, but that didn't limit it when it came to reaching for the clouds as one of the best airlines. Consistency again was key, much like Southwest’s performance. Alaska Airlines benefits from good marks for comfort, safety, and pet-friendliness.

So which airlines actually topped WalletHub’s key factors?

Southwest wasn't the most affordable airline—that title went to Frontier Airlines. The budget carrier has consistently beaten out the competition for travelers looking to avoid blowing their budget on airfare. Frontier also topped the list as the safest airline.

If getting to your destination on time is your top priority, you may want to consider United Airlines, which had the lowest number of cancellations, delays, and denied boardings caused by oversold flights.

WalletHub also named four airlines the most comfortable, with JetBlue, Hawaiian, American, and Southwest all sharing the honor.

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Why It Matters

There are several reasons why you want to go with the best airline—or the best airline for you.

Price can be a big factor, so you may want to find the cheaper ticket if you're on a budget or decide to pay a little more for flights that are safe or on time. Customer service and how you're treated for what you paid can also go a long way.

Sometimes you may pick an airline for how it benefits you. Frequent fliers, for example, may tolerate a certain airline as long as they can rack up frequent flier miles for loyalty discounts or special rewards.

And sometimes, it's just all about convenience. Airlines have hub cities, which serve as a central point for smaller flights to connect to larger ones or a centralized work base for flight crews and pilots. So if you live near a hub city, it would be beneficial to stick with the airline out of your local airport to maximize deals or the routes you're looking for.

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