Fish Can Be Surprisingly Noisy, Eavesdropping Scientists Say

Fish aren’t generally thought of as a noisy bunch. If you had the right underwater equipment, however, you might think differently—fish are actually one of the largest groups of vertebrates that make sounds. Now, we have a better idea of what these aquatic creatures sound like.

New Technique Lets Us Eavesdrop on Fish

AsThe Washington Post reports, an international team of scientists has found a way to combine the visualizations of spatial audio with 360° video, making it easier to study aquatic soundscapes. Their findings are published in the journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution.

Triggerfish drum their fins. | Michele Westmorland/GettyImages

For three years, the researchers used 360° cameras equipped with microphones to capture footage and sounds of fish in coral reefs located near Hawaii’s Big Island and the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao. They took care to let the device run unattended so that they wouldn’t scare the fish. The researchers recorded a symphony of sounds, such as thumps, honks, and grunts emitted by the reefs’ residents.

Various fish can produce noises in different ways for different reasons. For example, blackbar soldierfish use sonic muscles that run from the back of their heads to their ribs. The muscles pulse, making the ribs and swim bladders vibrate. Meanwhile, triggerfish slap their pectoral fins on specialized scales. Like other vertebrates, fish produce such noises to find mates and resources.

Documenting fish noises isn’t exactly easy. The underwater creatures aren’t as loud as birds or whales; they also make noises subtly while swimming in groups, which makes it even harder to identify which individuals make the sounds. Additionally, it’s difficult to pinpoint the source of sounds in an underwater environment.

The researchers intend for their findings to form part of vast library of fish sounds in the future. If enough recordings are collected, such a resource may help conservationists monitor rare species, track invasive aquatic creatures, and understand when fish mate, thereby helping to determine optimal fishing seasons.

Earlier this year, a separate study showed that rig sharks produce loud chirping sounds, marking the first recorded instance of the cartilaginous fishes making any noise.