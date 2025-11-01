7 Things You Should Know Before Adopting a Senior Pet

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month—a necessary campaign, considering many shelters euthanize senior-aged dogs and cats because they’re viewed as undesirable. Fortunately, several organizations exist across the U.S. to pair senior animals with loving homes.

According to a 2017 survey conducted by The Grey Muzzle Organization—which provides grants and resources to rescue groups, shelters, sanctuaries, and other nonprofits that take care of at-risk senior animals—two-thirds of respondents reported that things were looking up for homeless senior dogs; half of those surveyed believed more younger people were more open to adopting senior pups.

“A grey muzzle just means a dog will be even more grateful for the chance to love and be loved again,” Barbara Castleman, a volunteer media manager at The Grey Muzzle Organization, told Mental Floss. “After all, love is ageless.”

Here are seven things to consider when adopting a senior pet, according to animal rescue experts.

“Senior pet” refers to a specific age range.

According to Chewy, small dogs reach senior status at 11–12 years old; medium dogs are considered senior dogs around 8–9 years old; and giant breeds become senior dogs at 6–7 years old. For cats, it’s about 7–10 years old.

You can probably get a good sense of a senior pet’s personality.

“With an older dog, what you see is what you get,” Patty Stanton of San Francisco’s Muttville Senior Dog Rescue told Mental Floss. “Their physical size is established so there are no mysteries about whether they’ll exceed the weight limit for your apartment, and by and large, their temperament and personality are also fully developed. In other words, they’ve become what and who they are going to be.”

According to the ASPCA, a senior cat is also more likely to already have a fully developed personality, and may even settle into a new home easier than a kitten.

Still, you should make sure the pet you’re interested in is a good fit for your lifestyle and living situation. A high-energy senior cat or dog, for example, may not be a good match for someone looking for a low-key couch potato of a pet.

Most older pets have already been trained …

“An older dog has typically had some basic obedience training and is already familiar with the essential commands that will make life enjoyable for both of you—come, sit, stay,” Stanton said. “Equally important, he or she is more than likely to be house trained, unlike their puppy counterparts.”

… Meaning they may exhibit fewer naughty behaviors.

“To anyone who has ever had their favorite shoes, the furniture, a rug, or the baseboards of their house chewed with endless abandon, rejoice! This may be typical puppy behavior, but not at all what to expect from a normal adult dog,” Stanton said.

A cat, however, could still be inclined to scratch your furniture regardless of its age—so you may want to take the necessary precautions to curb that habit.

If your senior pet does exhibit some sudden undesirable behaviors—like urinating or defecating in unusual places—you should consult with your vet, as this could indicate a health problem.

Senior pets typically require less exercise—but still offer excellent companionship and health benefits.

“As an older dog ages, you can expect him or her to be less frisky and rambunctious than their younger counterparts, and in most cases, the requirement for exercise will be less,” Stanton said. “This attribute makes the older dog a great fit for many family situations and an ideal match for the aging adult as well.”

That doesn’t mean you can entirely skip out on exercising your pet, though. Walking a dog not only encourages much-needed exercise, but also social interaction; cats also require daily play and stimulation.

One added health benefit: pets, regardless of their age, make great companions and reduce anxiety and lower blood pressure.

It’s important to know the animal’s health history and needs.

Vet bills for a senior pet might be pricier than those for a younger, healthier animal. Be sure to look at the cat or dog’s vet records, keeping an eye out for everything including bloodwork results, past surgical procedures, and any known health conditions. And keep in mind that older pets often typically require more visits to the vet.

Caring for a senior pet can be costly, but there are organizations that can offer some financial assistance. The Philadelphia-based The City of Elderly Love Rescue, for example, has the Let’s Stay at Home Fund—this allows those experiencing financial hardship to receive funds to cover their beloved senior pet’s medical bills, food, and supplies so the companion won’t end up in a shelter.

Some organizations offer reduced or waived adoption fees for senior humans looking for a senior pet.

Muttville is one of many organizations that offers a Seniors for Seniors program, in which people 62 years and older can adopt a dog for no adoption fee. The organization even provides things like dog bowls, food and medication, and a doggy gate and stairs. If seniors aren’t quite sure about comitting to adoption, they can still spend quality time with the animals and participate in Muttville’s Cuddle Club, which is as adorable as it sounds.