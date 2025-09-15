Map Shows the Cities That Have the Most Dogs Waiting to Be Adopted

Animal shelters across the U.S. are stretched thin as more dogs arrive and fewer get adopted. Overcrowding, housing restrictions, and post-pandemic surrenders mean many pets are waiting weeks—or months—for a home. A new analysis by Hartley Law of more than 67,000 adoption listings on Petfinder shows which breeds are filling kennels in America’s largest cities, and how adoption timelines vary from place to place.

The 10 Most Common Dog Breeds Found in Shelters in the U.S.

Dogs awaiting adoption in a shelter. | lesliejmorris/GettyImages

Pit Bull Terriers dominate the data, making up nearly 22 percent of all dogs listed in the study. They’re the most common shelter breed in 29 of the 50 biggest U.S. cities. German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, Siberian Huskies, and Chihuahuas round out the top five nationwide.

Pit Bull Terrier: 21.79 percent German Shepherd: 11.44 percent Labrador Retriever: 7.73 percent Siberian Husky: 6.46 percent Chihuahua: 5.61 percent American Staffordshire Terrier: 3.81 percent Great Pyrenees: 2.21 percent Australian Cattle Dog: 2.19 percent Australian Shepherd: 1.64 percent American Bulldog: 1.62 percent

The local picture, however, looks very different depending on where you are: In Los Angeles, German Shepherds are the most frequently listed. Miami’s shelters most often take in American Bulldogs. In New Orleans, Raleigh, and Salt Lake City, Chihuahuas top the list, while in Cleveland and Tampa, it’s Greyhounds.

You Might Also Like ...

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

The U.S. Cities With the Most (and Fewest) Dogs Waiting 30+ Days for Adoption, Mapped

The analysis also showed that adoption timelines vary sharply.

In Dallas, nearly 86 percent of shelter dogs have been listed for more than 30 days. Austin and Oklahoma City also see slow adoptions, with three-quarters of their shelter populations waiting a month or more. Florida is another hotspot for long adoptions waits; Miami and Jacksonville both have more than two-thirds of their dogs remaining unadopted after 30 days.

In contrast, Cleveland leads the nation in quick placements—41.8 percent of its dogs remain after a month—while Boston (45.4 percent), New Orleans (46.2 percent), Portland, Oregon (47.1 percent), and Denver (47.3 percent) also move animals into homes more quickly.

Taken together, the numbers show that shelter populations are anything but uniform. Depending on where you live, the breeds in need—and how long they wait—can look very different.

The Most Common Shelter Dog Breeds in the 50 Largest U.S. Cities

City Top 3 Dog Breeds in Shelters (in Order) New York City Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, American Staffordshire Terrier Los Angeles, California German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky Chicago, Illinois Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Shepherd, Chihuahua Dallas, Texas Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Great Pyrenees Houston, Texas Pit Bull Terrier, Pug, German Shepherd Washington, D.C. Pit Bull Terrier, Beagle, Siberian Husky Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherd Miami, Florida American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherd Atlanta, Georgia Pit Bull Terrier, Great Pyrenees, Catahoula Leopard Dog Boston, Massachusetts Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd Phoenix, Arizona Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Chihuahua San Francisco, California Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky, Chihuahua Riverside, California Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky Detroit, Michigan Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Greyhound Seattle, Washington German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua Minneapolis, Minnesota Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Greyhound San Diego, California German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua Tampa, Florida Labrador Retriever, Greyhound, Cocker Spaniel Denver, Colorado Labrador Retriever, Australian Cattle Dog, German Shepherd Baltimore, Maryland Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky, German Shepherd St. Louis, Missouri Pit Bull Terrier, Labrador Retriever, Boxer Orlando, Florida Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky, Chihuahua Charlotte, North Carolina Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Shetland Sheepdog San Antonio, Texas American Staffordshire Terrier, Labrador Retriever, Chihuahua Portland, Oregon Belgian Malinois, Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd Sacramento, California German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Great Pyrenees Austin, Texas Pit Bull Terrier, Labrador Retreiver, German Shepherd Las Vegas, Nevada Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua, German Shepherd Cincinatti, Ohio Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog, Weimaraner Kansas City, Missouri Pit Bull Terrier, Beagle, Australian Shepherd Columbus, Ohio Pit Bull Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Beagle Indianapolis, Indiana Pit Bull Terrier, Great Pyrenees, Labrador Retriever Cleveland, Ohio Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Greyhound Nashville, Tennessee Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog San Jose, California Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Akita Virginia Beach, Virginia Pit Bull Terrier, Labrador Retriever, American Bulldog Providence, Rhode Island Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Chihuahua Jacksonville, Florida Akita, Cocker Spaniel, Labrador Retriever Milwaukee, Wisconsin Poodle, Chihuahua, Border Collie Oklahoma City, Oklahoma American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua Raleigh, North Carolina Chihuahua, Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd Memphis, Tennessee Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Chihuahua Richmond, Virginia Pit Bull Terrier, Great Pyrenees, Beagle Louisville, Kentucky Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Golden Retriever New Orleans, Louisiana Chihuahua, Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd Salt Lake City, Utah Chihuahua, Siberian Husky, Golden Retriever Hartford, Connecticut Labrador Retriever, Chow Chow, Pit Bull Terrier Buffalo, New York Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog, American Bulldog Birmingham, Alabama Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever

The Benefits of Adopting a Dog

Let this be your sign to go adopt a dog. | Group4 Studio/GettyImages

If you live in one of these cities and all of this is enough to make you want to head to the shelter yourself, let us give you one more push. There are plenty of fantastic reasons to adopt a dog, including (but most definitely not limited to):