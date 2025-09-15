Mental Floss

Map Shows the Cities That Have the Most Dogs Waiting to Be Adopted

Some cities have dogs waiting much longer than 30 days to make it to their forever homes.
Too many dogs are facing long waits to be adopted.
Animal shelters across the U.S. are stretched thin as more dogs arrive and fewer get adopted. Overcrowding, housing restrictions, and post-pandemic surrenders mean many pets are waiting weeks—or months—for a home. A new analysis by Hartley Law of more than 67,000 adoption listings on Petfinder shows which breeds are filling kennels in America’s largest cities, and how adoption timelines vary from place to place.

The 10 Most Common Dog Breeds Found in Shelters in the U.S.

Dogs Awaiting Adoption
Dogs awaiting adoption in a shelter. | lesliejmorris/GettyImages

Pit Bull Terriers dominate the data, making up nearly 22 percent of all dogs listed in the study. They’re the most common shelter breed in 29 of the 50 biggest U.S. cities. German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, Siberian Huskies, and Chihuahuas round out the top five nationwide.

  1. Pit Bull Terrier: 21.79 percent
  2. German Shepherd: 11.44 percent
  3. Labrador Retriever: 7.73 percent
  4. Siberian Husky: 6.46 percent
  5. Chihuahua: 5.61 percent
  6. American Staffordshire Terrier: 3.81 percent
  7. Great Pyrenees: 2.21 percent
  8. Australian Cattle Dog: 2.19 percent
  9. Australian Shepherd: 1.64 percent
  10. American Bulldog: 1.62 percent

The local picture, however, looks very different depending on where you are: In Los Angeles, German Shepherds are the most frequently listed. Miami’s shelters most often take in American Bulldogs. In New Orleans, Raleigh, and Salt Lake City, Chihuahuas top the list, while in Cleveland and Tampa, it’s Greyhounds.

The U.S. Cities With the Most (and Fewest) Dogs Waiting 30+ Days for Adoption, Mapped

The analysis also showed that adoption timelines vary sharply.

In Dallas, nearly 86 percent of shelter dogs have been listed for more than 30 days. Austin and Oklahoma City also see slow adoptions, with three-quarters of their shelter populations waiting a month or more. Florida is another hotspot for long adoptions waits;  Miami and Jacksonville both have more than two-thirds of their dogs remaining unadopted after 30 days.

In contrast, Cleveland leads the nation in quick placements—41.8 percent of its dogs remain after a month—while Boston (45.4 percent), New Orleans (46.2 percent), Portland, Oregon (47.1 percent), and Denver (47.3 percent) also move animals into homes more quickly.

Taken together, the numbers show that shelter populations are anything but uniform. Depending on where you live, the breeds in need—and how long they wait—can look very different.

The Most Common Shelter Dog Breeds in the 50 Largest U.S. Cities

City

Top 3 Dog Breeds in Shelters (in Order)

New York City

Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, American Staffordshire Terrier

Los Angeles, California

German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky

Chicago, Illinois

Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Shepherd, Chihuahua

Dallas, Texas

Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Great Pyrenees

Houston, Texas

Pit Bull Terrier, Pug, German Shepherd

Washington, D.C.

Pit Bull Terrier, Beagle, Siberian Husky

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherd

Miami, Florida

American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherd

Atlanta, Georgia

Pit Bull Terrier, Great Pyrenees, Catahoula Leopard Dog

Boston, Massachusetts

Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd

Phoenix, Arizona

Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Chihuahua

San Francisco, California

Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky, Chihuahua

Riverside, California

Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky

Detroit, Michigan

Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Greyhound

Seattle, Washington

German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Greyhound

San Diego, California

German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua

Tampa, Florida

Labrador Retriever, Greyhound, Cocker Spaniel

Denver, Colorado

Labrador Retriever, Australian Cattle Dog, German Shepherd

Baltimore, Maryland

Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky, German Shepherd

St. Louis, Missouri

Pit Bull Terrier, Labrador Retriever, Boxer

Orlando, Florida

Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky, Chihuahua

Charlotte, North Carolina

Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Shetland Sheepdog

San Antonio, Texas

American Staffordshire Terrier, Labrador Retriever, Chihuahua

Portland, Oregon

Belgian Malinois, Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd

Sacramento, California

German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Great Pyrenees

Austin, Texas

Pit Bull Terrier, Labrador Retreiver, German Shepherd

Las Vegas, Nevada

Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua, German Shepherd

Cincinatti, Ohio

Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog, Weimaraner

Kansas City, Missouri

Pit Bull Terrier, Beagle, Australian Shepherd

Columbus, Ohio

Pit Bull Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Beagle

Indianapolis, Indiana

Pit Bull Terrier, Great Pyrenees, Labrador Retriever

Cleveland, Ohio

Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Greyhound

Nashville, Tennessee

Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog

San Jose, California

Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Akita

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Pit Bull Terrier, Labrador Retriever, American Bulldog

Providence, Rhode Island

Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Chihuahua

Jacksonville, Florida

Akita, Cocker Spaniel, Labrador Retriever

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Poodle, Chihuahua, Border Collie

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua

Raleigh, North Carolina

Chihuahua, Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd

Memphis, Tennessee

Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Chihuahua

Richmond, Virginia

Pit Bull Terrier, Great Pyrenees, Beagle

Louisville, Kentucky

Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Golden Retriever

New Orleans, Louisiana

Chihuahua, Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd

Salt Lake City, Utah

Chihuahua, Siberian Husky, Golden Retriever

Hartford, Connecticut

Labrador Retriever, Chow Chow, Pit Bull Terrier

Buffalo, New York

Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog, American Bulldog

Birmingham, Alabama

Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever

The Benefits of Adopting a Dog

Young woman in animal shelter
Let this be your sign to go adopt a dog. | Group4 Studio/GettyImages

If you live in one of these cities and all of this is enough to make you want to head to the shelter yourself, let us give you one more push. There are plenty of fantastic reasons to adopt a dog, including (but most definitely not limited to):

  • Adopting helps free up space for another pup in need, and you’re not supporting a puppy mill.
  • Shelter dogs are probably up-to-date on their shots, and they’re also likely spayed/neutered—so you won’t need to pay for that yourself.
  • The adoption fee you pay might be going toward helping a shelter modernize.
  • Having a dog comes with many health benefits, like getting sick less often, lower stress levels, and increased physical activity.
  • Studies have shown having a dog could even help you land a date.

