Map Shows the Cities That Have the Most Dogs Waiting to Be Adopted

Animal shelters across the U.S. are stretched thin as more dogs arrive and fewer get adopted. Overcrowding, housing restrictions, and post-pandemic surrenders mean many pets are waiting weeks—or months—for a home. A new analysis by Hartley Law of more than 67,000 adoption listings on Petfinder shows which breeds are filling kennels in America’s largest cities, and how adoption timelines vary from place to place.
The 10 Most Common Dog Breeds Found in Shelters in the U.S.
Pit Bull Terriers dominate the data, making up nearly 22 percent of all dogs listed in the study. They’re the most common shelter breed in 29 of the 50 biggest U.S. cities. German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, Siberian Huskies, and Chihuahuas round out the top five nationwide.
- Pit Bull Terrier: 21.79 percent
- German Shepherd: 11.44 percent
- Labrador Retriever: 7.73 percent
- Siberian Husky: 6.46 percent
- Chihuahua: 5.61 percent
- American Staffordshire Terrier: 3.81 percent
- Great Pyrenees: 2.21 percent
- Australian Cattle Dog: 2.19 percent
- Australian Shepherd: 1.64 percent
- American Bulldog: 1.62 percent
The local picture, however, looks very different depending on where you are: In Los Angeles, German Shepherds are the most frequently listed. Miami’s shelters most often take in American Bulldogs. In New Orleans, Raleigh, and Salt Lake City, Chihuahuas top the list, while in Cleveland and Tampa, it’s Greyhounds.
The U.S. Cities With the Most (and Fewest) Dogs Waiting 30+ Days for Adoption, Mapped
The analysis also showed that adoption timelines vary sharply.
In Dallas, nearly 86 percent of shelter dogs have been listed for more than 30 days. Austin and Oklahoma City also see slow adoptions, with three-quarters of their shelter populations waiting a month or more. Florida is another hotspot for long adoptions waits; Miami and Jacksonville both have more than two-thirds of their dogs remaining unadopted after 30 days.
In contrast, Cleveland leads the nation in quick placements—41.8 percent of its dogs remain after a month—while Boston (45.4 percent), New Orleans (46.2 percent), Portland, Oregon (47.1 percent), and Denver (47.3 percent) also move animals into homes more quickly.
Taken together, the numbers show that shelter populations are anything but uniform. Depending on where you live, the breeds in need—and how long they wait—can look very different.
The Most Common Shelter Dog Breeds in the 50 Largest U.S. Cities
City
Top 3 Dog Breeds in Shelters (in Order)
New York City
Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, American Staffordshire Terrier
Los Angeles, California
German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky
Chicago, Illinois
Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Shepherd, Chihuahua
Dallas, Texas
Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Great Pyrenees
Houston, Texas
Pit Bull Terrier, Pug, German Shepherd
Washington, D.C.
Pit Bull Terrier, Beagle, Siberian Husky
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherd
Miami, Florida
American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherd
Atlanta, Georgia
Pit Bull Terrier, Great Pyrenees, Catahoula Leopard Dog
Boston, Massachusetts
Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd
Phoenix, Arizona
Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Chihuahua
San Francisco, California
Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky, Chihuahua
Riverside, California
Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky
Detroit, Michigan
Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Greyhound
Seattle, Washington
German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Greyhound
San Diego, California
German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua
Tampa, Florida
Labrador Retriever, Greyhound, Cocker Spaniel
Denver, Colorado
Labrador Retriever, Australian Cattle Dog, German Shepherd
Baltimore, Maryland
Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky, German Shepherd
St. Louis, Missouri
Pit Bull Terrier, Labrador Retriever, Boxer
Orlando, Florida
Pit Bull Terrier, Siberian Husky, Chihuahua
Charlotte, North Carolina
Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Shetland Sheepdog
San Antonio, Texas
American Staffordshire Terrier, Labrador Retriever, Chihuahua
Portland, Oregon
Belgian Malinois, Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd
Sacramento, California
German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Great Pyrenees
Austin, Texas
Pit Bull Terrier, Labrador Retreiver, German Shepherd
Las Vegas, Nevada
Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua, German Shepherd
Cincinatti, Ohio
Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog, Weimaraner
Kansas City, Missouri
Pit Bull Terrier, Beagle, Australian Shepherd
Columbus, Ohio
Pit Bull Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Beagle
Indianapolis, Indiana
Pit Bull Terrier, Great Pyrenees, Labrador Retriever
Cleveland, Ohio
Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Greyhound
Nashville, Tennessee
Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog
San Jose, California
Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Akita
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Pit Bull Terrier, Labrador Retriever, American Bulldog
Providence, Rhode Island
Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Chihuahua
Jacksonville, Florida
Akita, Cocker Spaniel, Labrador Retriever
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Poodle, Chihuahua, Border Collie
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Chihuahua
Raleigh, North Carolina
Chihuahua, Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd
Memphis, Tennessee
Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Chihuahua
Richmond, Virginia
Pit Bull Terrier, Great Pyrenees, Beagle
Louisville, Kentucky
Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier, Golden Retriever
New Orleans, Louisiana
Chihuahua, Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd
Salt Lake City, Utah
Chihuahua, Siberian Husky, Golden Retriever
Hartford, Connecticut
Labrador Retriever, Chow Chow, Pit Bull Terrier
Buffalo, New York
Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog, American Bulldog
Birmingham, Alabama
Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever
The Benefits of Adopting a Dog
If you live in one of these cities and all of this is enough to make you want to head to the shelter yourself, let us give you one more push. There are plenty of fantastic reasons to adopt a dog, including (but most definitely not limited to):
- Adopting helps free up space for another pup in need, and you’re not supporting a puppy mill.
- Shelter dogs are probably up-to-date on their shots, and they’re also likely spayed/neutered—so you won’t need to pay for that yourself.
- The adoption fee you pay might be going toward helping a shelter modernize.
- Having a dog comes with many health benefits, like getting sick less often, lower stress levels, and increased physical activity.
- Studies have shown having a dog could even help you land a date.
