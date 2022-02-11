11 of the Best Funko Games You Can Get on Amazon
As a brand, Funko is best known for creating delightfully pop culture-centric figurines. But something you might not have known is that you can also get Funko board games based on popular movies, television shows, and more. From Game of Thrones to Back to the Future (and everything in between), here are 11 of the best Funko games you can get on Amazon right now.
1. Back to the Future - Back in Time; $19
Play as Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and other characters from this seminal '80s blockbuster in Funko’s Back to the Future board game. This cooperative game is ideal for up to four players and plunges you right back into the plot of the original film. Each session is also designed to last no longer than 50 minutes.
2. Pan Am: The Game; $25
Become an airline magnate and dominate the skies with this game, which is inspired by all the glamour and decadence of Pan American World Airways in its heyday. You’ll be able to pack a lot of fun into the 60 minutes of playtime, which encourages you (and up to three other friends) to claim flight routes and lucrative landing rights.
3. Godzilla Tokyo Clash; $22
Calling all Kaiju lovers—the board game you didn’t know you were waiting for has finally arrived. You can play as Godzilla, Mothra, Megalon, or King Ghidorah as you move along the modular game board, stacking up cool powers and attack cards as you lay waste to the cityscape (not to mention, your competitors). Try it now with up to four players, and set aside 45 minutes to duke it out.
4. The Haunted Mansion - Call of the Spirits: Disneyland Edition; $22
If The Haunted Mansion is one of your favorite spots every time you go to Disneyland, you’ll probably appreciate this Funko board game based on the popular attraction. Great for up to six players, this game encourages you to explore rooms, dodge ghosts, traverse the Endless Hallway, and embark on other adventures. Perhaps best of all, each journey you take around the board should only take you 30 minutes, so you can play it more than once during family game night.
5. Funkoverse Strategy Game: Game of Thrones; $25
Not all the games released by Funko come with actual figurines; this Game of Thrones strategy one does, however. You’ll get playable versions of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, the Night King, and Arya Stark, and pit them against one another in four epic throwdowns. This game, which is good for up to 60 minutes of playing time, even offers two additional four-player “free-for-all” scenarios where you can add Ghost, Jon’s beloved direwolf, into the mix.
6. Seinfeld: The Party Game About Nothing; $19
Billed as “the Party Game About Nothing,” this Seinfeld Funko game offers head-to-head play for up to four players and is packed with more than 1400 quotes, trivia questions, and charade prompts where you can reenact moments from this classic '90s sitcom. You’ll even get the opportunity to fish for a marble rye, a nod to one of the show’s most memorable episodes.
7. The Goonies: Never Say Die; $35
Imagine yourself on a new quest with The Goonies during this 50-minute long game. You’ll get to play as one of them—Mouth, Mikey, Data, Sloth, or Chunk—and work with others to solve mysterious puzzles, fend off the Fratellis, and even tango with One-Eyed Willie. Ideal for up to five players, this immersive board allows you to choose from nine scenarios, each more perilous and enjoyable than the last.
8. Funkoverse Strategy Game: Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas; $31
This Funkoverse option is similar to the Game of Thrones one in terms of gameplay, except it’s made with fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas in mind. Jack Skellington, Sally, Dr. Finkelstein, and the Oogie Boogie Man (along with his special dice, just like in the film) are all included here as playable Funko Pop! figurines. You’ll also get to square off in two free-for-all game modes in this four-player competition.
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s - Survive ‘Til 6AM; $17
Looking to kill 20 minutes? Consider grabbing Funko’s Five Nights at Freddy’s-inspired board game, which is good for one-on-one or solo gameplay. Each turn, you’ll have to figure out how to survive either by turning on the lights or closing the doors behind you as you move—but the clock is ticking.
10. The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future; $23
Based on the 1991 cult-classic movie The Rocketeer, this two-player Funko strategy game takes plenty of cues from the film, including original illustrations and design elements that hearken back to the 1930s-era art deco style prominently featured in it. You can play using miniatures of the titular Rocketeer, Jenny, and other characters, and each session is designed to only last up to 45 minutes.
11. Groundhog Day The Game; $17
It can be February 2 all year long with this Funko game based on the 1993 comedy of the same name. Good for up to 30 minutes of gameplay, this pick lets you play as Phil Connors (Bill Murray's character) as you relive Groundhog Day with each round, but you can win it all if you figure out how to have the "perfect day" using the 60 cards included in this set.
