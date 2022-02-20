You Could Get Paid $1000 to Watch Heartwarming Movies About Dogs
Dogs are much more than just furry couch companions. No one knows this better than Pettable, a company that helps people obtain authorization letters so they can get emotional support animals or psychiatric service dogs.
To celebrate National Love Your Pet Day on February 20, Pettable will pay one lucky “Director of Doggie Flicks” $1000 to watch six heartwarming movies about dogs over 48 hours. The movies add up to roughly 10 hours of screen time, which works out to $100 an hour—or about $167 per flick. You’ll also receive an extra stipend to cover movie rental costs and a “survival kit” to make your binge-watch as enjoyable as possible. In return, you’ll have to share your thoughts on the movies in one 1000-word review that Pettable will publish on its blog.
If you’re daunted by having to choose six doggie flicks from all the options out there, don’t worry: Pettable has already set the list, which you can see below.
- Marley & Me (2008)
- A Dog’s Journey (2019)
- Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)
- Eight Below (2006)
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- The Call of the Wild (2020)
Needless to say, you must love dogs to apply—but you don’t have to own one. In addition to filling out some personal details (social media handles included), the application asks you to explain why you want the gig and talk about how “a pet positively impacted your life.” Sending in a video that covers why you’d make the perfect “Director of Doggie Flicks” is “not required, but highly encouraged.”
The application is open now until March 7 at 5 p.m. EST, and any U.S. resident who’s 18 years or older is eligible to submit one.