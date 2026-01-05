The Meaning of Après-Ski—And How the Lifestyle Became So Popular

“Après-ski” is one of those phrases that sounds impossibly chic (because French), but the concept is actually very simple: it’s what you do after you’re done skiing for the day.

There’s little room to speculate on the definition, so the part everyone argues about is what it’s supposed to actually consist of.

A Quick History of the Term

“Après-ski” literally translates to “after ski(ing).” The phrase became popular in the Alps during the boom of commercial skiing in the 1950s, when ski resorts started evolving into full-blown travel destinations rather than places to ski and then ski-daddle (get it?)

1970s Woman serving beer in a ski lodge | H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

And it makes sense. Skiing is a weird combination of exhilarating, exhausting, and mildly terrifying (depending on the day). You spend hours in the cold, at altitude, using muscles you didn’t know existed, and then you come down the mountain and think that you deserve a reward.

Après-ski is that reward, whether it’s a cozy lodge drink, a hot tub soak, or dancing on tables in your ski boots. Also, it doesn’t have a strict schedule, but it tends to kick off in the late afternoon.

Why Après-Ski Feels Bigger Than Ever Right Now

While this term and concept have existed for quite some time, it’s certainly having a bit of a moment online.

For one, the “lifestyle” version has become incredibly shareable. Not only is skiing associated with wealth, but the general ambience of mountain backdrops and golden-hour slope photos does exceptionally well on social media.

Telluride Gay Ski Week at the Mountain Lodge in Mountain Village | Kelsey Brunner/Special to The Washington Post via Getty Images

It’s also evolved over time; many ski scenes used to focus heavily on party culture, but in our wellness-focused era, people are increasingly rejecting the idea that fun has to mean chaos.

Plus, after a few years of everyone being generally stressed and chronically online, the appeal of a built-in ritual that surrounds pushing yourself physically is more and more irresistible.

How to Do Après-Ski, Even If You’re Not “An Après Person”

Here’s the good news: participating in après-ski does not require skiing like a pro and spending $25 on a cocktail!

Start with the core formula: warmth + refuel + decompress + a little social time (if you want it).

A few easy ways to make it your own:

Go cozy: Swap ski boots for anything your feet can forgive you for. Keep your layers on, throw on a beanie, find a fire, and order something warm.

Swap ski boots for anything your feet can forgive you for. Keep your layers on, throw on a beanie, find a fire, and order something warm. Go wellness-y: Hot tub, sauna, onsen soak, steam room, stretch session.

Hot tub, sauna, onsen soak, steam room, stretch session. Go food-first: Après is honestly just an excuse to eat something hearty and feel no guilt about it.

Après is honestly just an excuse to eat something hearty and feel no guilt about it. Go social (your version): That might mean a loud slopeside bar with live music, or a calm hotel lounge where you can actually talk and sip something well-made.

The whole point of après-ski is that it’s the soft landing after a big day. It doesn’t need to surround partying or a specific aesthetic. Skiing is a tough sport, so don’t let anyone tell you that you’re rewarding yourself the “wrong” way!

You May Also Like: