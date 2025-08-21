How Teacher Salaries Stack Up on Average Across the U.S.

It’s no secret that teachers shape future generations. That said, not all classrooms come with the same paycheck. Where you work can make a big difference—and so does the grade you teach, with high school teachers usually see the biggest payouts.

A Brief Look Inside the Research

USAFacts conducted a study to compile the information in the graphics below, based on an analysis of wages within the Elementary and Secondary Education industry. USAFacts sourced that information from the National Center for Education Statistics.

The team also relied on some data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for annual teaching wages that reflect full-time and year-round positions. Keep in mind that the data doesn’t consider differences in work schedule, experience, or cost of living across individuals. USAFacts had to use Regional Price Parities from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to adjust wages based on the regional cost of living expenses.

Also note that wages for special education teachers who care for kindergarten and elementary school students were regarded as one category. In addition, Colorado is not included in the below infographics because of data quality issues reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Average Teacher Wages, Revealed

This graphic shows the median annual salaries of teachers who work in elementary and secondary education. | USAFacts

According to the USAFacts, estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics determined the median salary for pre-K-12 teachers in the U.S. was $63,000 in 2024. Those in the lowest 10 percent made about $46,800 or less, whereas those in the highest 10 percent bracket made $102,000 or more. Factors such as school funding, local policies, and labor markets significantly influence the compensation of educators across states.

Among the states with the lowest median wages for different educators, Oklahoma has finished last more than once. The state’s kindergarten, elementary, junior high, and high school teachers earn $47,600, $47,470, $48,210, and $49,150, respectively. Meanwhile, Washington boasts the highest salaries for adjusted pay among elementary ($91,000), middle ($91,000), and high school teachers ($92,000).

The 10 States With the Highest High School Teacher Salaries

The northeast has some of the highest high school teacher wages in the state. | USAFacts

High school educators tend to make the most money on average compared to other teachers. As mentioned above, Washington ranks the highest for adjusted pay among high school teacher wages, but a few other states, especially in the Northeast, follow closely behind. New York ($91,000), Rhode Island ($88,000), and California ($88,000) also pay these educators decently.

Rank State Median Annual Salary 1 Washington $92,000 2 New York $91,000 3 Rhode Island $88,000 = California $88,000 5 District of Columbia $85,000 6 Ohio $84,000 7 Pennsylvania $80,000 8 Utah $78,000 9 Illinois $78,000 10 Oregon $76,000 = Delaware $76,000 = Georgia $76,000

The States With the Lowest High School Teacher Salaries

Meanwhile, the areas with the lowest wages are more scattered around the country.

Rank State Median Annual Salary 1 Missouri $55,000 2 Oklahoma $56,000 = South Dakota $56,000 4 Hawaii $57,000 = Mississippi $57,000 = Florida $57,000 7 Arizona $59,000 = North Carolina $59,000 9 West Virginia $63,000 = Virginia $63,000

