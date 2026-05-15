Do We Really Swallow Spiders While We're Sleeping?

The itsy-bitsy spider went up the water spout, but it has absolutely no interest in navigating around your teeth, tongue, and gums.

For generations, people have passed around one especially horrifying "fact" about sleep: apparently, the average person swallows several spiders every year without realizing it. It's the kind of claim that turns bedtime into nightmare fuel and has you pursing your lips tightly together before you sleep.

Thankfully, there's almost no evidence this actually happens.

Experts say the famous spider-swallowing statistic is essentially a modern myth masquerading as science.

SLEEPY SPIDER FICTION

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According to Encyclopedia Britannica, there's no research showing that humans routinely gulp down spiders while asleep. In fact, the whole idea falls apart the moment you think about spiders for more than 30 seconds, which most people try very hard not to do.

For starters, spiders are not thrill seekers. They generally avoid large animals, especially ones that breathe with the stutter of an old engine and roll around unpredictably every few hours. To a spider, a sleeping human is less like a quiet place of refuge and more like an earthquake.

Spiders rely heavily on vibration to understand the world around them. A bed containing a snoring human produces constant movement, shifting fabric, heat, and bursts of air. That's not exactly inviting. Walking directly into a giant mouth would be the spider equivalent of stumbling onto a busy freeway at rush hour.

Also, humans aren't as unconscious during sleep as we think. Even while asleep, your brain still notices unusual sensations. If something with eight tiny legs crawled across your face at 2:00 a.m., there's a good chance you'd wake up immediately and perform a dramatic defensive maneuver involving blankets, hysteria, and perhaps a few karate chops.

MIDNIGHT MUNCHING MYTH

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So why exactly has this story survived for so long? Because humans absolutely love disgusting information. Especially fake, disgusting information.

The myth gained widespread popularity during the early internet era, when strange "facts" spread through chain emails and message boards with almost no fact-checking.

According to the BBC (reporting on misinformation and viral myths), people are much more likely to remember stories that trigger strong emotional reactions like fear, shock, or revulsion. And "eating spiders in your sleep" hits all three.

It also helps that spiders already suffer from bad press.

Arachnophobia is one of the most common fears in the world. Some scientists believe humans evolved to be cautious around potentially venomous creatures, while movies and pop culture have spent decades portraying spiders as tiny, hairy villains lurking in bathtubs. The result is that people are often willing to believe almost anything unpleasant about them.

EIGHT-LEGGED EXAGGERATIONS

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In reality, most household spiders are fairly shy. They spend their lives hiding in corners, spinning webs, and eating flies, mosquitoes, and other insects that people actually do hate. If anything, spiders are reluctant roommates providing free pest control while asking for very little in return. Well, maybe just that you don't squish them immediately out of instinct.

Also, from a spider's perspective, a human mouth is a terrible destination. It's hot, wet, noisy, and a part of a creature that could accidentally crush them just by sneezing. There are easier places to explore.

Of course, in the history of humanity, a spider has probably ended up in someone's mouth at some point. "Fear Factor" challenges, for example. Statistically, weird things happen. But the idea that people regularly consume spiders in their sleep belongs in the same category as "cracking your knuckles causes arthritis," and "gum stays in your stomach for seven years;" they’re memorable myths that just never go away.

So tonight, you can sleep peacefully knowing spiders probably want nothing to do with your mouth; in fact, they're probably avoiding it.

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