Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 brings to life The Titan’s Curse, a book that pits demigods against monsters as Kronos’ army grows in strength.

Last season, Annabeth told Percy about the prophecy that foretells one of the eldest gods’ half-blood children either saving Olympus or destroying it. The return of Thalia, Annabeth’s best friend and Zeus’ daughter, set Percy on edge. But while there aren’t bigger fish to fry, there is a rescue mission that sits at the heart of season 3 which will test them all.

The race to save Annabeth will prove challenging as monsters are set loose on their journey. Below you’ll find each one that’s been confirmed to appear in the third season.

Don’t worry about the Erymanthian boar’s exclusion. The 30-foot monster that has incredible strength and speed was one Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri hoped he’d ride, so it’s difficult to imagine it’ll be absent from the story. The boar’s use as a means of transportation in the book is Grover’s idea and its presence is a gift from Pan, the god of the wild. That’s a plot point that likely won’t be skipped over. However, the boar has yet to be spotted, so it is not on this list.

Dr. Thorn/Manticore

SCREENSHOT FROM PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS SEASON 3 TRAILER (DISNEY) | DISNEY/DAVID BUKACH.

Dr. Thorn is a terrible man hiding a monstrous secret in the season 3 premiere, “My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong.” He’s the headmaster of the military school where Grover has been undercover looking into demigod siblings Bianca and Nico.

Stern and ruling with an iron fist, Dr. Thorn ensures that his students never step out of line. They are allotted one moment of fun through a school dance. But they’re being watched by his minions who are helping him achieve what he believes is a glorious purpose.

His tough exterior is concealing an even tougher skin as he is the manticore. When Dr. Thorn transforms the only piece of his human form left is his face. The rest of him consists of a lion’s body and a scorpion’s tail. It’s from the latter that he shoots poisonous, paralytic spikes to wound and bring down his enemies.

Bessie (The Ophiotaurus)

SCREENSHOT FROM PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS SEASON 3 TEASER TRAILER | DISNEY

Adorable in appearance, the Ophiotaurus is a serpent bull that takes a shine to Percy in The Titan’s Curse after he rescues the poor dear underwater. Percy bestows the name Bessie onto the monster assuming that the being is female. However, Bessie is male.

Unfortunately, the Ophiotaurus is not free of being dragged into the middle of the war between the gods and the titans. Bessie plays a significant role in the book as he can be sacrificed and his entrails burnt to defeat the Olympians.

If left unprotected, his life isn’t the only thing at risk. He’s the very monster that can give Kronos the victory the titan seeks.

The Nemean Lion

SCREENSHOT FROM PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS SEASON 3 TEASER TRAILER | DISNEY

A fierce opponent, the Nemean Lion attacks Percy and his companions in the National Air and Space Museum. It is the size of a pick-up truck and, while its appearance is similar to that of a common lion, there is an otherworldly quality to its being.

The Nemean Lion is a metallic gold color, its teeth are like stainless steel, and its claws glint silver. Besides its size, the monster is set apart because it is nearly impenetrable. Arrows and swords can’t hurt it. In fact, its pelt dispels any sharp object or projectile that tries to pierce it. However, the monster does have vulnerabilities. It can be harmed by its own claws and teeth, and the inside of its mouth is vulnerable to attack.

The Talos Prototype

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Talos is an abandoned automaton of gigantic proportions. He was created by the god Hephaestus and labeled defective, which is why he’d been left behind in the Junkyard of Gods. Talos is as tall as a skyscraper and bronze. His appearance is that of a Grecian warrior outfitted in armor. But because he was abandoned, he is also unfinished.

Like the Nemean Lion, Talos is a formidable foe. Both his size and his armor make him difficult to defeat. When death can come simply by being underfoot, all of his adversaries must beware each step he takes.

Ladon

SCREENSHOT FROM PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS SEASON 3 TRAILER | DISNEY

A dragon of terrifying proportions, Ladon guards the tree of golden apples. He is a many-headed monster and that includes his tongue. Snake-like in appearance, Ladon wraps around the tree he guards and his skin is thick. His breath is also foul and smells like acid.

The one saving grace of encountering the dragon is that he is duty bound to remain at the tree. Ladon takes his job seriously and will always defend the tree if someone gets too close.

Spartoi

SCREENSHOT FROM PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS SEASON 3 TRAILER | DISNEY

These skeletal warriors are nasty pieces of work cooked up by Atlas, the Titan general who’s been relieved of his duty to shoulder the world in order to help Kronos defeat the gods. Spartoi are undead and have no soul or heart to appeal to. They only follow what their general commands.

While weapons like swords and arrows can do damage to Spartoi, it’s only temporary. Physical attacks can’t actually stop the skeletons. Only the children of Hades can.

New episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 release on Disney+ every Friday.