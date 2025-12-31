The 10 Most Googled People in the World in 2025, Ranked

It’s interesting how many of our cultural flashpoints can be summed up simply by seeing what was trending on Google. And in a world dominated by internet culture, being frequently Googled is an odd, new-age status symbol.

There were, of course, many developments in 2025, more to possibly list in a single article, but researchers at PlayersTime took up the challenge of documenting the year’s events vis-à-vis Google searches.

Using global search volume data, here’s a look at who the world couldn’t stop Googling, why they mattered, and what it says about how attention actually works now.

The World’s Top 10 Most Googled People in 2025 | Photo by PlayersTime

How This Was Figured Out

To get a clearer picture of global curiosity, analysts looked at average monthly Google search volume over the past 12 months using Ahrefs. That data was cross-checked with Google Trends, IMDb, and MeetGlimpse to confirm identity, relevance, and category.

In short, this list measures curiosity, not necessarily approval. Scandal and fandom count the same! Here’s the full top 10:

Rank Person Average Monthly Searches 1 Donald Trump 15.96 million average monthly searches 2 Elon Musk 10.96 million average monthly searches 3 Mia Khalifa 8.76 million average monthly searches 4 Taylor Swift 8.09 million average monthly searches 5 Cristiano Ronaldo 7.76 million average monthly searches 6 XXXTentacion 7.58 million average monthly searches 7 Sabrina Carpenter 7.76 million average monthly searches 8 Anthony ‘Romeo’ Santos 6.80 million average monthly searches 9 Bianca Censori 5.88 million average monthly searches 10 Lamine Yamal 5.76 million average monthly searches

Donald Trump taking the top spot shouldn’t come as a surprise. Day after day, the man has continued to overtake headlines. Musk, running behind, also had a fairly active news year.

Who We Google Depends on Where We Live

Interestingly, American figures seem to dominate global searches. Perhaps that’s a reflection of the U.S.’s outsized cultural and political reach. But zoom in by country, and the story changes fast.

In Spain and Italy, tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ruled searches. Brazil and Poland leaned heavily toward football icons. Sweden and Ireland gravitated toward cultural figures in music and film.

Modern fame is fast and fragmented, and it has much more to do with curiosity and intrigue than credibility.

In 2025, the most Googled people were the ones who, for one reason or another, stopped the scroll. And in today’s attention economy, that might be the most powerful currency of all.

