The only thing worse than sharing a birthday with half your class? Having your cake day coincide with Christmas Day. That's the cold, hard truth for many Capricorns, whose birthdays fall between December 22 and January 19.

With the calendar already packed with Christmas and New Year's, late December and early January end up as the least common times to be born in America, according to an analysis of 142.6 million U.S. birth records compiled by RareBirthday. Known for being highly ambitious and laser-focused on the goal, the sea goat of the zodiac—notably including Dolly Parton, Michelle Obama, and Mary J. Blige, to name a few—nevertheless holds one title they didn't hustle for: America's rarest astrological sign.

Capricorn Is the Unicorn of the Zodiac

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To push or not to push, that is the question. For women pregnant during the winter holiday season, it's often the latter when given the option. Many choose to schedule inductions or C-sections well before or after the Christmas crunch to avoid holiday staffing holdups. In turn, that shifts the stork away from Capricorn season and toward neighboring signs like Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) or Aquarius (January 20 to February 18).

To put that into numbers for our pragmatic earth sign, Capricorns make up just 7.50% of U.S. births, with December 25 ranking last among non-leap-year birthdays and five of the 10 rarest birthdays occurring during Capricorn season.

Aquarius—which nearly ties Aries for second-rarest sign, trailing by just a hair behind the ram of the zodiac at 8.04%—shares plenty of cosmic baggage with Capricorn. Aside from the obvious shared trauma of celebrating a birthday in winter—when Dry January and even drier post-holiday wallets leave friends hard-pressed to join in on the festivities—both signs are ruled by Saturn. In astrology, the planet of discipline and restriction is known for handing out tough karmic lessons. So if you're a Capricorn or Aquarius who feels like the universe keeps throwing hardballs your way, it’s not just a matter of being cold-hearted.

Signs of the Times

Giving birth during the dead of winter may not be everyone's cup of tea, but when it comes to coupling up and, ironically, conceiving, there's no better time. And it's not just a matter of opinion; it's in the birthday data. With conceptions peaking around the winter holidays—thanks to cozy nights in and end-of-year downtime—late summer birthdays crowd the calendar nine months later. Nowhere is that more obvious than during Virgo season, from August 23 to September 22.

On paper, Cancer takes first place for total births (9.03%), though that's due to a technicality: Cancer season gets 32 days, while Virgo only gets 31. Day for day, earth beats water, with Virgo (8.95%) holding nine of the 10 most common birthdays of the year, including September 9 at No. 1.

Despite being neck and neck for most common zodiac sign, Cancer and Virgo couldn't be more different. Represented by the crab, emotion-driven Cancers can get crabby, though it usually stems from being highly sensitive and intuitive. Meanwhile, Virgos are the ultimate perfectionists, rivaling fellow earth sign Capricorn for their attention to detail and practicality.

Every Star Sign, Ranked by Rarity

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Now that you know the rarest (holiday babies, you really are a miracle) and the most common (thank cuffing season for all those Virgos), you might be wondering how every other sign falls in between, from airy Aquarius to fiery Sagittarius. Here's every star sign, ranked by rarity:

Rank Zodiac Sign Date Range 1 Capricorn Dec. 22–Jan. 19 2 Aries March 21–April 19 3 Aquarius Jan. 20–Feb. 18 4 Pisces Feb. 19–March 20 5 Sagittarius Nov. 22–Dec. 21 6 Taurus April 20–May 20 7 Gemini May 21–June 20 8 Scorpio Oct. 23–Nov. 21 9 Libra Sept. 23–Oct. 22 10 Leo July 23–Aug. 22 11 Virgo Aug. 23–Sept. 22 12 Cancer June 21–July 22

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