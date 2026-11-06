The Most—And Least—Common Birthdays Across America

There are 366 possible days to have your birthday (including Leap Year), and you probably think the best of those days is your own birthday. But how many other people feel the same way about that particular day? It might depend on just how popular—or unpopular—your birthday is.

Timing can be a big factor when comparing the length of a typical pregnancy to birthdays while holidays are more likely to be avoided by parents, especially by those who may need to schedule a labor induction or caesarean section.

So are you likely to share a birthday with a large population of other people, or have little competition for a celebration? Check out analysis based on data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), as reported by Visual Capitalist, to see where your birthday lands.

How Common Is Your Birthday? infographic | Visual Capitalist

September Is the Most Popular Month

A pregnancy usually lasts nine months, and September is the ninth month of the year. Coincidence? Maybe. But there are theories about how the two coincide.

Late December is a time of merriment and time off from jobs or school for many couples, providing extra relaxation and celebration time. There are other theories that sperm is more potent in colder months than warmer months, and less sunlight can affect hormones.

Whatever the case, it's causing a baby boom in September.

The most popular birthday is September 9, followed by September 20, September 19, and September 14. Of the top 10 most popular birthdays, only two are not in September: fifth-place July 7 and sixth-place December 28.

In fact, from September 8 to September 27, only one birthday doesn’t make the top 30 most popular list. September 11 is ranked 98th.

Holiday Births Aren’t as Popular

Christmas tree with gifts near fireplace | Tom Merton/GettyImages

The other side of the rankings are dominated by holidays, with parents likely trying to avoid having their babies born on a date when other festivities would overwhelm their children's special days.

But before the holidays is the rarest birthday, which is also the rarest day. February 29, Leap Day, is the least celebrated birthday. The data from the NCHS that looked at birthdays from 1989 to 2024 found that almost every day occurred every year in those years, except February 29. During that stretch of years, Leap Day only occurred nine times.

The rest of the top 10 of rarest birthdays, however, has a day celebrated each year, and it usually is earmarked for another celebration already. The second-least popular birthday is December 25, Christmas. It's followed by January 1, December 24, July 4, and January 2 as the least celebrated birthdays.

The top 10 least popular birthdays also have three days at the end of November, with the end of that month being quite unpopular for parents. No birthday from November 22 to November 29 makes it above 300 in the ranking of popularity. While Thanksgiving in the United States doesn't have a set date, landing on the fourth Thursday of the month, it still has enough of an effect to limit the number of birthdays during that time.

Triskaidekaphobia’s Effects

Number 13 on a calendar | Image Source/GettyImages

Triskaidekaphobia, or fear of the number 13, also has an effect on birthday popularity.

The date is skipped by parents each month enough that a trend emerges. Several months have their lowest birthday rank on the 13th of that month, including March, June, and August.

Other months have the 13th ranked as the second-least popular birthday, and there's usually a holiday standing in its way. April 13, for example, comes in second behind April Fool's Day on April 1 as the least popular birthday that month. October 13 is beaten only by Halloween that month. May 13 is the second-least popular birthday behind May 27. The 13th barely beats out other dates at the end of May when the floating Memorial Day holiday is celebrated.

February 13 is unique as the second-least popular birthday for that month if only because of Leap Day. In non-leap years, when there is no February 29 on the calendar, it would be the least popular birthday for that month.