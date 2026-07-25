History's Most Expensive Weddings, Ranked (A 2026 Wedding Makes the List)

New York City was abuzz in July 2026 about the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the famed Madison Square Garden. It was also a pricey party.

Weddings can be as simple as going to the local courthouse with a nice suit and a small bouquet of flowers. They can also be over the top, with big venues filled with flowers, food, dancing, and decorations.

And then there are the most expensive weddings of all time.

An expensive wedding of that scale is reserved for princes and princesses, oligarchs and super-rich CEOs, and yes, even pop stars.

But just where do Swift and Kelce land on the most expensive weddings of all time? You may be surprised by who beat them for the top spot—and the prince they outspent.

Khadija Uzhakhova and Said Gutseriev: $1.4 billion

One Russian oil oligarch spared no expense when it came to celebrating the wedding of his son, Said Gutseriev, to Khadija Uzhakhova, the daughter of a Russian billionaire, in Moscow in 2016. The bride wore a dress that weighed around 25 pounds with actual diamonds and was estimated to cost $1 million. Flowers were flown in from Paris and covered almost every surface. Guests enjoyed a nine-tier wedding cake and performances by Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, and Sting.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani: $641 million - $1.1 billion

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony | Prodip Guha/GettyImages

The 2024 wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani cost multi-millions—if not more than $1 billion, depending on estimates. It may help that Ambani's father is the richest man in Asia. Pre-wedding celebrations included cruises covering ports in Italy and throughout the Mediterranean as well as performances by Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, and opera star Andrea Bocelli. More than 2,000 guests were invited to the actual wedding in Mumbai, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Diana Spencer and Prince Charles: $176 million

Wedding of Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles | Anwar Hussein/GettyImages

The 1981 wedding in London of Diana Spencer to Prince Charles not only brought out the cash but also viewers. Guinness World Records estimates that around 750 million viewers checked in from around the world to watch the nuptials. Princess Diana's dress cost around $115,000 alone (around $400,000 today) and had a 25-foot train, making it the longest dress in royal wedding history. Costs also included security for the prince and princess and 27 wedding cakes for their wedding reception. But the royal wedding ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London didn't lead to a happily ever after as the couple divorced in 1996.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal: $133 million

Wedding Reception Of Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal | Hindustan Times/GettyImages

Isha Ambani had to settle for a multi-million-dollar wedding instead of the billion-dollar wedding her brother had, but her father Mukesh Ambani still went big. The bride's 2018 wedding in Mumbai to Anand Piramal included an engagement party at Lake Como in Italy, a pre-wedding party with a performance by Beyoncé, and a wedding invitation that was actually a book and played music when you opened it.

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia: $106 million

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia | David M. Benett/GettyImages

It's not cheap to secure Versailles as your wedding venue, but that's what Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia did in 2004. Vanisha Mittal's father, an Indian steel tycoon, paid for 1,500 guests to celebrate the nuptials over six days at different venues in France along with performances by Kylie Minogue and Bollywood movie star Shah Rukh Khan. The celebration also included fireworks at the Eiffel Tower and a dinner for guests at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris.

Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano and Prince Felipe: $43-62 million

Wedding of Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano and Prince Felipe | BALLESTEROS/GettyImages

Also in 2004 was the royal wedding of Prince Felipe to television journalist Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano in Madrid, Spain. The wedding, watched by an estimated 25 million people in Spain, included a reception for 1,500 guests. The bride wore a silk gown with embroidery and a distinct collar along with a tiara loaned to her by her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia. And because it was a royal wedding, the guest list reportedly included six kings, 11 queens, and plenty of other royalty, including then-Prince Charles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: $60 million

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle | WPA Pool/GettyImages

Another royal wedding to make the list is the nuptials of Meghan Markle to Prince Harry in 2018 in Windsor, England, viewed by an estimated 400,000 people in person and 2 billion watching around the world. The bride's Givenchy dress alone was estimated to cost $265,000 and required 50 people working on it to complete it for the big day. But the bulk of the cost for the wedding was actually security, with around $43 million spent on security detail including snipers and undercover police officers.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos: $48-56 million

Lauren Sanchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos in Italy for wedding | MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Jeff Bezos made billions as the founder of Amazon, so it was no surprise to see him spend some cash on his wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Italy in 2025. The festivities in Venice, Italy, included guests like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, and Kim Kardashian, who stayed at the Aman Venice, costing an estimated $900,000 to block off the hotel's rooms. And because it was in Venice, one unique item on the wedding's balance sheet was the cost of water taxis for their guests to travel around the famed canals of Venice. The water taxis were estimated to cost the couple around $275,000.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: $20-50 million

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the iHeartRadio Music Awards | Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

When you're a pop star, of course you have to book one of the most famous concert venues in the world for your wedding. Taylor Swift's 2026 wedding to Travis Kelce took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which cost the couple an estimated $5-$10 million to transform from arena to wedding venue. The couple also is believed to have invited more than 1,000 guests, including Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Stone, Paul Rudd, and Adam Sandler as the wedding's officiant. That large of a crowd reportedly cost an estimated $2.5-$3 million in catering and guest services.

Kate Middleton and Prince William: $49 million

Kate Middleton and Prince William at royal wedding in 2011 | Chris Jackson/GettyImages

The wedding of the future king of the United Kingdom to his bride in London in 2011 featured a ceremony with almost 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey and Kate Middleton in a lace dress estimated to cost more than $430,000. The couple also hosted two receptions that cost more than $800,000. But like his brother Harry, the bulk of the cost for Prince William's wedding came from security, which was estimated to be more than $30 million.

Read More: