Why Americans Eat Dinner So Much Earlier Than the Rest of the World

If you've ever been frustrated by the early hour your grandparents serve dinner, then you understand how people visiting the U.S. feel. The culture shock is substantial when people from other countries try to shift their circadian rhythms and digestion to match their American hosts.

But why is the time we eat dinner such a stark difference from the rest of the world?

The United States is unique in many ways, like culture and work/life balance, which affect when and how we eat our meals. Even social media has had an influence on American dinnertime, making earlier evening meals trendy among younger generations.

Even though many other countries eat dinner much later than the 5:00-6:00 pm of Americans, it doesn't seem like the U.S. will be changing its schedules anytime soon.

Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner 2025 | VCG/GettyImages

Different Meal Sizes

Despite the saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, America tends to prioritize dinner as the heartiest meal. Many Americans only eat light breakfasts and lunches, saving their biggest meal for dinnertime. Because of the light meals, Americans are understandably hungry earlier in the evening, and ready to eat a big meal sooner.

Other countries make lunch the biggest meal of the day. Mexico, Spain, and many South American countries have longer breaks for lunch, so they are able to eat a filling meal before going back to work. They just aren't hungry until later in the evening, because they already ate their biggest meal.

Their dinners are light and simple.

Tea Time | Lisa Sheridan/GettyImages

Different Schedules

Another reason that lunch in other countries is bigger than dinner is because of the different work schedules. Americans work from 9 to 5, with a quick break for lunch. Our time revolves around the workday, leaving little time to focus on meals until after work ends.

Other countries break up their work hours with a longer midday break, allowing them time to enjoy a big meal without rushing to get back to work.

In some instances, like in Spain, their time zone makes it so that the sun sets as late as 9 or 10 pm, so their daily schedules are adapted to keep working during daylight hours. Getting home later than Americans do, they would obviously need to have dinner later. Countries like the U.K. and Australia plan an afternoon snack called tea time, making it easier to push their evening meal later as well.

Americans tend to eat around work, while other countries work around mealtimes.

A family's fast-breaking (iftar) dinner in London | Anadolu/GettyImages

Different Cultures

Work isn't the only thing countries schedule their meal times around.

In France, primetime TV series don't start until nearly 9 pm to make sure dinner doesn't have to be rushed. Italians, known for their love of food, make dinner an entire experience. They spend hours socializing and sharing quality time while eating. Americans tend to see dinner as just another item on the to-do list.

Social media has affected American culture so much, and influencers are proclaiming early dinners to be healthier. Health and wellness TikToks have cited studies that say eating dinner early is better for your body's digestion and sleep. Those studies say that eating three hours before bedtime is best, and Gen Z influencers swear by "dinner by 8, in bed by 9."

There are merits to both early and late dinners, but the American lifestyle fits better with earlier meals.

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