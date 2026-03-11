Where to Stream All 10 of This Year's Best Picture Nominees

Since their inception in 1929, the Oscars have chosen the year’s Best Picture each year—and sometimes, of course, their picks are more controversial than others. The 2026 Oscars are coming on March 15, and the Best Picture nominees include everything from surreal and futuristic comedy to heartbreaking historical fiction and everything in between. Here’s where to stream each one of them.

Bugonia

Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia follows two conspiracy theory-obsessed men (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who kidnap the CEO of a pharmaceutical company (Emma Stone), convinced she is an alien. The movie is a remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet! and is an intense, high-stakes meditation on greed, capitalism, and humanity itself.

Where to Stream: Peacock

F1

Joseph Kosinski’s F1 follows former racing prodigy Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), whose career ended after a massive crash. The movie tracks him as he leaves retirement and joins a struggling team alongside a younger rookie (Damson Idris). While ostensibly about racing, it also explores father-son dynamics and trauma, among other themes.

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Frankenstein

Frankenstein is one of many adaptations of Mary Shelley’s groundbreaking 19th-century novel. Written, produced, and directed by Guillermo del Toro, it reinterprets the classic tale of Victor Frankenstein’s monster and his tragic fate for modern times and stars Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster, Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, and Mia Goth as Lady Elizabeth, the fiancée of Frankenstein’s brother.

Where to Stream: Netflix

Sentimental Value

Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value follows two sisters, Nora and Agnes (Nora Borg and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas), who reunite with their father, film director Gustav Borg (Stellan Skarsgård), after their mother’s death. He attempts to cast Nora in a film that he hopes will revive his career, but when she declines, he casts a young starlet named Rachel (Elle Fanning). The film explores depression, grief, and family, and asks whether reconciliation is possible even after tragedy and abandonment.

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on Apple TV+ and Prime Video

Marty Supreme

Timothee Chalamet shoots for the stars in Marty Supreme, a hectic, high-stress drama directed by Josh Safdie. It follows Chalamet’s character, a table tennis player inspired by a real-life athlete, as he attempts to become a world-famous table tennis star. Chaos, tragedy, and a lot of hijinks ensue as Marty winds up running from the law in New York City while trying to raise money so he can make it to one last competition he’s sure will bring him glory.

Where to Stream: Available for purchase on Apple TV+ and Prime Video

Hamnet

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name, Hamnet follows a young William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife, Agnes (Jessie Buckley), as they fall in love and eventually grapple with the death of their son, Hamnet, from the bubonic plague. Inspired by details from Shakespeare’s real life—he really did lose a son named Hamnet to the plague—it also adds depth to the little we know about Shakespeare’s wife through the deftly written character Agnes, played with heart and nuance by Buckley.

Where to Stream: Peacock

Train Dreams

This artistic period drama follows logger and railroad worker Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton) as he lives through the ups and downs of the first half of the 20th century while working the forests of the Pacific Northwest. The movie has been praised for its emotional depth and profoundly beautiful portrayal of the majestic Pacific Northwest landscapes.

Where to Stream: Netflix

Sinners

In Sinners, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler turns to horror, and what emerged is this critically acclaimed film, which explores the evils of Jim Crow South through a story about vampires. It follows a pair of twin brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan, who return to their hometown, only to find it haunted by blood-sucking monsters, and has been praised for its nuanced depiction of race and its emphasis on merging critique with an emphasis on joy.

Where to Stream: HBO Max

One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a former revolutionary who takes on another mission after his daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti), goes missing. The hectic black comedy explores the divide between the American left and right through a series of high-speed car chases and chaotic action sequences.

Where to Stream: HBO Max

The Secret Agent

This Brazilian thriller follows a technology expert named Marcelo who finds himself on the run from hitmen in the 1970s. Starring Wagner Moura, it follows Marcelo as he races from one corner of society to another, and ultimately becomes an action-packed and deft exploration of life under a dictatorship.

Where to Stream: Disney+, Hulu

