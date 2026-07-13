The Best Road Trip Trivia Questions to Test Your Knowledge

Some road trips are so long and so tedious that music and conversation don't even carry you halfway through the journey. It can be difficult to think of a game on the spot and get everyone on board with rules they might not be aware of, and that's where trivia comes in.

There's no need to distract the driver and the passenger with a list of instructions. It's simply a game of answering questions back and forth, mile after mile. If you're currently on a long road trip, or plan to be very soon, challenge yourself with these fun trivia questions, ranging from general knowledge to pop culture to geography.

General Knowledge

Solar System | ewg3D/GettyImages

1. What is the largest planet in our solar system?

Answer: Jupiter

2. What is the capital city of Canada?

Answer: Ottawa

3. Which ocean is the largest on Earth?

Answer: Pacific Ocean

4. How many continents are there?

Answer: Seven

5. What is the hardest natural substance on Earth?

Answer: Diamond

6. What gas do plants absorb from the atmosphere?

Answer: Carbon dioxide

7. What is the tallest mountain above sea level?

Answer: Mount Everest

8. Which planet is known as the Red Planet?

Answer: Mars

9. What is the smallest country in the world?

Answer: Vatican City

10. How many stripes are on the U.S. flag?

Answer: 13

11. Which animal is known as the "King of the Jungle"?

Answer: Lion

12. What is the freezing point of water in degrees Celsius?

Answer: 0°C

13. Which bird is the national bird of the United States?

Answer: Bald Eagle

14. What is the chemical symbol for gold?

Answer: Au

15. Which is the longest river in South America?

Answer: Amazon River

16. How many days are in a leap year?

Answer: 366

17. Which country is famous for the pyramids of Giza?

Answer: Egypt

18. What is the largest mammal on Earth?

Answer: Blue whale

19. Which instrument has 88 keys?

Answer: Piano

20. Which planet is closest to the Sun?

Answer: Mercury

21. What is the capital of Australia?

Answer: Canberra

22. How many sides does a hexagon have?

Answer: Six

23. What is the fastest land animal?

Answer: Cheetah

24. What is the largest desert in the world?

Answer: Antarctica (the Antarctic Desert)

25. Which blood type is known as the universal donor for red blood cell transfusions?

Answer: O negative

Movies, TV, Music & Pop Culture

76th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | Matthew Peyton/GettyImages

26. What is the name of the cowboy in Toy Story?

Answer: Woody

27. What is the name of Mickey Mouse's dog?

Answer: Pluto

28. Which Disney princess has a pet tiger named Rajah?

Answer: Jasmine

29. In Finding Nemo, what kind of fish is Nemo?

Answer: A clownfish

30. What color is Big Bird on Sesame Street?

Answer: Yellow

31. Which animated movie features a snowman named Olaf?

Answer: Frozen

32. What is the name of Harry Potter's owl?

Answer: Hedwig

33. What is the name of the kingdom where Elsa is queen?

Answer: Arendelle

34. What instrument has black and white keys?

Answer: Piano

35. Which superhero is also known as the Dark Knight?

Answer: Batman

36. In The Lion King, who is Simba's father?

Answer: Mufasa

37. What color are the Smurfs?

Answer: Blue

38. Which Disney character has a long nose that grows when he tells a lie?

Answer: Pinocchio

39. Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Answer: SpongeBob SquarePants

40. What is the name of the friendly green dinosaur in the Super Mario games?

Answer: Yoshi

41. Which Disney princess loses a glass slipper?

Answer: Cinderella

42. What is the name of Scooby-Doo's best human friend?

Answer: Shaggy (Norville Rogers)

43. What is the name of the snowman in Frozen?

Answer: Olaf

44. Which superhero carries a shield made of vibranium?

Answer: Captain America

45. What is the name of the panda in Kung Fu Panda?

Answer: Po

46. Which classic board game asks players to buy and trade properties?

Answer: Monopoly

47. In Cars, what is the name of the red race car?

Answer: Lightning McQueen

48. Which movie features the emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust?

Answer: Inside Out

49. What is the name of the fairy in Peter Pan?

Answer: Tinker Bell

50. What is the name of the rabbit in Winnie the Pooh?

Answer: Rabbit

History, Geography & Fun Facts

Missouri River in Montana | jmoor17/GettyImages

51. Which U.S. state is known as the Sunshine State?

Answer: Florida

52. Which is the largest ocean on Earth?

Answer: Pacific Ocean

53. What is the capital of Japan?

Answer: Tokyo

54. Which country is shaped like a boot?

Answer: Italy

55. What is the longest river in the United States?

Answer: Missouri River

56. Which U.S. state is home to the Grand Canyon?

Answer: Arizona

57. Which continent is the Sahara Desert located on?

Answer: Africa

58. What is the capital of France?

Answer: Paris

59. Which state was the first to join the United States?

Answer: Delaware

60. Which country is home to the kangaroo?

Answer: Australia

61. What is the tallest mammal?

Answer: Giraffe

62. How many legs does a spider have?

Answer: Eight

63. Which planet is famous for its beautiful ring system?

Answer: Saturn

64. What is the largest species of penguin?

Answer: Emperor penguin

65. Which season comes after summer in the Northern Hemisphere?

Answer: Autumn (Fall)

66. Which famous clock tower is located in London?

Answer: Big Ben

67. Which U.S. holiday is celebrated on July 4?

Answer: Independence Day

68. Which continent is Brazil located on?

Answer: South America

69. What is the largest living reptile?

Answer: Saltwater crocodile

70. What is Earth's natural satellite?

Answer: The Moon

71. Which famous landmark was a gift from France to the United States?

Answer: The Statue of Liberty

72. Which continent has no native land snakes?

Answer: Antarctica

73. Which gas makes up about 78% of Earth's atmosphere?

Answer: Nitrogen

74. What is the largest island in the world (not counting continents)?

Answer: Greenland

75. Which famous scientist developed the theory of general relativity?

Answer: Albert Einstein

How many of these questions were you able to answer correctly? A few were common knowledge, while some proved more difficult. Check out Mental Floss for more fun trivia for your next road trip!

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