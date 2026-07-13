The Best Road Trip Trivia Questions to Test Your Knowledge

Some road trips are so long and so tedious that music and conversation don't even carry you halfway through the journey. It can be difficult to think of a game on the spot and get everyone on board with rules they might not be aware of, and that's where trivia comes in.
There's no need to distract the driver and the passenger with a list of instructions. It's simply a game of answering questions back and forth, mile after mile. If you're currently on a long road trip, or plan to be very soon, challenge yourself with these fun trivia questions, ranging from general knowledge to pop culture to geography.
General Knowledge
1. What is the largest planet in our solar system?
Answer: Jupiter
2. What is the capital city of Canada?
Answer: Ottawa
3. Which ocean is the largest on Earth?
Answer: Pacific Ocean
4. How many continents are there?
Answer: Seven
5. What is the hardest natural substance on Earth?
Answer: Diamond
6. What gas do plants absorb from the atmosphere?
Answer: Carbon dioxide
7. What is the tallest mountain above sea level?
Answer: Mount Everest
8. Which planet is known as the Red Planet?
Answer: Mars
9. What is the smallest country in the world?
Answer: Vatican City
10. How many stripes are on the U.S. flag?
Answer: 13
11. Which animal is known as the "King of the Jungle"?
Answer: Lion
12. What is the freezing point of water in degrees Celsius?
Answer: 0°C
13. Which bird is the national bird of the United States?
Answer: Bald Eagle
14. What is the chemical symbol for gold?
Answer: Au
15. Which is the longest river in South America?
Answer: Amazon River
16. How many days are in a leap year?
Answer: 366
17. Which country is famous for the pyramids of Giza?
Answer: Egypt
18. What is the largest mammal on Earth?
Answer: Blue whale
19. Which instrument has 88 keys?
Answer: Piano
20. Which planet is closest to the Sun?
Answer: Mercury
21. What is the capital of Australia?
Answer: Canberra
22. How many sides does a hexagon have?
Answer: Six
23. What is the fastest land animal?
Answer: Cheetah
24. What is the largest desert in the world?
Answer: Antarctica (the Antarctic Desert)
25. Which blood type is known as the universal donor for red blood cell transfusions?
Answer: O negative
Movies, TV, Music & Pop Culture
26. What is the name of the cowboy in Toy Story?
Answer: Woody
27. What is the name of Mickey Mouse's dog?
Answer: Pluto
28. Which Disney princess has a pet tiger named Rajah?
Answer: Jasmine
29. In Finding Nemo, what kind of fish is Nemo?
Answer: A clownfish
30. What color is Big Bird on Sesame Street?
Answer: Yellow
31. Which animated movie features a snowman named Olaf?
Answer: Frozen
32. What is the name of Harry Potter's owl?
Answer: Hedwig
33. What is the name of the kingdom where Elsa is queen?
Answer: Arendelle
34. What instrument has black and white keys?
Answer: Piano
35. Which superhero is also known as the Dark Knight?
Answer: Batman
36. In The Lion King, who is Simba's father?
Answer: Mufasa
37. What color are the Smurfs?
Answer: Blue
38. Which Disney character has a long nose that grows when he tells a lie?
Answer: Pinocchio
39. Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?
Answer: SpongeBob SquarePants
40. What is the name of the friendly green dinosaur in the Super Mario games?
Answer: Yoshi
41. Which Disney princess loses a glass slipper?
Answer: Cinderella
42. What is the name of Scooby-Doo's best human friend?
Answer: Shaggy (Norville Rogers)
43. What is the name of the snowman in Frozen?
Answer: Olaf
44. Which superhero carries a shield made of vibranium?
Answer: Captain America
45. What is the name of the panda in Kung Fu Panda?
Answer: Po
46. Which classic board game asks players to buy and trade properties?
Answer: Monopoly
47. In Cars, what is the name of the red race car?
Answer: Lightning McQueen
48. Which movie features the emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust?
Answer: Inside Out
49. What is the name of the fairy in Peter Pan?
Answer: Tinker Bell
50. What is the name of the rabbit in Winnie the Pooh?
Answer: Rabbit
History, Geography & Fun Facts
51. Which U.S. state is known as the Sunshine State?
Answer: Florida
52. Which is the largest ocean on Earth?
Answer: Pacific Ocean
53. What is the capital of Japan?
Answer: Tokyo
54. Which country is shaped like a boot?
Answer: Italy
55. What is the longest river in the United States?
Answer: Missouri River
56. Which U.S. state is home to the Grand Canyon?
Answer: Arizona
57. Which continent is the Sahara Desert located on?
Answer: Africa
58. What is the capital of France?
Answer: Paris
59. Which state was the first to join the United States?
Answer: Delaware
60. Which country is home to the kangaroo?
Answer: Australia
61. What is the tallest mammal?
Answer: Giraffe
62. How many legs does a spider have?
Answer: Eight
63. Which planet is famous for its beautiful ring system?
Answer: Saturn
64. What is the largest species of penguin?
Answer: Emperor penguin
65. Which season comes after summer in the Northern Hemisphere?
Answer: Autumn (Fall)
66. Which famous clock tower is located in London?
Answer: Big Ben
67. Which U.S. holiday is celebrated on July 4?
Answer: Independence Day
68. Which continent is Brazil located on?
Answer: South America
69. What is the largest living reptile?
Answer: Saltwater crocodile
70. What is Earth's natural satellite?
Answer: The Moon
71. Which famous landmark was a gift from France to the United States?
Answer: The Statue of Liberty
72. Which continent has no native land snakes?
Answer: Antarctica
73. Which gas makes up about 78% of Earth's atmosphere?
Answer: Nitrogen
74. What is the largest island in the world (not counting continents)?
Answer: Greenland
75. Which famous scientist developed the theory of general relativity?
Answer: Albert Einstein
How many of these questions were you able to answer correctly? A few were common knowledge, while some proved more difficult. Check out Mental Floss for more fun trivia for your next road trip!