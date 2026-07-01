7 Best U.S. Waterparks to Visit in 2026, Ranked

A summer oasis of epic proportions is the only cure for sweltering days when temperatures soar into the 90s. A colorful slide, a few lounge chairs, and a swimming pool are simply not enough to satisfy your summer bucket list requirements. If you’re already planning to pack the car, pay for passes, gather sunscreen, swimsuits, dry clothes, and other essentials for a day of adventure, why not seek out the best of the best?

Think long slides that shoot you out at record speeds, huge funnels that spin you around dizzily, obstacle courses with nets and slick bars that challenge you to stay dry before plunging into the water below, a massive wave pool that has you bobbing up and down like a buoy, and maybe even a roller coaster you exit absolutely drenched, but smiling from ear to ear. These are the features of a waterpark worthy of your summer vacation days in 2026.

But where can you find these wonderful watering holes?

According to traveler ratings on Trip Advisor, these are the best U.S. water parks to visit in 2026.

THE RATINGS

Family at waterpark carry inflatable rings to lazy river | kali9/GettyImages

The best waterparks go way beyond slides and pools; they are entire experiences enclosed in one big space. Some are beloved by travelers and tourists for their thrilling rides, fun themes, and animal interactions. Others are praised for their short wait times and well-maintained facilities. Some have great prices and live music to pair with a day in the sun, and others feel safe and offer brief moments of respite with delicious food and drink. Pair these factors with a few tube races and giant fountains, and you cannot go wrong.

Some of these destinations also double as theme parks, offering you, your family, and your friends the chance to hop on and strap in to a few coasters while you’re at it. Not only are these waterparks among the best in the country, but they’re also top-rated attractions in their regions.

THE WATER PARKS

Dollywood Summer Celebration in Pigeon Forge, TN. | Joe Hendrickson/GettyImages

At the top of the list is Orlando’s Discovery Cove, a destination that’s anything but an ordinary water park. Here, guests can snorkel with tropical fish, pet stingrays, float along a lazy river, and even take photos with dolphins. While the price might seem steep, visitors consistently praise the food options and the one-of-a-kind experiences.

Coming in second is Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This park truly has it all: exhilarating rides, classic country cooking, and a lineup of shows, festivals, and fireworks displays that keep guests coming back year after year. Beyond entertainment and rides, visitors love the variety of shops and Smoky Mountain experiences, like the forge where you can craft your own knife.

Traveling from Florida to Tennessee to Branson, Missouri, you’ll find Silver Dollar City, a regional favorite for more than 60 years. This park boasts rides you’ll want to write home about, vibrant festivals, unique shops, and plenty of restaurants. Guests rave about its safety, live music, and the variety of attractions for all ages.

Rounding out the top waterparks in the U.S. for 2026 are Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana, Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, and LEGOLAND Florida Resort in Winter Haven!

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