Every Retro Relic Unearthed in Disney’s 1998 Time Capsule

When Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed its very first guests on Earth Day in 1998, the opening team buried a backstage time capsule packed with pieces of the park's early days. Once the crew cleared away decades of dirt and dust from the capsule’s plaque, an inscription became clear:

"In this capsule, to be unearthed April 22, 2023, are mementos of the creation and opening of a New Species of Theme Park."

True to that timeline, when the park hit its milestone 25th anniversary in 2023, Disney cast members finally grabbed the shovels, unearthing the steel, cylindrical time capsule that had been sitting in the dirt since day one.

Cracking the capsule open revealed a goldmine of late-90s nostalgia for Disney fans. The haul ranged from total throwbacks to obsolete tech, and even a bit of veterinary history.

Here's a full look at everything found inside the time capsule:

The Pre-Y2K Tech Stack

A stack of old-school VHS cassettes from an era before cloud storage and streaming apps took over the parks. | Christian Lopez Walker/GettyImages

Talk about a total blast from the past. The team uncovered a handful of colorful VHS tapes containing original cast orientation videos and early construction footage.

Right next to them sat a stack of ancient floppy disks loaded with the park's original 1996 financial spreadsheets and opening team photos. It's a hilarious reminder of what passed for "high tech" on day one.

Gino’s First Toothbrush

Opening day icon Gino, who clearly appreciated a good leafy green snack almost as much as a clean toothbrush. | Orlando Sentinel/GettyImages

Easily the weirdest—and absolute best—find in the entire box. The capsule contained the first toothbrush used by Gino, the park's legendary western lowland silverback gorilla, back when he was just a little guy in '98.

Gino spent over twenty-five years prowling the park’s Africa section before sadly passing away in September 2025. He leaves behind 14 offspring who we can only imagine take after their father when it comes to dental hygiene.

A Map Missing Pandora

The iconic Tree of Life, which has been the centerpiece of Disney’s Animal Kingdom since opening day in 1998. | Anadolu/GettyImages

Pulling out the original 1998 park maps and guides is a total trip for modern Disney fans. Looking at them today is wild, considering Pandora – The World of Avatar wouldn't show up for another two decades. Plus, the capsule held a few vintage paper admission tickets from opening day—back when you didn't need an app just to get through the front gate.

Signed, Sealed, and Delivered

Taking it back to April 22, 1998, when this logo was officially unveiled to the world at the grand opening ceremony. | PA Images/Getty Images

The rest of the space was packed with the ultimate ‘90s starter pack. We’re talking a collection of vintage Animal Kingdom merch (think classic mugs, collectible pins, and retro keychains), a grand opening ceremony t-shirt signed by the original crew, and a letter from the 1998 team addressed directly to the cast members of the future.

A Long-Lasting Legacy

While digging up old floppy disks and keychains is a fun trip down memory lane, the handwritten letter from the opening crew is the coolest part of the whole time capsule. Writing to the future, the original team shared their hope that the park's early conservation messages would reach "able champions for the environment" and inspire guests to take real action. They even compared the park's legacy to a tree, hoping each new generation of cast members would act as a "new ring of the trunk" to keep those roots alive.

The next time you walk down the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, think about how much history is packed into those woods. From opening-day relics left in the dirt to the legacy left behind by famous faces like Gino, a lot has changed since 1998. But reading that letter makes it pretty clear that the core mission to nurture "A New Species of Theme Park" hasn't changed a bit.

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