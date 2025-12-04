12 Great Disney Channel Original Movies You Almost Forgot About

There’s nothing like the nostalgia of watching back a classic Disney Channel Original Movie (or, as they’re affectionately referred to as, DCOMs).

No matter what your favorite is, there’s one thing that everyone can agree on: they just don’t make them like they used to! So, if you’re looking for a way to spice up a boring afternoon, try throwing on one of these classics.

Pixel Perfect (2004)

This movie follows a teen who accidentally creates a holographic singer… and then promptly loses control of the whole situation. The music and vibes are incredibly nostalgic, and the lessons are surprisingly deep for a movie where CGI was still finding its footing.

Read It and Weep (2006)

Before we understood what “oversharing online” could do to a life, there was Jamie, whose private journal became a published novel and unleashed total high school havoc. Kay and Danielle Panabaker truly carried this one.

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

You might not have forgotten about Zenon, but you probably need a refresher on just how iconic this film was when it first came out. You don’t see a lot of protozoa singing “Zoom Zoom Zoom” like the Backstreet Boys these days.

Jump In! (2007)

The Corbin Bleu double-dutch classic! If you didn’t immediately want to start practicing in your driveway after this aired, you have more restraint than the rest of us. Also, the soundtrack definitely still holds up.

The Color of Friendship (2000)

One of Disney Channel’s most thoughtful and genuinely moving originals, this one tackled racism, friendship, and cultural misunderstanding with more emotional intelligence than many of the prestige shows on TV right now.

Smart House (1999)

Before Amazon Alexa, before Ring doorbells, before every appliance in your home needed a software update, there was PAT, the smart house that wanted to become your new mom. With tech advancing by the day, this film is scarier than ever on a rewatch!

Tru Confessions (2002)

Shia LaBeouf gave one of his best early performances in this movie about sibling love, disability, and coming-of-age vulnerability. If you remember crying to this at age 10, prepare to do it again as an adult.

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

A surf kid moves to Vermont and single-handedly creates the snowboard-vs-skiing rivalry that absolutely did not need to be that dramatic. This movie is perfect for when you want to indulge in one of those “vibes-only 1990s plotlines.”

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)

This one is my personal favorite, so it had to be included on the list. Brenda Song really shines in this film, and it’s one of those sleepover classics that holds up to this day!

You Wish! (2003)

This movie might not have invented the “I wish my annoying sibling would disappear” trope, but it certainly perfected it. Naturally, everything goes wrong, and everyone learns a valuable lesson. Classic Disney!

Motocrossed (2001)

In this movie, a girl “pulls a Mulan” (so to speak), pretending to be her twin brother in order to participate in a motocross race. It’s a pretty exciting watch, as someone who has a lot of respect for extreme sports and absolutely zero intention of ever participating in them.

Can of Worms (1999)

A kid accidentally signals to aliens that he wants to be rescued from Earth, and they take it quite literally. It’s weird and chaotic, really just the kind of movie with imagery that felt like a drug-induced trip before you knew what that meant.

