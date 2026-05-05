The Best 'Friends' Trivia Questions To Test Your Knowledge of the Popular Show

Who needs friends when you have Friends? Spanning 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, and Ross were there for it all: the good, the bad, and the hilarious. Whether you grew up watching the show live or discovered it through reruns and streaming, you’ve probably at some point wished you were living in the heart of New York City, just a hallway away from that iconic group of friends.

But even if you never made it to Central Perk, it’s always worth revisiting the moments, quotes, and characters that made Friends a sitcom classic. So whether you’re planning a game night or just testing your own memory, use these trivia questions to see how well you really know the show.

Across 100 questions and answers, we’ll be covering four major Friends categories: daily life in the city, iconic characters, running jokes and quotes, and all the relationship drama your heart can handle. By the end, you’ll know whether you’re a casual viewer—or someone who could practically live in Monica’s apartment.

Central Perk & City Life

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If you think you know Friends inside and out, use these questions to test yourself! We’re starting off in Central Perk and the gang’s early days in New York City, before moving through iconic moments, running jokes, and relationship drama.

1. What is the name of the coffee shop the group frequents?

Answer: Central Perk.

2. What is Monica’s apartment number?

Answer: 20.

3. What is Joey and Chandler’s apartment number?

Answer: 19.

4. What city is Friends set in?

Answer: New York City.

5. What color is the iconic Central Perk couch?

Answer: Orange.

6. Who works as the Central Perk barista?

Answer: Gunther.

7. What instrument does Phoebe often play at Central Perk?

Answer: Guitar.

8. Where does Rachel get her first job after leaving Barry?

Answer: Central Perk.

9. What department store does Rachel later work at?

Answer: Bloomingdale's.

10. What fashion brand hires Rachel in New York?

Answer: Ralph Lauren.

11. What is Monica’s job for most of the series?

Answer: Chef.

12. What did Phoebe name the rat in her apartment?

Answer: Bob.

13. What restaurant does Monica become head chef at?

Answer: Alessandro's.

14. What stuffed animal does Joey own?

Answer: Penguin (Hugsy).

15. What is the name of Joey and Chandler’s recliner?

Answer: Rosita.

16. What pet animals do Joey and Chandler keep in their apartment?

Answer: Chick and duck.

17. What is the name of the group’s mysterious downstairs neighbor?

Answer: Mr. Heckles.

18. What do they call the man they see through the window?

Answer: Ugly Naked Guy.

19. What is the name of the bakery that made the cheesecake Chandler and Rachel devour?

Answer: Mama's Little Bakery.

20. How many categories of towels does Monica have?

Answer: 11.

The Characters

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While Friends is known for its iconic moments, it’s the characters that made the show timeless. From Monica’s perfectionism to Chandler’s sarcasm, each personality brought something essential to the group dynamic. Think you can match the facts to the friend?

21. What is Phoebe’s famous song?

Answer: "Smelly Cat".

22. What is Chandler’s middle name?

Answer: Muriel.

23. What is Ross’s job?

Answer: Paleontologist.

24. What is Monica known for being obsessive about?

Answer: Cleanliness and organization.

25. What is Phoebe’s job outside of music?

Answer: Masseuse.

26. What is Rachel’s last name?

Answer: Green.

27. What is Ross’s monkey’s name?

Answer: Marcel.

28. What is Joey’s soap opera character called?

Answer: Dr. Drake Ramoray.

29. What is Phoebe’s twin sister’s name?

Answer: Ursula.

30. Why does Chandler hate Thanksgiving?

Answer: That's when his parents told him they were getting a divorce.

31. What is Ross allergic to?

Answer: Kiwi.

32. What does Rachel wrongly guess Chandler’s job is?

Answer: Transponster.

33. What is Phoebe’s alter ego name?

Answer: Regina Phalange.

34. What was the name of Rachel’s hairless cat?

Answer: Mrs. Whiskerson.

35. How old was Monica when she learned how to tell time?

Answer: 13.

36. What store does Phoebe hate?

Answer: Pottery Barn.

37. What is the name of Joey's agent?

Answer: Estelle.

38. Who was Chandler's college roommate?

Answer: Ross.

39. What is Rachel's favorite book?

Answer: "Little Women."

40. What are Rachel's sisters' names?

Answer: Amy and Jill.

Iconic Episodes & Storylines

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These are the Friends moments that live rent-free in your head, whether it’s couch-moving chaos, awkward breakups, or Thanksgiving disasters you somehow still remember years later. Let’s see how many you’ve actually kept track of.

41. What game causes Monica and Rachel to lose their apartment?

Answer: Trivia game.

42. What holiday does Monica famously over-plan?

Answer: Thanksgiving.

43. What does Joey wear on his head during Thanksgiving?

Answer: Turkey.

44. What object does Ross get stuck moving upstairs?

Answer: Couch.

45. What happens to Rachel’s trifle dessert?

Answer: It is accidentally mixed with shepherd’s pie.

46. What does Phoebe find in a soda can?

Answer: A thumb.

47. What causes a fire in Monica and Rachel’s apartment?

Answer: Hair straightener.

48. Which brand offers Rachel a job in Paris?

Answer: Louis Vuitton.

49. What does Phoebe believe her cat actually is?

Answer: Her mother reincarnated.

50. In which season were Ross and Rachel "on a break"?

Answer: Season 3.

51. What does Joey do during his acting career that backfires?

Answer: Improvises lines on "Days of Our Lives."

52. After Phoebe misses out on the London trip, where does the group try to plan a trip to?

Answer: Atlantic City.

53. Does Ross get his tan done before or after he gets his teeth done?

Answer: After.

54. Where does Ross become a college professor?

Answer: NYU.

55. What was the name of Monica’s father’s best friend that she once dated?

Answer: Richard.

56. What was Ross and Rachel's daughter's first word?

Answer: "Gleba."

57. Chandler told Janice he was moving where to avoid her?

Answer: Yemen.

58. Which Sprouse twin played Ben, Ross's son?

Answer: Cole Sprouse.

59. Where did the group travel to for Ross's paleontology convention?

Answer: Barbados.

60. Who said the last line in the whole show?

Answer: Chandler.

Running Jokes & Quotes

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If you’ve watched Friends even once, chances are you’ve said at least one of these lines out loud in real life. Whether it’s “How you doin’?” or “We were on a break,” these lines have a way of sticking with you. Let’s see how well you remember who said what.

61. What is Joey’s signature line?

Answer: "How you doin’?"

62. What did Phoebe tell Mike she changed her name to?

Answer: Princess Consuela Banana Hammock.

63. Who said, "So it seems like this internet thing is here to stay, huh?"

Answer: Chandler.

64. When Rachel calls her dad after leaving her wedding, she says, "I don’t want to be a shoe, I want to be a _____."

Answer: Hat.

65. What does Phoebe not believe in?

Answer: Evolution.

66. Who has a turkey on their head first: Joey or Monica?

Answer: Joey.

67. Who said, "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You’re gonna love it."

Answer: Monica.

68. Who does Gunther have a crush on?

Answer: Rachel.

69. What is Monica’s go-to phrase when she feels she has won a point?

Answer: “I KNOW!”

70. What phrase does Ross famously shout during the couch-moving scene?

Answer: "Pivot!"

71. Who introduced Phoebe and Mike?

Answer: Joey.

72. What does Chandler call the "Paris of Oklahoma"?

Answer: Tulsa.

73. What is Monica’s biggest pet peeve?

Answer: Animals dressed as humans

74. What is Janice’s signature catchphrase?

Answer: “Oh. My. Gawd!”

75. Where does Joey leave his copy of "The Shining"?

Answer: In the freezer.

76. Who was in the "I Hate Rachel Green Club?"

Answer: Ross and Will.

77. What does Chandler sarcastically say when he is trying to avoid emotion?

Answer: “Could I be any more…?”

78. What is Joey most known for refusing to share?

Answer: Food.

79. Who said, "See, he’s her lobster!"

Answer: Phoebe.

80. What term does Ross use to describe a state of total awareness?

Answer: Unagi.

Relationships & Drama

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And finally, we’ve reached the heart of the drama: Friends relationships. From on-again, off-again romances to surprise hookups and long-running love stories, the show wouldn’t be the same without its complicated romantic history. Think you can keep track of who dated who? See how well you do in our final 20 questions:

81. Who does Joey briefly fall for in the group?

Answer: Rachel.

82. Who does Phoebe date who moves to Minsk?

Answer: David.

83. Who was Ross's first wife?

Answer: Carol.

84. What city do Ross and Rachel get married in drunk?

Answer: Las Vegas.

85. Who does Ross sleep with that sparked the phrase "We were on a break"?

Answer: Chloe the copy girl.

86. Why did Ross and Carol break up?

Answer: Carol came out as lesbian.

87. Where did Monica and Chandler first get together?

Answer: Ross's wedding in London.

88. Why did Ross and Emily call off the wedding?

Answer: Ross said Rachel's name at the altar.

89. Who was Monica's first kiss with?

Answer: Ross.

90. Which item left at the hotel signals to Joey that Chandler and Monica are dating?

Answer: An eyelash curler.

91. How many times did Ross get married?

Answer: 3.

92. Who helps Chandler buy Monica’s engagement ring?

Answer: Phoebe.

93. What was Ross's fiancée Emily's last name?

Answer: Waltham.

94. What was the name of the cop Phoebe dated?

Answer: Gary.

95. What does Rachel's ex-fiancé Barry do for a living?

Answer: He is an orthodontist.

96. What is the name of Chandler's ex-girlfriend who punches him in the face?

Answer: Kathy.

97. How many pages was Rachel's letter to Ross?

Answer: 18 pages, front and back.

98. Who does Rachel set Chandler up with?

Answer: Joanna.

99. Who was the last in the group to find out about Monica and Chandler?

Answer: Ross.

100. Where does Rachel go when she ends up on Ross’s honeymoon alone?

Answer: Greece.

If you made it through all 100 questions without phoning Chandler for sarcasm support, congratulations: you’re a certified Friends expert. For more quizzes on entertainment, history, geography, and beyond, keep exploring Mental Floss’s quiz page.

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