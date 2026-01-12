14 Influential Celebrities Turning 50 in 2026

It was a great year to be alive in 1976, with the premiere of Family Feud on television and Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak starting Apple Computer, Inc. It was also the birth of these celebrities born in the latter half of Generation X, who you might be surprised are actually turning 50 years old this year.

Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton | JMEnternational/GettyImages

Baby Spice is all grown up. Bunton was one of the five Spice Girls, along with Scary, Sporty, Ginger, and Posh Spice, who made their singing debut in the 1990s and had hits like “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life.” She was born on January 21, 1976.

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones | Taylor Hill/GettyImages

Rashida Jones will hopefully get out of the office to enjoy some recreation for her birthday this year when the actress turns 50 in February. Along with Parks and Recreation and The Office, the daughter of Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton is best known for roles in I Love You, Man, The Social Network, and other popular movies. Jones was born on February 25, 1976.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon | Ian West - PA Images/GettyImages

Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon will be turning 50 this year. But you might be surprised that’s not her legal name on her birth certificate. In fact, she was born Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon in New Orleans. The Oscar winner, who is also known for films such as Wild and Walk the Line and TV shows like The Morning Show, was born on March 22, 1976.

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy | Mike Marsland/GettyImages

Irish eyes were smiling when Cillian Murphy was born on May 25, 1976, which means he’ll be turning 50 this year. The actor is originally from Cork, Ireland. The Oscar winner is best known for movies such as Oppenheimer and 28 Days Later, along with TV shows like Peaky Blinders.

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell | VALERIE MACON/GettyImages

Another Irish actor celebrating a milestone birthday this year is Colin Farrell. The star of both films and television, including the recent hit The Penguin, hails from Dublin. The Oscar nominee and three-time Golden Globe winner was born on May 31, 1976.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch | Dave Benett/GettyImages

You don’t have to look for many clues to discover that this Sherlock star is turning 50 years old this year. Benedict Cumberbatch was born in London on July 19, 1976, to parents who are also actors. In addition to playing Sherlock Holmes, the two-time Oscar nominee is best known for his role as Dr. Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as movies like The Imitation Game and The Power of the Dog.

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone | Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

As if we could be clueless enough to forget about Alicia Silverstone’s birthday. The actress, who made her acting debut on The Wonder Years, will be celebrating 50 years around the sun on her birthday this fall. The actress, also known for roles in Batman & Robin and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, was born on October 4, 1976.

Ja Rule

Ja Rule | Kristina Bumphrey/GettyImages

Rapper Ja Rule will technically be celebrating his 50th birthday this year, but not on his actual birthday. That’s because the Queens, New York, native is a Leap Day baby, born on February 29, 1976, but that day isn’t on this year’s calendar. The artist is best known for albums such as Venni Vetti Vecci and The Last Temptation, and has also appeared in movies like The Fast and the Furious and Scary Movie 3.

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning | Amy Sussman/GettyImages

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is hitting the half-century mark with his birthday this year. He hails from New Orleans in 1976, while his dad, Archie Manning, was a quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. The two-time Super Bowl champ was born on March 24, 1976.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds | Emma McIntyre/GettyImages

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is celebrating his 50th birthday this fall. The actor, who also owns a Welsh soccer team, was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, on October 23, 1976. In addition to his role in the MCU, the Emmy winner is best known for comedy and action movies like Free Guy, The Proposal, and Waiting...

Jaleel White

Jaleel White | Stefanie Keenan/GettyImages

Was Jaleel White also born in 1976? Yes, he did do that, which is why the Family Matters actor with the famous catchphrase will be blowing out 50 candles on his birthday cake this year. In addition to his role as Steve Urkel in the iconic sitcom, White has acted in shows such as Me, Myself and I, Psych, and Grown Ups.

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart | Maya Dehlin Spach/GettyImages

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is all grown up with a milestone birthday this year. Melissa Joan Hart will get to conjure some birthday magic in the spring, having been born on April 18, 1976. The New York native is also known for shows like Clarissa Explains It All and movies such as Drive Me Crazy.

Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgård | JC Olivera/GettyImages

The famous Swedish family will get to cheer on Alexander Skarsgård’s 50th birthday this summer. His acting fam includes his father, Stellan Skarsgård, and brothers Bill, Valter, Ossian, Sam, and Gustaf Skarsgård. His sister, Eija Skarsgård, is a casting director. Alexander, an Emmy Award winner best known for shows like True Blood, Big Little Lies, and Succession, was born on August 25, 1976.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton | CBS Photo Archive/GettyImages

Gwen Stefani is sure to voice her congratulations to her husband, Blake Shelton, when he turns 50 this year. The two singers met while working together on the competitive TV show The Voice. Shelton, a Grammy Award-nominated country star, was born on June 18, 1976.

