7 Childhood Movies That Were Way Darker Than You Remember

As kids, we tend to look for feel-good stories, and plenty of childhood movies bring just that. However, mixed in with the positive messages at the end, there can also be a darkness to the tales.

We actually deal with a lot of adult themes as children without realizing it. In family movies, there are parental deaths, major life events that threaten extinction, and the realities of survival for many animals and creatures. So, why would our parents let us sit through them? Well, they were simply tackled in ways that added a positive message and a sense of hope at the end.

Now that we’re older, we can start to look at the realities of these childhood movies. Here are seven that are much darker than you might remember.

The Land Before Time

Let’s just start with the fact that The Land Before Time features a mother who dies while trying to protect her young. Then there’s an earthquake that splits the land, leading to a bunch of dinosaurs dying, while two children are separated from their families. They’re left to wander the wilderness alone in the hope of finding The Great Valley, which was where everyone else was planning to go.

While there are friendships made along the way, there are a lot of dangers that a group of children needs to work through. We find out that parents left their eggs behind, leading to Spike being hatched alone—it is a matter of luck that the other young dinosaurs find him.

While The Land Before Time ends with hope once they reach The Great Valley, there’s still a darkness to the tale that we tend to overlook because of beautiful colors, great writing, and that sense of adventure.

The Fox and the Hound

Disney has given us some of the most traumatic family movies of all time, and The Fox and the Hound is certainly up there. This is supposed to be about friendship—and an unlikely friendship at that. A young fox makes friends with a dog, and they enjoy their time together.

As they grow up, they realize that they’re supposed to be enemies. The hound just wants to make his master happy, but does that mean he can really kill his best friend? Within this movie, there is the topic of survival and of nature’s food chain.

There is a message of hope at the end, which is why we still love it. However, there’s a deep darkness to it that you only really think about as an adult.

An American Tail

When you make a movie that includes animals, it looks sweet and fun. That’s the way so many animated movies become popular among children. However, there is a much darker message behind An American Tail than initially meets the eye.

This seems like a regular kids’ movie, right? Well, that is, until you realize that An American Tail is actually a commentary on Jewish immigration. The characters are forced out of their country in fear of persecution, only to end up facing other inhumane horrors when they get to what is supposed to be freedom. On top of that, a boy is separated from his family and forced to survive.

Jumanji

While much of Jumani was just a lot of fun, there are messages within it that are much darker. Let’s just start with the fact that we have a boy, Alan, who isn’t all that loved by his family. He makes mistakes, but he is a dreamer, and he wants to achieve something. When he goes missing, you have to wonder if people really cared.

Then you think about what he went through while stuck in the game. He had to grow up in the horrors that were Jumanji, and I don’t quite think kids really understand until they grow up—or, at least, until they watch the sequels with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Dumbo

Did you know this is the only Disney movie where the lead character doesn’t talk at all? One interpretation of the lack of speech could be a trauma response. It adds that layer of darkness to the movie, as you consider everything that poor Dumbo—sorry, Jumbo—has to go through.

He’s immediately rejected from the other elephants because of the size of his ears, and he loses his mom when she lashes out to protect him—I don’t think I can watch that scene where he’s rocked in her truck without crying. While he finds a friend, he’s still made a laughingstock, and even by the end, he’s used for entertainment and not as the hero that he could be.

It’s not the happily ever after you want from a Disney movie when you really think about it.

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe

At first sight, this just looks like a regular family fantasy movie. It’s a lot of fun when you throw in all the magical creatures and talking animals. There’s adventure in taking down The White Witch, and there are a lot of lessons for the Pevensie kids to learn.

However, there’s a darkness to the end of the tale. This is a story of children who grow up in a magical world as kings and queens. They experience their whole lives surrounded by these creatures who love and adore them, and then suddenly, they’re back in their old lives. They’re children again, having to face the realities of World War II. Is that really a happy story, or is it something much darker?

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

As a kid, did you ever stop to think about what was really going on during Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory? The entire movie is an adventure, right? It is a chance to win a grand prize, and we get to see Charlie and Grandpa Joe have the experience of a lifetime. Yet, there’s a darkness to the whole tale.

Willy Wonka doesn’t stop to think about child endangerment, and the parents don’t seem to do much after the fact. Augustus Glump almost drowns, and Veruca Salt is sent to the incinerator. Sure, we see that everyone sort of makes it out alive, and they’re supposed to learn lessons, but we know these types of people never learn from the consequences of their actions.

Willy Wonka isn’t the fun adventure that you initially think it is when you’re a child.

