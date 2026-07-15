Every ‘Toy Story’ Movie Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Disney Pixar has brought us some of the most incredible stories throughout the years, but none of them are as beloved as the original. 1995's Toy Story was the first feature film collaboration between the two animation studios, and its success proved that Disney had a good friend in Pixar.

Toy Story 5 was recently released, and one of the creators, Andrew Stanton, teased possible sixth and seventh films. The Toy Story franchise seems willing to test if fans will really follow Woody and Buzz to infinity and beyond. That gamble has paid off so far because every Toy Story movie has at least a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Here are all of the Toy Story movies, ranked from worst to best by critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

7. Toy Story That Time Forgot (2014) — 92%

It's understandable if you don't remember Toy Story That Time Forgot, but that also adds to the irony of this film's title. This was a made-for-TV Christmas special in which Buzz (Tim Allen), Woody (Tom Hanks), Trixie (Kristen Schaal), and Rex (Wallace Shawn) end up in a fierce battle against anthropomorphic dinosaur action figures who don't realize they are toys in a playroom.

Toy Story That Time Forgot isn't a bad movie, though it is forgettable compared with the other offerings from the franchise. It's entertaining, but doesn't leave people clamoring to watch it again. Rotten Tomatoes critics ranked it at 92%, but audiences ranked it lower at 81%.

6. Toy Story 5 (2026) — 92%

When news of Toy Story 5 first broke, many people rolled their eyes at Disney's obvious money grab. Did we really need another Toy Story movie? But audiences and critics alike were pleasantly surprised by this fifth installment. With a Tomatometer (critics' rating) of 92% and a Popcornmeter (audiences' rating) of 95%, the film blew past any low expectations.

Toy Story 5 succeeds because it focuses on Jessie's (Joan Cusack) story. After Woody left to be with Bo Peep (Annie Potts), Jessie became the leader of Bonnie's toys. She and the rest of the toys have to deal with the new tech that has taken Bonnie's attention. The film captures hearts once again and is completely relatable for parents raising kids in the "iPad generation."

5. Toy Story of Terror! (2013) — 94%

What goes better together than beloved children's characters and classic horror movies? Probably a lot of things, but Toy Story of Terror! does a good job of tapping into fear psychology while remaining family-friendly. The references to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and George Romero's Night of the Living Dead made this Halloween special a treat for adults, and kids got to see the toys learn to face their fears.

Critics gave Toy Story of Terror! a 94% rating because of its engagement with all ages. Audiences rated it a little lower, at 84%, but still had overwhelmingly positive reviews. The emotional depth that went into this film surprised many viewers who thought it would be a simple, silly TV movie meant to cater solely to trick-or-treating ages.

4. Toy Story 4 (2019) — 97%

Toy Story 4 was one of the most controversial installments in the Toy Story franchise because fans felt the first three films wrapped everything up perfectly. But, according to Rotten Tomatoes, those who were upset with the fourth film were a minority. Critics rated it at 97%, and audiences at 94%.

There are two plot lines in Toy Story 4: one follows a handmade toy, Forky (Tony Hale), and his identity crisis as he believes he is trash. The other story reunites Woody with Bo Peep, and we see that Bo has been taking care of toys left at a playground. Woody experiences a lot of growth throughout this movie, which is what made even those initially critical of a fourth film come to appreciate it.

3. Toy Story 3 (2010) — 98%

Millennials who grew up with Toy Story collectively sobbed during Toy Story 3. Many of us were, like Andy (John Morris), heading off to college or moving out, so seeing the toys' perspectives made it feel as if we were saying goodbye to our childhood as well. Anyone who worried about how their toys would be treated by their new owners connected deeply with this film.

Critics gave Toy Story 3 a near-perfect score, with 98%. The audience score came to 90%, with many of the reviews saying that it's not only the best of the series, but the best Pixar film ever made. That's some seriously high praise for a sequel that released fifteen years after the original.

2. Toy Story 2 (1999) — 100%

Toy Story 2 is a unicorn in the film industry. It is one of the ultra-rare sequels that ranks as high, or higher, than the original movie. Rotten Tomatoes certifies it as 100% fresh, and reviews from both critics and audience members say Toy Story 2 is one of the best sequels ever made.

After Woody is stolen from Andy's yard by a toy collector, Buzz and the gang must save him and bring him back home. But Woody learns that he is a rare, vintage toy, and that only with him as part of the collection can the other cowboy toys see outside of their storage cases. New and old friends must come together to remember the true meaning of playtime.

1. Toy Story (1995) — 100%

Despite how good the sequels are, there's just no beating the original. The animation admittedly looks bad compared to today's technology, but Toy Story will always be the innovative pioneer of computer-animated films. And the story of Woody feeling threatened by the newest toy, Buzz Lightyear, remains one of the most iconic enemies-to-friends plots in existence.

Critics of the Tomatometer rated Toy Story at a perfect 100%, and the audience Popcornmeter sits high at 92%. It is a certified classic and has rightfully earned its place in animation history. Even if the humans look exactly the same, what matters are the toys. Because it is their story after all, and it's a pretty great one.

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