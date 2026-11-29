Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has firmly cemented himself as one of the dominate forces in the modern movie industry. In a career that has spanned an astonishing six decades, he's scooped multiple awards and enjoyed immense commercial success.

You might be surprised to discover that, although Scorsese has been nominated 10 times for an Academy Award for Best Director, he's only won once, in 2007, for his 2006 crime thriller The Departed. Over 30 years before making that particular film, Scorsese directed another gritty and unforgettable crime drama that he considers his personal favorite.

Mean Streets Is One of Martin Scorsese’s “Favorite” Films He’s Made

Released in 1973, Mean Streets explores themes and ideas that would come to define Scorsese's work—the Italian American experience, Catholicism, New York's urban underbelly, and the mafia. This was Scorsese's first of five pictures for Warner Bros. and his first with a budget of any consideration.

Speaking in a 1990 interview with Rolling Stone, Scorsese ranked the movie as his personal favorite, whilst also admitting he would struggle to watch it back. In his own words: "Well, Mean Streets is always a favorite of mine because of the music and because it was the story of myself and my friends. It was the movie that people originally took notice of. It’s kind of a favorite, but I certainly couldn’t watch it. It’s too personal."

The director co-wrote the script with his lifelong friend, Mardik Martin, one of trio of movies they worked on together (the others being New York, New York and Raging Bull). Havey Keitel and Robert De Niro star as Charlie Cappa and John “Johnny Boy” Civello, respectively. Cappa struggles with guilt over his work for his mafioso uncle, Giovanni, whilst also attempting to keep his younger friend Johnny Boy out of trouble.

When Johnny's debts to the mafia spiral out of control, the situation is exacerbated by Johnny's hostile defiance to his creditors, and Cappa's attempts to protect his wayward friend draw them both into hot water.

The film, which features a strong supporting cast of Cesare Danova, David Proval, Amy Robinson, and Richard Romanus, received much critical praise upon its release, with De Niro winning two awards for Best Supporting Actor from the National Society of Film Critics and the New York Film Critics Circle. In 2001, Empire named Mean Streets top of its list of The 50 Greatest American Independent Movies. It’s one of Scorsese’s highest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mean Streets is currently streaming for free on Tubi and PLEX.