The Most Popular Disney Movie The Year You Were Born

Lion kings, Tigger, and "Bare Necessities," oh my! Whether you grew up stacking colorful VHS tapes or stealing your siblings' Disney+ login when times got tough, the magic of Disney movies lies in how they form a shared language for childhood whimsy. And while you might have moved on to the harder stuff as the years went on, the classic characters—and their many catchphrases and choruses—have a way of sticking by your side. You may know your star sign, but do you know which Disney star was born around the same time as you?

Animation is going through growing pains in the age of AI, but Walt Disney has a way of reminding us why we fell for the medium in the first place. The story starts with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, closely followed by Pinocchio and Dumbo creating a motley crew. The reign of the Disney princess expanded with Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty in the '50s, building a world of aspirational—albeit fictional—heroines and their sidekicks. But Disney's animal kingdom wasn't merely limited to the famously quiet yet faithful Pluto at Mickey Mouse's heels or even Sebastian cracking wise under the sea. From Lady and the Tramp to The Lion King—and all the Dalmatian pups, angora cats, and meddling mice in between—Disney drew up a world where every generation got an animated alter ego.

So, which Disney classic defined your lifetime—or at least the year you were born? We looked at the box office numbers for the core Disney animated features (excluding Touchstone pictures) through the decades to find out which film ruled every year from 1940 to 2010.

The Disney Blockbuster From Your Birth Year

Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket in 'Pinocchio' (1940). | LMPC/GettyImages

1940

Pinocchio

1941

Dumbo

1942

Bambi

1943

Saludos Amigos

1944

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

1945

The Three Caballeros

1946

Song of the South

1947

Fun and Fancy Free

1948

So Dear to My Heart

1949

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Cinderella gets her ballgown in 'Cinderella' (1950). | Disney

1950

Cinderella

1951

Alice in Wonderland

1952

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men

1953

Peter Pan

1954

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

1955

Lady and the Tramp

1956

Westward Ho the Wagons!

1957

Old Yeller

1958

The Light in the Forest

1959

Sleeping Beauty

1960

Swiss Family Robinson

Pongo, Perdita, and the puppies in '101 Dalmatians' (1961). | Disney

1961

One Hundred and One Dalmatians

1962

In Search of the Castaways

1963

The Sword in the Stone

1964

Mary Poppins

1965

That Darn Cat!

1966

Lt. Robin Crusoe, U.S.N.

1967

The Jungle Book

1968

Blackbeard’s Ghost

1969

The Love Bug

Duchess, Marie, and Toulouse in 'The Aristocats' (1970). | Disney

1970

The Aristocats

1971

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

1972

Snowball Express

1973

Robin Hood

1974

Herbie Rides Again

1975

The Apple Dumpling Gang

1976

Gus

1977

The Rescuers

1978

Return from Witch Mountain

1979

The Black Hole

1980

Herbie Goes Bananas

Tod and Copper in 'The Fox and the Hound' (1981) | Disney

1981

The Fox and the Hound

1982

Tron

1983

Never Cry Wolf

1984

The Jungle Book (re-release)

1985

The Black Cauldron

1986

The Great Mouse Detective

1987

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (re-release)

1988

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

1989

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Ariel surfaces in 'The Little Mermaid' (1989). | Disney

1990

The Little Mermaid

1991

Beauty and the Beast

1992

Aladdin

1993

The Nightmare Before Christmas

1994

The Lion King

1995

Toy Story

1996

101 Dalmatians

1997

George of the Jungle

1998

A Bug's Life

1999

Toy Story 2

2000

Dinosaur

Sulley and Boo face off in 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001). | Disney

2001

Monsters, Inc.

2002

Lilo & Stitch

2003

Finding Nemo

2004

The Incredibles

2005

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

2006

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

2007

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

2008

WALL-E

2009

Up

Lotso, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody in 'Toy Story 3' (2010) | Disney

2010

Toy Story 3

Read More: