The Spookiest Star Signs, Ranked By Horror Movie Villains

Have you ever watched a horror movie and realized its antagonist was suspiciously similar to the villain in your own story? Whether it's the strategic Scorpio mind games or the infamous Gemini two-faced tendencies, some red flags feel like they were written in the stars. But can your birth chart actually predict your evil twin on the silver screen?

Doing the Monster Math

There are 12 zodiac signs: Aries (March 21 – April 19), Taurus (April 20 – May 20), Gemini (May 21 – June 20), Cancer (June 21 – July 22), Leo (July 23 – August 22), Virgo (August 23 – September 22), Libra (September 23 – October 22), Scorpio (October 23 – November 21), Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21), Capricorn (December 22 – January 19), Aquarius (January 20 – February 18), and Pisces (February 19 – March 20).

There are also countless horror characters who wear their signs on their sleeves—from the charmingly polite Libra facade of Norman Bates to the spotlight-stealing, Leo spectacles of Jack Torrance at the Overlook Hotel.

The twelve astrological zodiac signs. | Alena Dzivina/Getty Images

To find out which star signs shine brightest in the horror hall of fame, researchers at California Psychics analyzed 85 famous movie monsters to pinpoint their astrological alignments. Sourcing 23 canonical birthdays from official lore and 62 from fan wikis and Wikidata, the study also factored in character totals and movie appearances to produce a final spookiness score out of 100.

See the full list of the spookiest zodiac signs—from Gemini to Sagittarius—based on their overall score, villain count, and standout slasher icons below:

Rank Zodiac Sign Spookiness Score Villain Count Notable Villains 1 Gemini 100.0 11 Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th), Damien Thorn (The Omen) 2 Scorpio 91.4 11 Count Dracula (Dracula), Patrick Bateman (American Psycho) 3 Leo 89.1 10 Jack Torrance (The Shining), Leatherface (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) 4 Aries 79.6 9 Kayako Saeki (The Grudge), Regan MacNeil (The Exorcist) 5 Libra 71.5 8 Michael Myers (Halloween), Norman Bates (Psycho) 6 Virgo 61.7 7 Carrie White (Carrie), Frankenstein's Monster (Frankenstein) 7 Taurus 54.5 6 Chucky (Child's Play), Pennywise (It), M3GAN (M3GAN) 8 Aquarius 51.9 6 Hannibal Lecter (The Silence of the Lambs), Samara Morgan (The Ring) 9 Cancer 48.6 5 Billy Lenz (Black Christmas) 10 Sagittarius 42.1 5 Freddy Krueger (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Jigsaw (Saw) 11 Pisces 39.5 4 Angela Baker (Sleepaway Camp) 12 Capricorn 25.9 3 Candyman (Candyman); Clarice Starling (The Silence of the Lambs)

The Horror Horoscope

The stereotype of twin sign Geminis being two-faced might be an actual archetype, with the hockey-masked Jason Voorhees of Friday the 13th confirmed to be one. From The Omen's sinister antichrist Damien Thorn, born June 6, to Saw's cold, calculating detective Mark Hoffman, Gemini tops the list with 11 horror villains, 35 movie appearances, and an eerily perfect spookiness score of 100.0.

Also making up one in eight characters analyzed is the second-spookiest zodiac sign, Scorpio, with a 91.4 score. Scorpio's ranks include American Psycho's Patrick Bateman and Halloween-born slashers Victor Crowley (Hatchet) and Ethan Landry (Scream VI). Fire signs Leo and Aries have 10 and nine characters respectively, with the latter including The Exorcist's Regan MacNeil, whose embodiment of an Aries sun shines through from her playful, energetic pre-possession self to her explosive emotionality when pushed to the brink.

Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil in 'The Exorcist.' | Screen Archives/GettyImages

On the less sinister side of the spectrum is Capricorn as the least spooky zodiac sign with a spookiness score of 25.9 out of 100, known for its logical, no-nonsense attitude. Capricorns, like the sharp, determined Clarice Starling of The Silence of the Lambs, prioritize practicality over paranormal activity, cementing the sign's spot far from the superstitiousness of it all. Watery Pisces also lands near the bottom overall with just four characters, followed by Sagittarius, which Freddy Krueger and Jigsaw share as a sun sign.

Grounded earth signs like Virgo and Taurus sit near the middle of the rankings with around 7% to 8% of horror characters each. While they can produce tragic monsters like Carrie White as well as chaotic characters like Chucky and Pennywise, they leave the highest body counts to air and fire signs.

Who's Your Spooky Star Sign Soulmate?

Do you share a birth chart with an iconic horror villain, or does your zodiac sign land among the least deadly?

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;Who&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s your spooky star sign soulmate?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Gemini (Jason Voorhees)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Scorpio (Patrick Bateman)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Leo (Jack Torrance)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Aries (Regan MacNeil)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Libra (Norman Bates)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Virgo (Carrie White)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Taurus (Pennywise)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Aquarius (Hannibal Lecter)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Cancer (Billy Lenz)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Sagittarius (Freddy Krueger)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Pisces (Angela Baker)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Capricorn (Candyman)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

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