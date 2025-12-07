Every Charming New Holiday Movie on Netflix This Year—Including a Sequel

Every holiday season, Netflix rolls out a new batch of holiday-themed movies, and this year is no different. One of the best parts about this season is the predictability of the streaming services delivering the kind of sweet and often slightly ridiculous movies that people love watching exactly this time of the year.

This year’s lineup delivers again. It has some feel-good new movies and even a sequel that nobody expected, but are sure to appreciate. Here are five Netflix holiday movies that you can watch this month.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Release Date: November 12, 2025

A Merry Little Ex-Mas has a premise that’s both simple and cruel. In the movie, a couple who are about to divorce decide to give their kids one last Christmas together. Of course, that plan goes sideways fast.

Alicia Silverstone plays Kate, a handywoman whose values and choices never quite fit the small town where she moved. On the other hand, Oliver Hudson plays Everett, the doctor husband who buried himself in work until the marriage fell apart.

The movie’s director, Steve Carr, has some experience in comedy, having directed Dr. Dolittle 2 and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Writer Holly Hester comes from a sitcom background, with her credits including Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Grace Under Fire.

Champagne Problems

Release Date: November 19, 2025

Champagne Problems brings Christmas to Paris. Minka Kelly plays Sydney, who flies in to buy a château for her American conglomerate. Tom Wozniczka plays Hugo Cassell, the heir who sits on the other side of the table and turns the negotiation into something personal.

Mark Steven Johnson both wrote and directed the movie. He started his career writing the first two Grumpy Old Men movies, and then moved to comic book movies like Daredevil and Ghost Rider, later finding a groove in Netflix rom-coms such as Love, Guaranteed and Love in the Villa.

Jingle Bell Heist

Release Date: November 26, 2025

Jingle Bell Heist answers a question many holiday films tend to ignore: what if the main characters are broke, angry at their boss, and also stuck in a shiny store full of overpriced things?

In the movie, Olivia Holt plays Sophie, a department store worker who feels squeezed from every side. Connor Swindells plays Nick, an ex-security consultant who knows how the building works. The two decide to rob one of London’s fanciest department stores on Christmas Eve, and of course, start to develop feelings at the worst possible time.

Director Michael Fimognari is actually most known for his collaborations with Mike Flanagan. He’s been a cinematographer on The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, to name a few.

Fimognari’s filmography as a cinematographer is filled with horror and thriller projects, so Jingle Bell Heist is new ground for him. He only started directing in 2020 and has helmed a few episodes of Flanagan’s The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher.

My Secret Santa

Release Date: December 3, 2025

My Secret Santa has a clear hook: a broke single mom needs a job, so she dresses up as an old man to work as Santa at a ski resort. That setup sends Alexandra Breckenridge’s character, Taylor, into a double life where she falls for her boss while also spending half her time in a beard and padding. Remind you of Mrs. Doubtfire a bit?

Director Mike Rohl is familiar with this territory. He previously helmed Netflix holiday fare like The Princess Switch movies, and he has a long TV background with genre shows such as Smallville and Supernatural, not to mention TV movies in the same vein as My Secret Santa.

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2

Release Date: December 6, 2025

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 continues the story that began in the Spanish flick La Navidad en sus manos (released internationally as The Night My Dad Saved Christmas).

In the first film, Santa crashed his sleigh in Madrid and ended up in a hospital bed, which forced a small-time hustler named Salva to fill in for him and deliver presents. The sequel picks up with Salva trying to stay on the right path when a new crisis hits. Once again, a dad and his son have to save Christmas in one night.

Joaquín Mazón returns as director with much of the same team, including writers Daniel Monedero and Francisco Arnal. Mazón’s filmography also includes titles such as Two Many Chefs, De perdidos a Río, and Heroes Wanted.

