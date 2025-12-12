6 Nostalgic Fantasy Movies From the ’80s That Still Hold Up Today

Science fiction movies had a particularly great run in the ‘80s. Do you ever revisit one of your childhood favorites from this decade and wonder why it still feels so comforting? Maybe it’s the way the worlds feel a bit rough and lived-in, or the use of old-school practical effects and brighter colors to keep the charm alive.

The 1980s had their fair share of bold ideas, uneven budgets, uncanny-looking characters, and filmmakers who tried to do things that studios today might not allow. The six films below each carry a little bit of that old-school charm, some of which, despite not having received the warmest of receptions at the time of release, have aged well.

Highlander (1986)

Director: Russell Mulcahy

Russell Mulcahy Writers: Gregory Widen, Peter Bellwood, Larry Ferguson

Highlander is one fantasy movie from the ‘80s that, at the time, wasn’t received very well, and didn’t do well at the box office either. Critics didn’t know what to make of it.

But people discovered the movie slowly, over time, and it turned into a bit of a cult favorite. The music by Queen is a standout, and the narrative between 16th-century Scotland and 1980s New York City is ambitious, even if a bit uneven at times.

The Dark Crystal (1982)

Director: Jim Henson, Frank Oz

Jim Henson, Frank Oz Writers: Jim Henson, David Odell

The Dark Crystal remains a standout film and a technical achievement for its time, too. It was new territory for Jim Henson, who most people know as the heart behind the Muppets. He co-directed this movie with Frank Oz, who most will recognize as the voice of Yoda from Star Wars.

Henson also co-wrote the film, acted in it, and poured everything into making a fantasy world without a single human actor on screen. He had a certain goal in mind for this movie, which was to be different from the work he had done before. The movie is much darker—both in look and feel.

The film has a strange beauty that doesn’t really look like anything else out there.

Willow (1988)

Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Writers: George Lucas, Bob Dolman

Willow has a fun history in which it was released with both excitement and hesitation. Ron Howard directed it, and George Lucas co-wrote and produced it, yet critics at the time didn’t necessarily love it. But the movie slowly grew into a cozy fantasy staple worth revisiting, thanks in part to its ambition.

One thing that remains impressive is the cinematography. The movie features wide rolling landscapes, and the color grading is solid, too. Not a lot of fantasy movies in the ‘80s looked this good.

Besides Warwick Davis as the lead, the cast includes Val Kilmer as Madmartigan, whose character provides much of the charm of the movie.

The Princess Bride (1987)

Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Writer: William Goldman

The Princess Bride walks the line between fairy tale, comedy, and romance—and it captures the perfect tone. The practical sets and locations all look great, too.

The movie’s narrative structure adds another layer to all of this, as the entire adventure exists inside a story a grandfather reads to his grandson. But the various plot points do a great job at not overstaying their welcome as the pace, and the pacing is great.

The Princess Bride spawned a few iconic lines, including “As you wish” and “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die,” which people still say today.

Labyrinth (1986)

Director: Jim Henson

Jim Henson Writers: Jim Henson, Dennis Lee, Terry Jones

Labyrinth is another instance of Jim Henson’s imagination let loose. He teamed up again with Frank Oz for parts of the puppetry. The film received mixed reactions at the time of release, but over time, it has grown into a beloved and nostalgic movie for many.

One of the highlights is David Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King. Besides acting, he also wrote songs for the film and shaped the character’s entire vibe. The amount of work the puppetry team, similar to the one behind The Dark Crystal, put into the movie is amazing.

Excalibur (1981)

Director: John Boorman

John Boorman Writers: John Boorman, Thomas Malory, Rospo Pallenberg

John Boorman’s Excalibur remains one of the most striking versions of the Arthurian legend seen on film, and easily one of the best from its era. The armor shines almost too brightly, and the forests always feel heavy with fog. The movie also included early roles for actors who went on to become huge successes, such as Patrick Stewart, Liam Neeson, Helen Mirren, and Ciaran Hinds.