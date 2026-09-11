The Real-Life Herbs in 'Practical Magic' and What They’re Traditionally Used For

If there are three things we know after watching 1998's Practical Magic, it's to keep rosemary by our garden gates, plant lavender for luck, and fall in love whenever we can…just not with Jimmy Angelov.

Sally and Gillian Owens come from a long line of witches cursed by a love spell. The deeper they love, the greater the chance the deathwatch beetle appears, signaling doom for their romantic partners. Spells are part of the craft, but they can complicate things. Herbs, though seemingly safer, also get the Owens sisters into trouble throughout the film.

While the book, written by Alice Hoffman, mentions a lengthy list of herbs, only a few made it into the movie adaptation.

PRACTICAL MAGIC

At the end of the film, Sally explains the importance of keeping rosemary by the garden gate to ward off negative energy and protect your home.

Lavender is believed to have magical properties that bring luck. The herb appears among the assortment in the greenhouse where Gillian, Kylie, and Antonia concoct the potion to get rid of Detective Gary Hallet. Sally also shows him around the greenhouse and tries to set the record straight on the misconceptions about witchcraft.

Sally mentions mint in reference to her late husband, who died because of the curse. She tells Gillian he used to love her mint oatmeal shaving cream: "He couldn't stop eating it."

Belladonna, less innocent than the rest, is the herb Gillian uses to sedate her abusive boyfriend, Jimmy Angelov. It's the same herb Sally slips into his whiskey as they're being held hostage in the car; a dosage that ultimately ends his life (well, his first life anyway). Belladonna is also present in the family greenhouse.

While the sisters' use of these herbs adds an air of magic and whimsy, these plants also have traditional purposes in the real world.

PRACTICAL HERBS

Ink sketch of herbs | Alhontess/GettyImages

ROSEMARY

Rosemary is added to dishes for flavor and contains anti-inflammatory compounds that may help reduce symptoms of chronic conditions. Studies suggest it's also beneficial for mental health, potentially improving mood and regulating dopamine, which can aid in alleviating depression. Research indicates rosemary may also have anti-aging effects on the skin, help prevent tumor growth, and relieve pain stemming from the nervous system.

People consume rosemary in teas, as a garnish, in liquid extracts, through essential oil diffusers, and as oral supplements.

LAVENDER

According to the Cleveland Clinic, lavender offers a variety of health benefits when consumed as tea or extract. It naturally increases melatonin production and promotes sleep, reduces inflammation (easing general aches and menstrual cramps), and even kills certain viruses and bacteria.

Lavender oil supposedly promotes wound healing after surgery, and inhaling it from a diffuser can calm the nervous system and ease anxiety or depression. People also clean with it, add the oil to bathwater, and even mix it into their coffee! Who doesn't enjoy a lavender latte?

MINT

It's not all toothpaste and mouthwash with mint! Like rosemary and lavender, this herb comes with its own list of health benefits in its many forms. Mint adds flavor to dishes and drinks, aids digestion, relieves IBS-related stomach pain, and may help fight cancer, kill bacteria, and reduce stress.

Like other herbs, the leaves are steeped to make tea, and it’s used as a garnish.

BELLADONNA

Belladonna is very real and very poisonous, though it has a variety of medicinal uses. According to Healthline, the name "belladonna" comes from the woman who used it to enlarge her pupils to appear more alluring in Renaissance Italy.

Belladonna contains atropine and scopolamine, which relax muscles, help with insomnia, and regulate heart rate. It can also treat motion sickness (as a topical patch), stomach ulcers, aid with symptoms of Parkinson's disease, and pink eye. It's even an antidote for insecticides and is used by ophthalmologists to dilate pupils.

However, consuming belladonna leaves or berries is deadly (ask Romeo and Juliet). Even diluted tinctures can cause poisoning. While Practical Magic is fictional, Jimmy Angelov’s cause of death can happen in real life.

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