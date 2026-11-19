Robert Pattinson is officially the new James Bond. He’s also starred in some of the biggest franchises and blockbusters of the past few decades, including Harry Potter, Twilight, and The Odyssey, and along the way, his resume has expanded to include a variety of indie and arthouse films. In short, as many Internet users have joked since the Bond news broke, if you’re applying for any kind of acting job at all, you’d better make sure Pattinson isn’t auditioning too.

Not all of Pattinson’s films have received equally warm receptions over the years, and the star himself hasn’t enjoyed all of his roles, either. See how they stack up according to Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

The Boy and the Heron (2023) // 96%

Pattinson voiced the Grey Heron in Hayao Miyazaki’s psychedelic exploration of grief, trauma, and coming of age. The film follows a teenage boy who moves to the countryside after his mother’s death, only to be transported to a dreamlike other realm after meeting a mysterious heron. Pattinson’s voice work garnered widespread acclaim, with many calling his performance unrecognizable, and reviewers showered praise on the Studio Ghibli film’s extraordinary animation, transportive dream logic, and emotional depth.

Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer (2022) // 96%

Pattinson plays himself in this documentary about legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog, appearing as one of the many talking heads here. While Pattinson’s presence didn’t exactly require much acting prowess, the documentary itself was widely praised by critics for its deep dive into Herzog’s obsessive, daring approach to filmmaking.

The Odyssey (2026) // 94%

Pattinson played Antinous, the ambitious, smarmy wannabe ruler in Christopher Nolan’s popular 2026 adaptation of Homer's classic poem. He slipped into full-on villain mode here as the would-be murderer of Odysseus’s son and claimant to his throne, describing his character as “kind of like Jacob in Twilight” in a thrilling callback for a select portion of fans. His performance was widely lauded for its repulsiveness by many, including Ben Affleck, who apparently raved about it to Matt Damon for some 20 minutes after seeing the movie. Overall, reviewers loved the movie, with many labeling it a cinematic masterpiece.

Good Time (2017) // 91%

Long before stepping into Bond’s criminal-hunting patent leather shoes, Pattinson played a desperate bank robber trying to steal enough money to get his brother out of jail in this well-regarded crime thriller from Josh and Benny Safdie. Critics lavished praise on Pattinson’s performance, with many calling it the highlight of the film and lauding Pattinson’s ability to disappear completely into the role. The movie’s frenetic pace, New York sensibilities, and deep explorations of relationships and desperation also resonated with many critics. This was also, among other things, one of the films that helped Pattinson complete his years-in-the-making shift from a teenage heartthrob to a serious movie star.

The Lighthouse (2019) // 90%

Pattinson attained a new level of critical acclaim with this film, which is widely regarded as a modern classic. Here, he and Willem Dafoe play lighthouse keepers who are slowly but surely losing their minds. Filmed in black-and-white and deeply claustrophobic, the film’s profound strangeness and psychological depth helped Pattinson cement his image in the popular imagination as someone unafraid of traversing the depths of the bizarre—and of course, his large number of absurdist comments in interviews over the years hasn't hurt either.

The Childhood of a Leader (2015) // 90%

Pattinson played two supporting roles in this historical drama, which explores the childhood of a fascist leader in the wake of World War I. Based on a short story by Jean-Paul Sartre, the film was praised for its performances and cinematography, though some reviewers found it insubstantial. Pattinson played both a family friend as well as the adult version of the central child, whose effortless decision to follow in his father’s fascist footsteps is painted in chilling detail here.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) // 88%

Before Twilight, and well before Bond, Pattinson played another fan-favorite hero in one of the biggest franchises of all time: Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter. Goblet of Fire follows Harry's magical school, Hogwarts, as it hosts a legendary competition among rival schools. It is arguably as much of Cedric’s story as any of the other supporting characters, and Pattinson made an impact on millions of young people as the golden boy with a tragic ending whose sacrifice enables Voldemort’s return. The movie received extensive praise for its world-building, tension, and spirit, but Pattinson’s ability to make Cedric so deeply memorable with limited screen time also helped its inevitable conclusion hit even harder.

Primetime (2026) // 86%

One of Pattinson’s many 2026 films is Primetime, in which he plays Chris Hansen, the real-life host of the 2000s reality television show To Catch a Predator. The show broadcast confrontations with suspected child predators until one subject committed suicide after a camera crew showed up at his home. Pattinson’s performance was at the center of many reviews, with many critics noting how completely he transformed into Hansen and how well he carried the film’s unsettling plot.

The Lost City of Z (2016) // 85%

Pattinson had a supporting role here alongside Charlie Hunnam’s Percy Fawcett, playing a fellow explorer on the hunt for an ancient city supposedly hidden in the Amazon. Pattinson’s performance garnered some acclaim, and many reviewers praised the film’s elegance and intensity, calling it a fittingly old-fashioned tribute to adventure films of yore that also raised questions about masculinity, colonization, and the like.

The Batman (2022) // 85%

Pattinson joined the DC Universe as the titular winged protagonist, portraying Bruce Wayne in this famously dark, gritty contribution to the growing canon of Batman stories. In general, critics loved the film’s neo-noir atmosphere and fresh approach to a familiar universe and character. Pattinson’s raw, brooding performance was also widely celebrated.

High Life (2018) // 83%

Pattinson donned a space suit for the first—but not the last—time with this sci-fi thriller, playing Monte, who is the last survivor of a dangerous space mission alongside his baby daughter. The film may have failed to make a major impact at the box office, but Claire Denis’s English-language debut was widely adored by critics. Many loved its nuanced plot and portrayal of the ephemerality of human existence against the vastness of deep space, drawing parallels to the likes of Stanley Kubrick and Andrei Tarkovsky.

Mickey 17 (2025) // 77%

Another movie focused on Pattinson in a space suit, this one allowed him to explore absurdist humor as an expendable operative sent to explore an ice planet. While many reviewers found the film less impressive than director Bong Joon-ho’s previous efforts, Pattinson’s comedic and layered performance was extensively praised, and the film’s humor, eccentricity, and sharp satire of colonization also resonated with many critics.

The Drama (2026) // 76%

In 2026, the very booked and busy Pattinson also found time to star alongside Zendaya in this much-discussed psychological quagmire of a film. He plays Charlie, a Boston-based museum curator whose happy engagement to literary editor Emma is tested when unexpected revelations about her past emerge. Reviewers praised the film’s ability to raise serious questions about morality and relationships, though some felt that it ultimately rang hollow. Pattinson’s subdued performance as the overwhelmed Charlie wasn’t the center of most of the film’s praise, though critic Ty Burr noted his remarkable ability to play “handsome dudes with spines of jello.”

Die My Love (2025) // 74%

Jennifer Lawrence and Pattinson trawled the depths of human emotion and relationships in this layered portrayal of a woman’s descent into madness after the birth of her first child. Lawrence’s performance received most of the attention and praise here, and though some found it repetitive and unpleasant to watch, others felt it was a fittingly tragic portrayal of a devastating subject.

The King (2019) // 71%

In what could be called an act of Dune foreshadowing, Pattinson had a supporting role alongside Timothee Chalamet in this 2019 adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Henry V. In one of his earlier opportunities to play a supporting villain, he portrayed the evil Dauphin, a French prince who helps steer the plot toward violence. The film was widely praised as a fitting Shakespeare adaptation, though not all found it as engaging as they had hoped. Many did remark on Pattinson’s impressive ability to play a repulsive villain, which would go on to become a theme in his career.

Tenet (2020) // 70%

Pattinson made two important career moves here: collaborating with Christopher Nolan, and showing he could play a convincing spy. He appeared here as Neil, the assistant to John David Washington’s unnamed CIA operative protagonist. The film received mixed reviews, with some finding it satisfyingly mind-bending and others calling it absurdly convoluted.

Cosmopolis (2012) // 67%

2012 saw the release of Breaking Dawn: Part II, officially freeing Pattinson from the rainy clutches of Twilight. That same year, he played a young billionaire whose world is falling apart around him in this adaptation of a Don DeLillo novel by David Cronenberg. Most of the movie takes place inside Pattinson’s character’s limousine, and reviewers were widely impressed by the young actor, who at that point was best known as Edward Cullen. The film itself did receive some serious criticism as well, with many proposing that DeLillo’s novel was widely considered unadaptable for a reason.

Damsel (2018) // 67%

Pattinson journeyed back in time to portray an American pioneer crossing the frontier in this historical drama. His performance had the hallmarks of many Pattinson roles to come, absurdist humor and a convincing accent among them. Mia Wasikowska received the most praise for her subversive portrayal of Pattinson’s character’s love interest, and many reviewers found this film to be a satisfying parody of Western tropes, though others found the whole excessively contrived.

The Rover (2014) // 67%

This movie found Pattinson transported to the future, playing a simple-minded character forced to aid the embittered protagonist (Guy Pearce) in his quest for vengeance. Some reviewers enjoyed its moody, post-apocalyptic atmosphere and inherent tension, though some found all the bleakness rather meaningless in the end. Still, Pattinson and Pearce’s performances received near-universal praise.

The Devil All the Time (2020) // 65%

Long before he played Antinous to Tom Holland’s Telemachus, Pattinson starred alongside Holland in this 2020 crime thriller. Here, Holland played a young man whose upbringing is clouded by his father’s war trauma and religion, and the film also explores the struggles of communities in rural Ohio and West Virginia in the wake of World War II. Pattinson was part of the supporting cast as a manipulative preacher, and if nothing else, this was another example of just how well the man can craft an accent. (He created his nasal, grating Southern drawl without a dialect coach, and kept it secret from the cast until filming began.) Some critics found the film to be a fittingly devastating exploration of the underbelly of America, while others found it excessively morose.

Life (2015) // 63%

Pattinson played the photographer Dennis Stock alongside Dane DeHaan’s James Dean in this biopic of the latter star. Critics seemed to enjoy Pattinson and DeHaan’s performances overall but were less convinced by the film, which some found lacking in the story department.

Maps to the Stars (2014) // 63%

Pattinson joined forces with David Cronenberg again here, this time as part of the ensemble cast rather than the star. He played Jerome Fontana, a limousine driver on his own quest to make it in Hollywood. Some reviewers found the film’s Hollywood satire convincing, while others felt it was too mean-spirited and the characters too dislikeable for the film to be enjoyable.

Water for Elephants (2011) // 60%

Pattinson starred as a veterinary student who joins a traveling circus in this adaptation of Sara Gruen’s acclaimed novel. His character, Jacob Jankowski, falls for the circus performer Marlena (Reese Witherspoon) as they both bond over love for one of the circus’s elephants, but Marlena’s vicious husband poses a problem. Many reviewers found the whole thing predictable and clichéd, but some enjoyed the period detail and sentimentality. Still, at this point, Pattinson remained firmly tied to his vampiric identity thanks to Twilight. Per Bruce Bennett of Spectrum, “The jury is still out on whether Mr. Pattinson can be more than a brooding vampire.”

Waiting for the Barbarians (2019) // 53%

The film adaptation of J. M. Coetzee’s famous political allegory starred Pattinson as Colonel Joll, a representative from the ruling Empire’s secret police sent to investigate rumors of an uprising in an unnamed land. It gave Pattinson another chance to try out his villain chops, though reviewers paid most attention to Mark Rylance, who portrays the Magistrate, the governor of the outpost that Pattinson’s character comes to investigate. The film resonated with some critics, while others found its messaging excessively heavy-handed.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) // 49%

The highest-ranked of the Twilight movies is the final installment, which draws Edward and Bella’s story to a long-awaited conclusion. Perhaps remembered for its use of CGI-babies and a particularly dramatic fight scene, Breaking Dawn Part 2 likely came as a massive relief to Pattinson, who hasn’t historically been secretive about his dislike for the franchise. Pattinson played Edward Cullen, the brooding vampire who falls in love with a human (Kristen Stewart) in all of the Twilight films, which shot him to global fame but left him pigeonholed as an obsessively romantic vampire for a time. Breaking Dawn 2 will never be a cinephile’s cup of tea, but remains beloved by many fans for its soundtrack, dramatic flourishes, and unforgettable one-liners.

Twilight (2008) // 48%

The famously blue-tinged first installment in the Twilight film saga finds misfit teen Bella Swan falling head over heels for the mysterious and extremely pale Edward Cullen, who turns out to be a vampire who eats animals instead of humans. Widely beloved by hopeless romantics and anyone who was a tween girl in the 2000s, Twilight is also a coming-of-age story and a monster romance that also manages to be weirdly funny. Pattinson and Stewart’s performances proved polarizing, with some finding them excessively brooding and awkward and others finding them fittingly dramatic and serious for a teenager and a 100-year-old vampire who are obsessed with one another.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) // 46%

Eclipse brought Bella’s love triangle with Edward and the werewolf Jacob (Taylor Lautner) to a head. Critics widely disliked the plot, finding both Edward and Jacob’s behavior highly concerning, and also criticized the acting, costumes, and more. Pattinson also disliked his character quite intensely, which fueled his performance across all the films. “The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that's how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself,” he told Empire.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) // 28%

New Moon is the second-lowest-rated Twilight movie, with a dismal 28%, which matches its protagonist’s mood for much of the film. The sophomore Twilight movie follows Bella reeling after Edward breaks up with her. She then starts pursuing dangerous activities in order to bring him back to her, all while growing closer to Jacob Black—who undergoes his own transformation into a werewolf along the way. Moody, romantic, campy, and complete with an unforgettable alt-rock soundtrack, this film enraged many critics, though some did manage to find it fun.

Remember Me (2010) // 27%

This indie romance finds Pattinson playing a bookstore employee who falls for an NYU student named Ally (Emilie de Ravin) in early 2000s New York, until a tragedy disrupts their lives. Widely panned for using one of the most tragic events in recent American history as a plot device, it was also criticized for being excessively gloomy and melodramatic, though the romance did resonate with some viewers. Pattinson’s brooding performance did not garner much acclaim, though critic Alistair Harkness admitted that he “acquits himself well enough to suggest a career beyond moody bloodsucking.”

Bel Ami (2012) // 27%

Pattinson portrayed a corrupt social climber who seduces his way to the top of 19th-century Parisian society here. Reviewers were overall unimpressed with the film and Pattinson’s performance, with some calling the whole thing contrived and pallid, though some still found our future James Bond a highlight in an overwrought, poor-quality picture.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) // 25%

Bella and Edward’s wedding and honeymoon are the center of the lowest-ranked Twilight film of them all. The film veers into body horror territory following Bella’s unexpected pregnancy, and many reviewers found that bizarre twist to be unpalatable among the typical Twilight melodrama. Some of those reviews could likely have been typed by Pattinson himself, who called Twilight a “weird story” in a 2019 Actors on Actors interview and specifically mentioned the oddness of having to chew through Bella’s placenta in one pivotal scene from this film. He seems to have healed a bit in recent years, though. “It’s amazing,” he said of the films’ ongoing popularity in a 2026 interview with the Associated Press. “I can’t actually believe how many waves of new generations being so into it, it’s wonderful. I can’t wait to watch them all again. A nice little weekend!”

Little Ashes (2008) // 25%

Pattinson played a young version of the legendary surrealist painter Salvador Dalí in this 2008 biographical drama, which follows Dali’s friendship with the poet Federico García Lorca as students during the build-up to the Spanish Civil War. Although some reviewers were intrigued by the fascinating subject matter, many found Pattinson’s portrayal of Dalí less than compelling and felt the film was a shallow take on a potentially rich story about truly bold artists.

Queen of the Desert (2015) // 17%

The lowest-ranked of Pattinson’s films with enough reviews to have a critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes is Werner Herzog’s Queen of the Desert, which stars Nicole Kidman. Despite the impressive pedigrees of its star and director, this film—which tells the story of explorer Gertrude Bell’s work as an archaeologist for the British Empire—was widely regarded as a failure by many critics, who called it directionless and excessively fixated on Bell’s relationships with men at the expense of her own interiority. One of those men was Pattinson, who portrayed British archaeologist T. E. Lawrence and whose presence received little attention.

Despite all this, Herzog remains one of the most acclaimed directors of the 20th century, and Pattinson is now James Bond, proving that you truly cannot win them all, failure can just be a stepping stone, and it is possible to overcome your vampiric past and to become anything you wish to be—unless Robert Pattinson is in the running, in which case you might as well just throw in the towel and go home.