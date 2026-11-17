On November 16, 2026, it was announced that Robert Pattinson would be taking on the mantle of James Bond, becoming the newest 007 since Daniel Craig laid down his bow tie in 2021’s No Time to Die.

The Bond franchise is based on Ian Fleming’s spy novel series. The first film released was 1962’s Dr. No, which starred Sean Connery. Over the years, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have also played the titular world-saving spy, who has been at the center of a total of 26 films.

Each one of these movies has the same basic plot structure: some villain or nefarious organization is plotting to destroy the world, and only Bond can stop them. Yet not every Bond film is remembered with equal affection by fans and critics. Ahead, here are all 26 Bond movies, ranked in order of their score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

Goldfinger (1964) // 99%

At the top of the list is Goldfinger, which stars Sean Connery in his third Bond film, Shirley Eaton as Jill Masterson, and Honor Blackman as the pilot Pussy Galore. Here, Bond faces off against a particularly nefarious villain named Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe), who is intent on toppling the world’s economy. Critics loved the film’s humor and style, with many praising its role as the blueprint for the rest of the Bond franchise.

From Russia With Love (1963) // 97%

The second Bond film ever made follows Connery’s Bond as he heads to Istanbul to face off against a covert crime organization called SPECTRE. Alongside him is Daniela Bianchi’s Tatiana, who seduces Bond into helping Russian agents looking to acquire a decoding device called the Lektor. Critics praised the film’s classic Cold War aesthetics, pacing, and suave confidence.

Dr. No (1962) // 95%

The inaugural Bond film finds Connery’s Bond heading to the Caribbean to face off against Dr. No, an evil scientist working to demolish the U.S. space program. Ursula Andress laid the blueprint for every Bond girl to come as Honey Ryder, and critics widely praised Connery’s performance and the film’s importance in launching the franchise to the stratosphere.

Casino Royale (2006) // 94%

The highest-ranking Bond film not starring Connery, this highly praised installment stars Daniel Craig in his first appearance as the titular operative. Here, Bond travels to Madagascar on behalf of the MI6 to take part in a poker game intended to fund terrorist organizations. Eva Green plays the mesmerizing Vesper Lynd, and critics praised the film’s intelligence, action sequences, and Craig and Lynd’s nuanced performances.

Skyfall (2012) // 92%

This film finds Craig’s Bond in a bit of a pinch after one of his assignments goes wrong and exposes MI6 agents around the world. Of course, only one man can remedy the disaster: Bond himself. Javier Bardem plays the film’s villain, Silva, who has a score to settle with Judi Dench’s M, the leader of the MI6, and Naomie Harris appears as a field agent assigned to help Bond. Critics especially enjoyed the film’s modern yet faithful take on the Bond franchise, as well as its elaborate cinematography and refined aesthetics.

No Time to Die (2021) // 83%

Craig’s final appearance as Bond finds the title character summoned out of retirement in Jamaica by an old friend in the CIA. Naturally, their rescue mission turns out to be far more dangerous than expected, and the stakes are even higher given that Bond has a daughter here with Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann. Critics called this film a fitting conclusion to Craig’s tenure as Bond and praised its emotional heft, though some found it a bit lackluster and overwrought.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) // 83%

This is the highest-ranking of Roger Moore’s Bond movies. It follows 007 as he travels around the world in an effort to defeat a villainous, nuclear weapon-wielding shipping magnate, all while being stalked by his terrifying henchman and aided by a reliably attractive Russian agent played by Barbara Bach. Some reviewers called the plot thin and absurd, while others praised the film’s impressive stunts and found the whole thing to be satisfyingly fun.

Thunderball (1965) // 83%

Here, Sean Connery’s Bond once again faces off against the SPECTRE terrorist group, who are threatening to destroy the world with nuclear weapons. Sent to recover the weapons from the group’s stronghold in the Bahamas, Bond spends a lot of time on boats here and is also tasked with persuading Claudine Auger’s character Domino, the mistress of SPECTRE operative Largo, to join his side. Viewers enjoyed the film’s thrilling underwater fight sequence and Connery’s performance, though some found Thunderball less gripping overall than its predecessors.

GoldenEye (1995) // 80%

Pierce Brosnan’s first turn as Bond brought a modern, cosmopolitan twist to the franchise. Here, Bond is tasked with saving the world from a space weapon acquired by a traitorous former agent—and with battling against the seductive prowess of the assassin Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen). Many reviewers called this the best of Brosnan’s Bond films and praised Janssen’s performance in particular, though some found the film lacking the sizzle and verve of its predecessors.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) // 80%

The only movie to star George Lazenby as Bond, this film takes the franchise to the icy slopes of the Swiss Alps. Here, Bond battles SPECTRE once again, this time with the aid of Tracy Di Vicenzo (Diana Rigg). They’re racing against time, as SPECTRE’s plot here is to destroy the world with germ warfare. Critics were wildly divided on this one, with many loving the film’s dramatic ski chases, energy, and emotion and others finding it derivative and unsophisticated.

License to Kill (1989) // 79%

Timothy Dalton’s second Bond turn finds 007 pursuing the terrifying leader of a violent drug cartel. Things are personal here, as Bond is on a mission to avenge his best friend’s wife's death. Some reviewers enjoyed the film’s grittiness and unusual level of violence, while others found issues with its pacing and Dalton’s performance.

The Living Daylights (1987) // 77%

Dalton’s first appearance as Bond finds the central British agent helping a KGB agent defect, despite the latter agency’s new policy of assassinating defectors. Many reviewers felt that the film rejuvenated a franchise much in need of new life, though some found it on the flat and predictable side.

007 - You Only Live Twice (1967) // 74%

Another Cold War Bond flick, this one stars Sean Connery as he works to avert nuclear war. Here, Bond fakes his death and heads to Japan to investigate a British spacecraft found in the Sea of Japan. With help from Tiger Tanaka (Tetsuro Tamba) and Aki (Akiko Wakabayashi), Bond quickly uncovers a nefarious global plot. Reviewers enjoyed some of the action scenes, but many took issue with the film’s plot, absurdism, regressive stereotyping, and other elements.

Never Say Never Again (1983) // 70%

Connery returns here as an older Bond who finds himself suspended from active duty after his superiors conclude he’s past his prime. But when SPECTRE terrorists manage to steal nuclear missiles from the U.S. military, Bond finds himself back on the case. Many reviewers enjoyed Connery’s portrayal of a more mature Bond, though some found it excessive, unnecessary, and far too derivative of the 1965 Bond film Thunderball.

For Your Eyes Only (67%) // 1981

Roger Moore stars in this installment, which takes a more serious tone as it follows the central agent’s efforts to find a sunken ship containing nuclear weapons before more dangerous actors do. Many reviewers found the film boring, tired, and too similar to former installments in the franchise to make a real impact.

Live and Let Die (1973) // 65%

Roger Moore’s first turn as Bond finds our beleaguered hero on the run from assassins as he investigates the murders of fellow agents. In his efforts to take down criminal mastermind Kananga (Yaphet Kotto), Bond enlists the aid of the psychic tarot card reader Solitaire (Jane Seymour). Reviewers were divided, with some entertained by the movie’s more absurd plot points and flashy action sequences and others finding the whole thing impressively tacky and dated.

Spectre (2015) // 63%

Daniel Craig’s Bond heads to Mexico City and Rome here to meet the widow of a famous criminal, played by Monica Bellucci. He quickly discovers evidence of the terrorist organization SPECTRE, and is pulled deeper into a web of espionage and intrigue as he searches for the daughter of an old enemy. Many reviewers found the film derivative and disappointing, with many criticizing the plot and Bellucci’s role in particular. Others found it a fittingly nostalgic tribute to older Bond films.

Quantum of Solace (2008) // 63%

This film finds Daniel Craig’s Bond seeking revenge for Vesper Lynd’s death. Along the way, he uncovers an evil plot to take control of a critical resource and must undertake a dangerous mission to foil it. Reviewers widely found the film massively disappointing, especially after Casino Royale, with many describing Bond and the film as excessively morose, though others enjoyed its deeper dive into 007’s psyche.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) // 63%

Sean Connery’s Bond is investigating discrepancies in the global diamond market when he discovers that an evil mastermind is plotting to use the precious stones to create a powerful laser satellite. Many reviewers enjoyed Connery’s stylish portrayal of Bond, though just as many seemed to find the film less than entertaining and profoundly unfunny.

Moonraker (1979) // 60%

Roger Moore takes Bond to space in this thriller, which finds Bond and CIA agent Holly Goodhead (Lois Chiles) fighting against an evil industrialist bent on destroying the United States' space program. Some reviewers enjoyed the film’s many stunts, gadgets, and overall spectacle, though others found it silly, overdone, and even disrespectful to the previous films in the franchise.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) // 57%

Pierce Brosnan’s Bond heads to China to stymie an American media mogul’s efforts to trigger a world war here. Michelle Yeoh plays Chinese secret agent Wai Lin, and reviewers widely praised her performance and the film’s array of thrills and gadgets. Some, however, found the whole thing boring and unimaginative.

Die Another Day (2002) // 56%

Brosnan’s Bond has been captured and imprisoned by North Korean agents at the start of this film, and after his escape, he begins a mission to discover who betrayed him. He heads to Cuba and begins a romance with NSA agent Jinx (Halle Berry), and along the way he uncovers a plot to destroy the world involving a powerful laser. Reviewers criticized Brosnan’s performance as well as the unrealistic plots, though some still managed to find some fun in its predictable array of women, weapons, and violence.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) // 50%

Brosnan’s Bond attempts to save the world’s oil supply in this widely maligned film, which follows 007 as he attempts to defend oil heiress Elektra King (Sophie Marceau) from a supervillain who is unable to feel physical pain. Some found the film to be a fun and funny romp, with many praising Marceau’s performance in particular, while others found it unoriginal and predictable.

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) // 43%

Roger Moore is on the hunt here for a dangerous solar-powered superweapon. Along with Bond girl Mary Goodnight (Britt Ekland), Bond tracks a dangerous assassin named Francisco Scaramanga (Christopher Lee) to a remote island, where the two must face off once and for all. Many reviewers felt that Scaramanga outshone Bond here, with some criticizing the film’s shallow plot and finding Moore’s performance unconvincing.

Octopussy (1983) // 41%

Here, Moore’s Bond travels from Germany to India and beyond in his efforts to defeat the beautiful Octopussy (Maud Adams), who is involved in a destructive military plot. Reviews were mixed, with some finding the action sequences particularly entertaining, while others called it the weakest of the Moore Bond films and labeling it too slow and insubstantial to make a real impact.

A View to aKill (1985) // 38%

When Roger Moore’s Bond finds a mysterious microchip in the body of a dead colleague, he soon realizes that the technology could potentially lead to disaster. His investigations lead him to the evil Max Zorin (Christopher Walken) and his bodyguard May Day (Grace Jones), who, unsurprisingly, are plotting to destroy the world. Some reviewers found this film to be a fitting send-off for Moore that contains all the classic Bond elements, but enough found it boring, lackluster, and unglamorous to earn its place at the very bottom of the list.