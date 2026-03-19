The 5 Shortest Beatles Songs of All Time

Not every Beatles song is an intricate, history-making composition filled with elaborate orchestration, profound lyrics, and an epic origin story. There are a few Fab Four tracks that literally start and end before you can take a sip of your coffee, spit it out, and exclaim, "Wait, that's it?"

Hidden between tracks and strewn across albums like Abbey Road, Let It Be, and The Beatles' White Album are five fleeting tracks that feel more like random interludes than actual songs.

These tunes, all recorded in under a minute, and in some cases, under 30 seconds, vanish before you can even process what you've heard, adding a fun spin to any record.

Whether improvised jam sessions or studio throwaways, these short songs let the world in on some behind-the-scenes Beatles’ magic. They reveal the Fab Four's desire to experiment and not take recording too seriously. Despite the underlying tension of their breakup, it’s refreshing to witness Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr creating simple tunes together at their most unfiltered.

Let's explore five of The Beatles' shortest (and silliest) songs of all time.

"Her Majesty"

Length: 26 seconds

"Her Majesty," written by Paul McCartney, is the shortest Beatles' song ever recorded and the speediest tune on Abbey Road. At 26 seconds, it was originally intended to play between "Mean Mr. Mustard Man" and "Polythene Pam" but was cut out and accidentally added to the very end of the album, creating one of The Beatles' first-ever "hidden tracks."

Its unfinished feel adds to its charm, and its playful lyrics about a quiet Queen and a belly full of wine make it feel like a lighthearted musical break rather than a full track. The song was not listed on original pressings of Abbey Road and was a surprise to anyone who made it to the end of the album in 1969.

Song Fact: The first chord of "Her Majesty" is actually the last chord of "Mean Mr. Mustard Man."

"Can You Take Me Back?"

Length: 28 seconds

"Can You Take Me Back" is a concise, haunting tune hidden between "Cry Baby Cry" and "Revolution 9" in The Beatles (White Album). Sung by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr, it lasts about 28 seconds, making it another extremely short track in their catalog. According to The Beatles Bible, it was born from a studio improvisation during their recording of "I Will," later edited into the album as a transitional element.

Its repetitive lyric and stripped-back sound give it an eerie quality. The full version wasn't released until 2018 and is featured in the deluxe 50th anniversary box set of the White Album.

Song Fact: "Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)" features a nod to Simon and Garfunkel's Voices Of Old People.

"Maggie Mae"

Length: 38 seconds

"Maggie Mae" is a brief burst of Liverpudlian humor recorded in between "Two Of Us" and fused into Let It Be, running just about 40 seconds. Rather than a Lennon-McCartney original, it's a traditional folk tune the band covered, reflecting their roots. It was recorded during the January 1969 sessions, and its casual, informal feel captures The Beatles' genuine camaraderie during their formative years in the studio. "Maggie Mae" is the second shortest song in their catalog.

Song Fact: John Lennon made an alternate version of the tune without the band that was included in his Anthology Box Set in 1998.

"Dig It"

Length: 49 seconds

"Dig It" is an impromptu tune featured on Let It Be, and credited to all four members. The released version is timed at 49 seconds, but much longer improvisations lasting up to 12 minutes were recorded during the January 1969 sessions. The track was cut from an extended studio performance and edited down for release.

It's fun, rambling lyrics detail people and places, and reflect the band’s spontaneous and unpolished energy during the album-making process. Listen closely to the longer version, and you'll hear Yoko Ono singing on the track, though her vocals were edited out of the short version. Linda and Paul McCartney's daughter, Heather, also sings on the 12-minute version.

Song Fact: In the 12-minute version, Lennon sings lyrics from Bob Dylan's "Like A Rolling Stone."

"Wild Honey Pie"

Length: 53 seconds

"Wild Honey Pie" is one of the most eccentric snippets on The Beatles (White Album), written and recorded solely by Paul McCartney during the last session for "Mother Nature's Son." Clocking in at just under a minute, it's another short-lived tune that feels more like an experiment than a full song.

McCartney wrote the song very quickly and initially hesitated to include it on the album, but ultimately chose to keep it. Its repetitive, zany lyrics give it an unhurried, "home-made" feel, according to the Fab Four icon.

Song Fact: The tune was written as a sing-a-long in Rishikesh, India.

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