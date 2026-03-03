7 Hit Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by The Beatles’ Lennon and McCartney

John Lennon and Paul McCartney, renowned for their work with The Beatles and as solo artists, also wrote for a variety of musicians over the decades. Their songwriting genius shines through multiple genres, with their signature style leaving a recognizable imprint on the songs they gave to others.

Liverpool natives Lennon and McCartney performed with the Quarrymen in the late 1950s before they brought in George Harrison and Ringo Starr to form The Beatles in 1962. Together, the friends-turned-bandmates were responsible for some of the most beloved Beatles tracks, including "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "She Loves You," "Eleanor Rigby," and "In My Life," to name only a few hits. When The Beatles broke up in 1970, Lennon and McCartney frequently found themselves at odds, but rekindled their friendship in the years leading up to Lennon's tragic passing in 1980.

While their own releases are cemented in music history, many of the hit songs they wrote for other artists remain relatively obscure as Lennon-McCartney compositions.

Listen closely, and you’ll hear their distinct voices echoing throughout each of these seven songs, regardless of who’s on the mic.

"FAME" (DAVID BOWIE)

To the untrained ear, it might not be so obvious who wrote this track with David Bowie, but Beatles fans know. Lennon not only helped pen the tune, but he was featured as both a vocalist and guitarist. "Fame" was released in the mid-1970s as the lead single on Bowie's Young Americans album. Lennon and Bowie held each other in high regard; Lennon praised Bowie’s talent, and Bowie admired Lennon’s exceptional songwriting.

"Fame" was Bowie's first single to top the Billboard Hot 100, and it remains a favorite among fans.

"SAY SAY SAY" (MICHAEL JACKSON)

Paul McCartney wrote "Say Say Say” with Michael Jackson, two years before their dispute over The Beatles' catalog began. The track, featured on McCartney's Pipes of Peace in 1983, was accompanied by a short film where the duo acted as "Mac and Jac." The collaboration between the two industry greats remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

During their friendship, McCartney encouraged Jackson to dabble in music publishing. Ironically, in 1985, Jackson outbid McCartney for The Beatles’ catalog, leaving McCartney extremely disappointed. After the sale, McCartney sent Jackson several letters that went unanswered, which ultimately led to their falling out.

"I WANNA BE YOUR MAN" (THE ROLLING STONES)

Paul McCartney and John Lennon gifted a song to The Rolling Stones in 1963. Although Mick Jagger and Lennon remembered the moment differently, both accounts begin with McCartney and Lennon playing the track for Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards during a Rolling Stones rehearsal. At the time, The Rolling Stones were looking for a more "commercial" follow-up to their Chuck Berry cover, "Come On," and Lennon and McCartney had just the solution. They played an unfinished version of "I Wanna Be Your Man," which immediately impressed Jagger and Richards. According to Lennon, he and McCartney retreated to a corner and finished the song on the spot, completing it "right in front of their eyes."

The Rolling Stones released "I Wanna Be Your Man" as their second single in November 1963, and the song peaked at No. 12 on the U.K. Singles Chart. Later that month, The Beatles released their version of the track.

"COME AND GET IT" (BADFINGER)

"Come and Get It" is a classic example of McCartney’s singular approach to songwriting. He wrote the tune in 1969 for the film The Magic Christian, starring his bandmate Ringo Starr. At the time, Badfinger, then known as The Iveys, had recently signed with The Beatles' Apple Records and were seeking more recognition. McCartney offered them "Come and Get It" as a single, which went on to become their first international hit. As noted in The Beatles Anthology, McCartney insisted that Badfinger record the song exactly as he had demoed it. As a result, the Badfinger and Beatles versions sound nearly identical.

Bad Finger's "Come and Get it" peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No.4 on the U.K. Singles Chart in 1970.

"A WORLD WITHOUT LOVE" (PETER AND GORDON)

In 1964, while dating actress Jane Asher, Paul McCartney lived at her family’s home and shared the top floor with her brother, Peter. Peter, also a musician, was one-half of the duo Peter and Gordon, formed in 1962. McCartney shared his song, “A World Without Love,” with Peter, who soon realized that The Beatles themselves had passed on the track, as had other artists. When Peter and Gordon landed a record deal, Peter asked McCartney if they could record the song. The hitmaker agreed, though it took him a few more weeks to finish writing the bridge.

The duo released "A World Without Love" as their first single, which climbed to No. 1 on both the U.K. Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100.

"VERONICA" (ELVIS COSTELLO)

Did you know that one of Elvis Costello's fan-favorite tracks, "Veronica," was co-written by McCartney? The tune, featured on 1989's Spike, was written about Costello's grandmother, who was suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer's. Looking to infuse the song with a bright, uplifting tone that would conceal its underlying sadness, the artist enlisted McCartney’s help, and, to no surprise, he knew exactly what to do. The Beatles' legend is also featured on bass.

"Veronica" peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart.

"ONLY ONE" (KANYE WEST)

Released in 2014, this Kanye West song holds to the hallmarks of McCartney’s artistry from start to finish, with McCartney lending his skills on organ and background vocals. The song, dedicated to Kanye West’s eldest daughter North, was crafted during a writing session in which McCartney shared the story behind “Let It Be” and a dream of his mother that inspired the classic. This resonated deeply with Kanye, who, having also lost his mother, created “Only You” from the late matriarch’s perspective. McCartney enjoyed collaborating with Kanye so much that he compared the experience to writing songs with Lennon.

The sentimental tune debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 28 on the U.K. Singles Chart.