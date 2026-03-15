11 Beatles Songs You Can Name Your Children After

When it comes to naming children, some parents flip through baby books, consult family trees, and scroll through lists of the trendiest names of the year. There's tradition and trends, and then there's giving your child a piece of rock 'n' roll history mere seconds after they’re born.

The Beatles not only wrote hits that remain playlist staples decades after they were recorded, but also gave fans a handful of potential baby names that stand out from the crowd. From the dreamy "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" to the introspective "Eleanor Rigby," these titles offer a fine-tuned selection of ideas and give each name a backstory. Why keep them in your head when they can be immortalized on a birth certificate?

Whether you want your child to be named after a song that's classic, poetic, or a bit unconventional, there's a Beatles-inspired name just waiting to make your kid the coolest in the classroom.

Let’s explore 11 iconic Fab Four tracks you can name your children after.

"Lovely Rita"

"Lovely Rita" was mainly written by Paul McCartney for the album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1967. The lyrics tell a playful story about a man who becomes interested in a traffic worker, affectionately referred to as a "meter maid" named Rita. McCartney originally intended for the man to 'hate' the meter maid, but instead chose to turn it into a love song. The idea puts a humorous, lighthearted spin on receiving a parking violation.

"Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds"

1967’s "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" was written by John Lennon and was featured on Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Despite assumptions that the song was written about LSD (Lucy Sky Diamonds), the title was actually inspired by a whimsical drawing by Lennon's son. The lyrics go into detail about a dreamy landscape filled with colorful and imaginative scenes.

"Eleanor Rigby"

"Eleanor Rigby" was written by Lennon and McCartney in 1966 and appeared on the album, Revolver, as an A-side single to "Yellow Submarine." The lyrics highlight "all the lonely people" through characters such as Eleanor Rigby and Father McKenzie, portraying their isolation and invisibility within society.

"Hey Jude"

"Hey Jude" was released as a single with "Revolution" on the B-side in 1968. It was written predominantly by McCartney as a gift to Lennon's son, Julian, during this parent's divorce, but is also credited to Lennon. The White Album tune encourages anyone experiencing sadness to remain hopeful that their circumstances will get better. Over time, this track became one of The Beatles' most successful and well-known recordings.

"Michelle"

The Fab Four recorded "Michelle" in 1965 and included it in the track list of their album, Rubber Soul. Mainly written by McCartney, but also credited to Lennon, the song is a sweet love ballad featuring a few French lines. McCartney created the melody years earlier on his first guitar and finished it in 1965, with the help of friends and family.

"Doctor Robert"

"Doctor Robert" is a Beatles track written by John Lennon and credited to Lennon-McCartney. Recorded in April 1966 and released on Revolver, it humorously describes a doctor who provides pills that make people feel better. The character was actaully inspired by a real New York doctor known for giving vitamin injections mixed with amphetamines.

"Julia"

“Julia” is an acoustic song written by John Lennon and also credited to Paul McCartney. Recorded in October 1968 for the White Album, it features only Lennon singing and playing guitar. The song honors his mother, Julia Lennon (who passed away in 1958 after being struck by a car), and was written in India using a finger-picking style he learned from Donovan.

"Martha My Dear"

The Beatles' "Martha My Dear" is primarily written by McCartney, and, like many of their songs, is credited to Lennon-McCartney. Recorded in October 1968 for the White Album, it blends rock, pop, and orchestral elements. The playful lyrics were inspired by McCartney's sheepdog, Martha, and are supported by piano, brass, strings, and McCartney's layered vocals.

"Maxwell's Silver Hammer"

"Maxwell's Silver Hammer" is a quirky Fab Four tune written by McCartney and credited to Lennon-McCartney, released on the 1969 album Abbey Road. With upbeat music masking dark lyrics about a murderous character named Maxwell, the track reflects McCartney's symbolic idea of life's unexpected setbacks.

"Sexy Sadie"

"Sexy Sadie" is a rock song written by Lennon and credited to Lennon-McCartney. The track appeared on the 1968 White Album. Written in India near the end of their stay, Lennon originally titled it "Maharishi" to reflect his poor experience with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. It was changed to "Sexy Sadie" while recording with the band at EMI studios in London.

"Polythene Pam"

"Polythene Pam" is a short rock track written by Lennon and credited to Lennon-McCartney. It was released on Abbey Road in 1969 and was notably sung in a Liverpool (Scouse) accent. “Polythene Pam” tells an eccentric story inspired by real-life acquaintances from Lennon's past and was recorded as part of the album's famous melody.

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