It's been a decade since Bruno Mars released his last solo album, 24k Magic.

The icon does not rush to put out music. He debuts material when it feels right, and the charts adjust accordingly. After 10 long years, the time has finally come for Mars to dance into our playlists once again. His new single, "I Just Might," offers a groovy glimpse into his highly anticipated record,The Romantic, out February 27.

'The Romantic' album cover | Bruno Mars

The hitmaker, who entered the scene in 2010, has never been one to follow trends. He marks milestones, nine of them, to be exact, among a catalog of catchy tunes beloved by listeners worldwide. Before we swing into Mars' next era, here's a look back at the tracks that took him to the top of the charts.

"NOTHIN' ON YOU" (WITH B.o.B)

Before Bruno Mars was Bruno Mars, he was a featured vocalist on B.o.B's "Nothin' On You," released in 2010. The song quickly climbed to No. 1 and remained there for two weeks, introducing the world to the star's undeniably smooth vocals and romantic sincerity. While it's technically B. o. B's song, Mars played such a pivotal role in driving it to the top of the charts that we're including it in this list.

"JUST THE WAY YOU ARE"

Mars' first solo No. 1 was also one of his simplest. Released in 2010, the track highlights the power of being comfortable in your own skin, trusting that the right person will love you "Just The Way You Are." The lyrics centered on unwavering admiration and struck a chord with listeners from all corners of the globe, spending an entire month at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also became a popular song to play at weddings, and won a Grammy in the process!

"GRENADE"

"Grenade" exploded onto the charts at the end of 2010 and turned outrageous acts of passion into poetry. With lyrics about undying devotion taken to unimaginable extremes, the song became one of Mars' early signature hits. It reigned as No. 1 for four consecutive weeks and singlehandedly cemented the star's reputation as pop's go-to heartbreak hitmaker.

"LOCKED OUT OF HEAVEN"

When "Locked Out of Heaven" dropped in 2012, it signaled a shift in Mars' style. Influenced by modern rock, the song blurred the lines between infatuation and redemption, ushering in an era of reinvention. It peaked at No. 1 and stayed for six weeks, proving Mars could seamlessly blend genres and change direction without losing his pop appeal.

"WHEN I WAS YOUR MAN"

Also hitting the shelves in 2012, "When I Was Your Man" showed that sometimes, all you need is a piano and years' worth of relationship regret to make a hit. The song climbed its way to No. 1 and remained there for one week at the end of the year. Powered by a perfect mix of raw lyrics and a desperate call for the return of Cupid's arrows, it's one of Mars' most bare-boned hits, and one of the most devastating.

"UPTOWN FUNK" (WITH MARK RONSON)

Released in 2014, Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk," featuring Mars, wasn't just a hit; it was a moment in time. Fusing old-school funk with contemporary flair, the lyrics gave Hooligans a much-welcomed confidence boost, and the song spent a whopping 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Mars' energy and Ronson's vibe curation made it one of the most-listened to tracks of the 2010s. If you didn't hear it at a party, you definitely listened to it on the radio or caught it at a halftime show.

"THAT'S WHAT I LIKE"

By the time "That's What I Like" graced the music scene in 2017, Mars was fully immersed in his flashy R&B era. The song fantasized about strawberry champagne on ice, silk sheets, and diamonds as a love language that the entire world was speaking that year. The track spent one week at No. 1, won a Grammy, and verified Mars' ability to rack up chart-toppers well into his career without being repetitive.

"LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN" (WITH ANDERSON .PAAK)

When super-duo Silk Sonic, comprised of Mars and Anderson .Paak (who opened for Mars on his 24k Magic Tour) debuted in 2021; they didn't just ease their way into the spotlight, they shimmied straight to No. 1 with "Leave the Door Open," featured on An Evening with Silk Sonic. The record is built on soulful harmonies and innovative beats that feel, well, silky! The song spent two weeks at the top of the charts and proved that Mars could literally time-travel through music while simultaneously setting the standard for 2020s pop.

"DIE WITH A SMILE" (WITH LADY GAGA)

Released in 2024, "Die With a Smile" united Mars and Gaga for a moving ballad about loving deeply in times of uncertainty. The duet rose to No. 1, topped charts worldwide for five weeks straight, and reminded listeners that Mars is a big fan of sharing the stage when the chemistry is right. It's earnest and one of his most emotionally raw hits to date. The music video alone has amassed over one billion views in the last two years.