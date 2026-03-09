5 Beatles Hits You Probably Didn’t Know Were Covers

The Beatles wrote so many era-defining songs that it's easy to assume every track jumped straight off the pages of Lennon and McCartney's notebooks. But just like every legendary band, The Fab Four were shaped by the artists who inspired them long before they became icons themselves.

Before stadiums, screaming fans, and global fame, The Beatles performed at clubs in Liverpool and Hamburg, playing hours-long sets filled with the American rock 'n' roll and R&B classics they enjoyed growing up.

Those influences not only guided their musical direction but also appeared directly on The Beatles' first records. Scattered across their early albums are performances of songs initially recorded by other artists, some delivered as faithful tributes, others given a distinct Beatles twist (and shout).

Here are 5 Beatles songs you didn't realize were actually covers.

"TWIST & SHOUT"

The Beatles covered more than 70 songs, with “Twist & Shout” standing out as one of their most celebrated renditions. Originally recorded by The Top Notes in 1961, the song didn't find chart success until The Isley Brothers released a cover in 1962. The Beatles brought their signature energy to the track in 1963 and included it as the closing number on their debut album, Please Please Me. That November, the band famously performed the song at the Royal Variety Performance, with Lennon (featured on lead vocals) delivering his iconic introduction:

"For our last number, I’d like to ask your help. The people in the cheaper seats clap your hands. And the rest of you, if you’d just rattle your jewellery. We’d like to sing a song called 'Twist And Shout'."

The Fab Four also sang the track during their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

Listen to the original version by The Top Notes.

Listen to The Isley Brothers' version.

"TILL THERE WAS YOU"

Another treasured Beatles cover, "Till There Was You," is a gentle and romantic ballad that originally came from the 1958 musical The Music Man. McCartney was a fan of Peggy Lee's 1960 rendition and decided to introduce it to The Beatles. The Fab Four’s version stays true to the melody of the original tune and to Lee's interpretation, featuring Ringo on bongos instead of drums, but with a quicker tempo.

Like "Twist & Shout," their cover of "Till There Was You" became so popular that the band performed it live on The Ed Sullivan Show. The cover also made it into the track list for their second UK Album, With the Beatles, in 1963, and on the US album, Meet the Beatles! in 1964.

Listen to The Music Man version.

Listen to Peggy Lee's version.

"CHAINS"

Many of The Beatles' covers were songs originally composed for other artists. “Chains,” featured on their debut album, Please Please Me, was written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King in 1962 for the American girl group The Cookies, who were backup singers for Brill Building pop pioneer Little Eva. The track was a unique cover for The Beatles because it marked Harrison's first time on lead vocals and featured Lennon on the harmonica.

The Beatles played “Chains” live for several years before turning their focus to original material. During the creation of Please Please Me, they recorded four takes of the track and ultimately chose the very first one for the album.

Listen to The Cookies' version.

"ANNA (GO TO HIM)"

Another Please Please Me track, "Anna (Go to Him),” was originally recorded by beloved Alabama-born soul singer Arthur Alexander. Drawing inspiration from Alexander’s music, The Beatles looked to his songs for R&B influence. Although McCartney has spoken about Alexander's impact, the song was actually one of Lennon's favorite covers, and he took the lead on vocals.

Alexander released the original tune in 1962 as an A-side to "I Hang My Head and Cry," just a few months before The Beatles recorded their cover. The Fab Four weren’t the only band to reinterpret songs from the genre-blending legend. The Rolling Stones also covered his 1960 single, “You Better Move On.”

Listen to Arthur Alexander's version.

"PLEASE MR. POSTMAN"

Staying with the R&B theme, The Beatles covered The Marvelettes' 1961 hit "Please Mr. Postman" in 1963. The girl group made the song famous, and it became the first Motown track to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song captures the straightforward spirit of the 1960s and the roots of rock 'n' roll.

The Beatles recorded “Please Mr. Postman” for their second album, With the Beatles, incorporating hand claps that gave the track a lively boost. The song had been part of their live set since 1962, but the final studio version wasn’t completed until 1963. Another notable feature of this cover is Lennon’s double-tracked vocals, with his voice recorded twice on separate tracks rather than duplicating a single take.

Listen to The Marvelettes' version.

