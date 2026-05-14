The Best Beatles Trivia Questions to Test Your Knowledge Of the Fab Four

Few bands have inspired the level of obsession that the Beatles did in the 1960s—and honestly, still do today. Between the screaming fans, iconic haircuts, legendary albums, and endlessly quoted lyrics, the Fab Four became far more than just a band. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr changed music history forever, creating songs that generations of fans still know by heart.

But even if you can recognize "Hey Jude" from the opening note or instantly spot the Abbey Road crosswalk, there’s always more Beatles lore to uncover. Whether you’re planning a trivia night, challenging a fellow fan, or just testing your own memory, these questions will reveal whether you’re casually Beatles-curious or a full-fledged Beatlemaniac.

Across 100 questions and answers, we’ll cover four major Beatles categories: the band’s early days and rise to global fame, iconic songs and albums, unforgettable movies and pop culture moments, and deep-cut trivia for serious fans. By the end, you’ll know exactly how sharp your Fab Four knowledge really is.

Beatlemania & Beyond

Beatles fans gather outside New York’s Delmonico Hotel during the band’s 1964 North American tour. | Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Before stadium tours, chart-topping albums, and cultural domination, the Beatles were just four young musicians from Liverpool trying to make it big. These questions cover their rise to fame, Beatlemania era, and key moments across their entire career.

1. In what English city were the Beatles formed?

Answer: Liverpool.

2. What was the original name of the Beatles before several lineup changes?

Answer: The Quarrymen.

3. Which Beatles member played drums?

Answer: Ringo Starr.

4. Who was the youngest Beatle?

Answer: George Harrison.

5. What famous Liverpool venue helped launch the Beatles’ career?

Answer: The Cavern Club.

6. Who managed the Beatles during most of their career?

Answer: Brian Epstein.

7. What TV show helped launch Beatlemania in America in 1964?

Answer: The Ed Sullivan Show.

8. Which Beatles member married Yoko Ono?

Answer: John Lennon.

9. What was the name of the Beatles’ fan frenzy in the 1960s?

Answer: Beatlemania.

10. Which drummer was replaced by Ringo Starr in 1962?

Answer: Pete Best.

11. What band was Ringo Starr in before joining the Beatles?

Answer: Rory Storm and the Hurricanes.

12. Which Beatles member was nicknamed “the Quiet Beatle”?

Answer: George Harrison.

13. What country did the Beatles travel to in 1968 to study Transcendental Meditation?

Answer: India.

14. What was the name of the Beatles’ company founded in 1968?

Answer: Apple Corps.

15. Which Beatles member temporarily quit during the "White Album" sessions?

Answer: Ringo Starr.

16. What was the Beatles’ final public performance?

Answer: The rooftop concert.

17. Where did the rooftop concert take place?

Answer: London.

18. What year did the Beatles officially break up?

Answer: 1970.

19. Which Beatles member was assassinated in 1980?

Answer: John Lennon.

20. Which Beatle was the oldest member of the Fab Four?

Answer: Ringo Starr.

21. Which Beatles album did George Harrison once call his favorite Beatles album?

Answer: Rubber Soul.

22. What producer is often called “the Fifth Beatle”?

Answer: George Martin.

23. Which Beatles member wrote “Here Comes the Sun”?

Answer: George Harrison.

24. What was the title of the Beatles’ first feature film?

Answer: A Hard Day’s Night.

25. What was the name of the Beatles’ first single to sell more than a million copies in the UK?

Answer: “She Loves You.”

Songs, Lyrics & Albums

The Beatles pose in the studio with producer George Martin circa 1964. From left: George Harrison, Paul McCartney, George Martin, and John Lennon. | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

From Abbey Road to the "White Album", these questions cover the songs, lyrics, and albums that made the Beatles one of the most influential bands in history. If you think you know every lyric, riff, and record inside and out, this is where things get real.

26. What Beatles album cover features the band crossing a street?

Answer: Abbey Road.

27. Which song includes the lyric “Take a sad song and make it better”?

Answer: “Hey Jude.”

28. What was the working title of “Yesterday”?

Answer: “Scrambled Eggs.”

29. Which Beatles album is commonly known as the "White Album"?

Answer: The Beatles.

30. What Beatles song begins with the lyric “Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away”?

Answer: “Yesterday.”

31. Which Beatles song includes the lyric “Living is easy with eyes closed”?

Answer: “Strawberry Fields Forever.”

32. Which album features “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”?

Answer: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

33. Which Beatles song ends with a long piano chord?

Answer: “A Day in the Life.”

34. Which Beatles song features the lyric “Nothing’s gonna change my world”?

Answer: “Across the Universe.”

35. Which Beatles song was inspired by a drawing made by Julian Lennon?

Answer: “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”

36. What was the first Beatles song to feature a sitar?

Answer: “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown).”

37. Which Beatles member introduced the sitar into the band’s music?

Answer: George Harrison.

38. Which Beatles song includes the lyric “All the lonely people, where do they all belong?”

Answer: “Eleanor Rigby.”

39. Which Beatles song was inspired by a circus poster John Lennon bought in an antique shop?

Answer: “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!”

40. What Beatles song features an octopus wanting a peaceful home under the sea?

Answer: “Octopus’s Garden.”

41. Which Beatles song begins with a famous opening guitar chord?

Answer: “A Hard Day’s Night.”

42. Which Beatles song includes the lyric “Little darling, it’s been a long cold lonely winter”?

Answer: “Here Comes the Sun.”

43. What was the working title of “With a Little Help From My Friends”?

Answer: “Bad Finger Boogie.”

44. Which Beatles album features “Come Together”?

Answer: Abbey Road.

45. What Beatles song includes the lyric “Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you”?

Answer: “All My Loving.”

46. Which Beatles song was famously praised by Frank Sinatra as one of the greatest love songs ever written?

Answer: “Something.”

47. Which Beatles song includes the lyric “Suddenly, I’m not half the man I used to be”?

Answer: “Yesterday.”

48. Which Beatles song closes Abbey Road?

Answer: “The End.”

49. Which Beatles song did Ringo Starr say he could listen to for the rest of his life?

Answer: “Come Together.”

50. Which Beatles song has reportedly been covered more times than any other Beatles track?

Answer: “Yesterday.”

Movies, TV & Pop Culture

The Beatles at TVC Animation Studios in London in 1967 while working on 'Yellow Submarine'. From left: Ringo Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney. | Mark Hayward Archive/Getty Images

The Beatles weren’t just musicians: they became movie stars, fashion icons, and a defining force in global pop culture. From Yellow Submarine to the Abbey Road crosswalk, these questions cover the Fab Four’s biggest moments offstage.

51. Which Beatles movie was released in 1965 and spoofed spy films like Goldfinger?

Answer: Help!

52. What animated Beatles film was released in 1968?

Answer: Yellow Submarine.

53. Which Beatles film was shot in black and white?

Answer: A Hard Day’s Night.

54. Which Beatles movie features the band taking a surreal bus trip?

Answer: Magical Mystery Tour.

55. Who is widely believed to have first introduced The Beatles to LSD in 1965?

Answer: Their dentist, John Riley.

56. What famous New York building is associated with John Lennon’s death?

Answer: The Dakota.

57. Which Beatles song was performed during the band’s rooftop concert?

Answer: “Get Back.”

58. What was the title of Peter Jackson’s 2021 Beatles documentary series?

Answer: Get Back.

59. Which Beatles album cover became famous for its zebra-crossing photo?

Answer: Abbey Road.

60. What hairstyle became strongly associated with the Beatles in the 1960s?

Answer: The mop-top haircut.

61. Which Beatles movie features Ringo Starr accidentally wearing a cursed ring?

Answer: Help!

63. What famous stadium hosted the Beatles’ landmark 1965 concert in New York?

Answer: Shea Stadium.

64. What famous New York building is associated with John Lennon’s death?

Answer: The Dakota.

65. Which Beatles song inspired the title of the 2007 musical film Across the Universe?

Answer: “Across the Universe.”

66. What conspiracy theory claimed one Beatle had secretly died and been replaced by a double?

Answer: The “Paul is dead” conspiracy.

67. Which Beatle is barefoot on the Abbey Road album cover?

Answer: Paul McCartney.

68. Which Beatle crosses Abbey Road first on the album cover?

Answer: John Lennon.

69. Which Beatles member had a cameo appearance on The Simpsons?

Answer: Ringo Starr.

70. What Las Vegas stage production by Cirque du Soleil was inspired by the Beatles?

Answer: Love.

71. Which Beatles member appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales?

Answer: Paul McCartney.

72. What was the title of the Beatles’ 1970 documentary film?

Answer: Let It Be.

73. Where does the climactic performance in Let It Be take place?

Answer: On a rooftop.

74. Which Beatle wins the road race in Magical Mystery Tour?

Answer: Ringo Starr.

75. Which Beatles song became closely associated with peace campaigns and anti-war messages?

Answer: “All You Need Is Love.”

Deep-Cut Beatles Trivia

The Beatles perform their final live public concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps in London on January 30, 1969, during the filming of 'Let It Be.' | Express/Getty Images

Think you know everything about the Fab Four? These tougher questions are for the serious fans who know their early Hamburg days just as well as their late-era studio experiments.

76. Who was the Beatles’ original bassist before Paul McCartney switched instruments?

Answer: Stuart Sutcliffe.

77. Which Beatles song is the only one officially credited to all four members?

Answer: “Flying.”

78. What was the working title of the album Let It Be?

Answer: Get Back.

79. Which Beatles song features Eric Clapton on lead guitar?

Answer: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

80. Which Beatles member released the triple album All Things Must Pass after the band broke up?

Answer: George Harrison.

81. Which Beatles song includes the lyric “Semolina pilchard”?

Answer: “I Am the Walrus.”

82. What was the name of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1969 peace protest event?

Answer: Bed-In for Peace.

83. Which Beatles album took more than 700 hours to record?

Answer: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

84. Which Beatles song was recorded by John Lennon completely solo?

Answer: “Julia.”

85. What was the title of the Beatles’ first U.S. album?

Answer: Meet the Beatles!

86. Which session drummer played on the studio version of “Love Me Do”?

Answer: Andy White.

87. Which Beatles song was inspired by newspaper stories about potholes and a fatal car crash?

Answer: “A Day in the Life.”

88. What was the name of the artist who designed the "White Album" cover?

Answer: Richard Hamilton.

89. Which Beatles album was recorded almost entirely after the band stopped touring?

Answer: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

90. Which Beatles member played drums on “Back in the U.S.S.R.” after Ringo temporarily quit the band?

Answer: Paul McCartney.

91. Which Beatles song closes with a high-frequency tone that only some listeners can hear?

Answer: “A Day in the Life.”

92. Which Beatles single was their third released in the UK?

Answer: “From Me to You.”

93. Which song contributes to the conspiracy theory that Paul McCartney has died?

Answer: "Strawberry Fields Forever".

94. Which famous Indian musician collaborated closely with George Harrison?

Answer: Ravi Shankar.

95. Which Beatles song includes the lyric “If there’s anything that you want, if there’s anything I can do”?

Answer: “From Me to You.”

96. What was the name of the Hamburg club where the Beatles frequently performed in the early 1960s?

Answer: The Star-Club.

97. Which Beatles member narrated Thomas & Friends in the 1980s?

Answer: Ringo Starr.

98. What was the final song the Beatles recorded together?

Answer: “The End.”

99. Which Beatles song contains the lyric “Try to see it my way”?

Answer: “We Can Work It Out.”

100. Which Beatles member crossed Abbey Road last on the famous album cover?

Answer: George Harrison.

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