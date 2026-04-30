There are several reasons you might have landed on this article. Maybe you're a passenger on a long road trip, tasked with keeping everyone entertained. Perhaps you're preparing for a trivia night at your local pub and want an edge over the competition. Or maybe you're just looking to refresh your knowledge across a range of topics.

Regardless of what brought you here, welcome. Some of these questions are common knowledge and popular general trivia, but a few are sure to stump you.

Here are 100 of the best random trivia quiz questions to test your knowledge, organized by category.

FILM & TV

Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston | NBC/GettyImages

Which 1997 film features the line “I’ll be back”?

Answer: The Terminator

Who directed the film Pulp Fiction?

Answer: Quentin Tarantino

What sitcom is set mostly in a coffee shop called Central Perk?

Answer: Friends

What 1985 film features a time-traveling DeLorean?

Answer: Back to the Future

What 1993 film features dinosaurs brought back using DNA?

Answer: Jurassic Park

What horror film is set in the Overlook Hotel?

Answer: The Shining

What Pixar film features a clownfish searching for his son?

Answer: Finding Nemo

What superhero film features the fictional nation of Wakanda? Answer: Black Panther

Answer: Black Panther

What sci-fi film includes characters named Neo and Morpheus?

Answer: The Matrix

What 1997 film depicts the sinking of a famous ocean liner?

Answer: Titanic

LITERATURE & WORDS

MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images/GettyImages

What novel begins with “Call me Ishmael”?

Answer: Moby-Dick

What fantasy series is set in Middle-earth?

Answer: The Lord of the Rings

What is the term for a word or phrase that reads the same forward and backward?

Answer: Palindrome

Which dystopian novel features “Big Brother” as a symbol of surveillance?

Answer: 1984

Which author created the detective Sherlock Holmes?

Answer: Arthur Conan Doyle

What novel features a televised survival competition with Katniss Everdeen?

Answer: The Hunger Games

What Shakespeare play features a Scottish general and prophecy-driven ambition?

Answer: Macbeth

What type of poem traditionally has 14 lines?

Answer: Sonnet

What gothic novel features Count Dracula?

Answer: Dracula

What novel features a whale-obsessed sea captain named Ahab?

Answer: Moby-Dick

HISTORY & WORLD EVENTS

Colosseum | Guven Ozdemir/GettyImages

What global economic crisis began with the 1929 stock market crash?

Answer: The Great Depression

What passenger ship sank on its maiden voyage in 1912?

Answer: Titanic

What structure symbolized the division of Berlin during the Cold War?

Answer: Berlin Wall

What war ended in 1918 after the armistice?

Answer: World War I

What ancient civilization built the pyramids of Giza?

Answer: Ancient Egypt

What year did humans first land on the moon?

Answer: 1969

What movement led by Martin Luther King Jr. focused on ending segregation in the U.S.?

Answer: Civil Rights Movement

What empire was ruled by Julius Caesar in the 1st century BCE?

Answer: Roman Empire

What 2011 disaster involved an earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear plant failure in Japan?

Answer: Fukushima disaster

What ship was famously described as “unsinkable” before it sank?

Answer: Titanic

GEOGRAPHY & TRAVEL

Which country is both a continent and a nation?

Answer: Australia

What is the longest river in South America?

Answer: Amazon River

What desert covers much of northern Africa?

Answer: Sahara Desert

What is the tallest mountain in Africa?

Answer: Mount Kilimanjaro

Which country contains the city of Istanbul, spanning two continents?

Answer: Turkey

What U.S. state is nicknamed “The Last Frontier”?

Answer: Alaska

Which country has the most natural lakes?

Answer: Canada

What is the deepest ocean trench on Earth?

Answer: Mariana Trench

What European city is famous for canals instead of roads?

Answer: Venice

What is the largest island in the world?

Answer: Greenland

SCIENCE & NATURE

Mars | Pitris/GettyImages

What gas makes up roughly 78% of Earth’s atmosphere?

Answer: Nitrogen

What planet is known as the Red Planet?

Answer: Mars

What is the process where a solid turns directly into vapor? Answer: Sublimation

What part of a cell contains DNA?

Answer: Nucleus

What force pulls objects toward Earth’s center?

Answer: Gravity

What is the most abundant element in the universe?

Answer: Hydrogen

What type of animal is a Komodo dragon?

Answer: Reptile

What is the approximate speed of light in a vacuum?

Answer: 300,000 km/s

What organ circulates blood through the body?

Answer: Heart

What atmospheric phenomenon causes the Northern Lights?

Answer: Solar wind interacting with Earth’s magnetic field

SPORTS

Badminton | kzenon/GettyImages

What major golf event is played annually at Augusta National?

Answer: The Masters

How many players are on the field per soccer team during play?

Answer: 11

Which country has won the most FIFA World Cups?

Answer: Brazil

What sport is played on a court with a hoop and backboard?

Answer: Basketball

What sport is associated with terms like “home run” and “strikeout”?

Answer: Baseball

What Olympic sport includes a balance beam and uneven bars?

Answer: Gymnastics

What multi-stage race is held annually in France?

Answer: Tour de France

What sport uses a shuttlecock instead of a ball?

Answer: Badminton

What sport uses the term “ace” for an un-returnable serve?

Answer: Tennis

What combat sport takes place in a ring and includes knockouts?

Answer: Boxing

FOOD & CULTURE

Sushi rolls | bymuratdeniz/GettyImages

Which country is credited with creating sushi?

Answer: Japan

What spice gives curry its yellow color?

Answer: Turmeric

What European country is famous for paella?

Answer: Spain

What grain is traditionally used to make pasta?

Answer: Wheat

What German festival is famous for beer and sausages?

Answer: Oktoberfest

What fruit is used to make wine?

Answer: Grapes

What tropical bean is the main ingredient in chocolate?

Answer: Cocoa

What country is known for producing maple syrup?

Answer: Canada

What dairy product is aged to create varieties like cheddar?

Answer: Cheese

What plant-based food is made from soybeans and often used as a meat substitute?

Answer: Tofu

ART, MUSIC & POP CULTURE

Grand Piano | adamkaz/GettyImages

What painting features melting clocks?

Answer: The Persistence of Memory

What museum in Paris houses the Mona Lisa?

Answer: The Louvre

What instrument has 88 keys and is central to classical music?

Answer: Piano

What genre of music originated in Jamaica in the late 1960s?

Answer: Reggae

What British band released the album Abbey Road?

Answer: The Beatles

What male voice type is the highest in classical singing?

Answer: Tenor

What pop artist is known for Campbell’s Soup Can artwork?

Answer: Andy Warhol

Which singer is often called the “Queen of Pop”?

Answer: Madonna

What string instrument is Yo-Yo Ma famous for playing?

Answer: Cello

What term describes a large group of musicians performing together?

Answer: Orchestra

RANDOM / MIXED KNOWLEDGE

Bald eagle | Axel Goehns/GettyImages

What metal is liquid at room temperature?

Answer: Mercury

What is the fear of spiders called?

Answer: Arachnophobia

What shape has four equal sides and four right angles?

Answer: Square

What is the opposite of the word “expand”?

Answer: Contract

In bowling, what score is a perfect game?

Answer: 300

What is the national bird of the United States?

Answer: Bald eagle

What is the square root of 81?

Answer: 9

What device records seismic activity?

Answer: Seismograph

What is the official language of Brazil?

Answer: Portuguese

What field studies weather and climate?

Answer: Meteorology

What is the fastest swimming fish?

Answer: Sailfish

What pigment gives plants their green color?

Answer: Chlorophyll

What is a baby kangaroo called?

Answer: Joey

What is the main gas used in balloons?

Answer: Helium

What does “WWW” stand for?

Answer: World Wide Web

What is the most widely consumed beverage in the world after water?

Answer: Tea

What is the primary function of red blood cells?

Answer: Carry oxygen

What natural satellite orbits Earth?

Answer: The Moon

What cycle describes evaporation, condensation, and precipitation?

Answer: Water cycle

What system is responsible for distributing blood throughout the body?

Answer: Circulatory system

Were you or your friends able to guess most of these questions correctly? As mentioned earlier, some were easy, while others really made you think. While these are only a handful of the many quiz questions out there, maybe one encouraged you to explore new subjects, expand your knowledge, or fine-tune your trivia abilities. After this, there's no doubt that you’re a quiz wiz!

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