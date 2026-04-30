There are several reasons you might have landed on this article. Maybe you're a passenger on a long road trip, tasked with keeping everyone entertained. Perhaps you're preparing for a trivia night at your local pub and want an edge over the competition. Or maybe you're just looking to refresh your knowledge across a range of topics.
Regardless of what brought you here, welcome. Some of these questions are common knowledge and popular general trivia, but a few are sure to stump you.
Here are 100 of the best random trivia quiz questions to test your knowledge, organized by category.
FILM & TV
Which 1997 film features the line “I’ll be back”?
Answer: The Terminator
Who directed the film Pulp Fiction?
Answer: Quentin Tarantino
What sitcom is set mostly in a coffee shop called Central Perk?
Answer: Friends
What 1985 film features a time-traveling DeLorean?
Answer: Back to the Future
What 1993 film features dinosaurs brought back using DNA?
Answer: Jurassic Park
What horror film is set in the Overlook Hotel?
Answer: The Shining
What Pixar film features a clownfish searching for his son?
Answer: Finding Nemo
What superhero film features the fictional nation of Wakanda? Answer: Black Panther
Answer: Black Panther
What sci-fi film includes characters named Neo and Morpheus?
Answer: The Matrix
What 1997 film depicts the sinking of a famous ocean liner?
Answer: Titanic
LITERATURE & WORDS
What novel begins with “Call me Ishmael”?
Answer: Moby-Dick
What fantasy series is set in Middle-earth?
Answer: The Lord of the Rings
What is the term for a word or phrase that reads the same forward and backward?
Answer: Palindrome
Which dystopian novel features “Big Brother” as a symbol of surveillance?
Answer: 1984
Which author created the detective Sherlock Holmes?
Answer: Arthur Conan Doyle
What novel features a televised survival competition with Katniss Everdeen?
Answer: The Hunger Games
What Shakespeare play features a Scottish general and prophecy-driven ambition?
Answer: Macbeth
What type of poem traditionally has 14 lines?
Answer: Sonnet
What gothic novel features Count Dracula?
Answer: Dracula
What novel features a whale-obsessed sea captain named Ahab?
Answer: Moby-Dick
HISTORY & WORLD EVENTS
What global economic crisis began with the 1929 stock market crash?
Answer: The Great Depression
What passenger ship sank on its maiden voyage in 1912?
Answer: Titanic
What structure symbolized the division of Berlin during the Cold War?
Answer: Berlin Wall
What war ended in 1918 after the armistice?
Answer: World War I
What ancient civilization built the pyramids of Giza?
Answer: Ancient Egypt
What year did humans first land on the moon?
Answer: 1969
What movement led by Martin Luther King Jr. focused on ending segregation in the U.S.?
Answer: Civil Rights Movement
What empire was ruled by Julius Caesar in the 1st century BCE?
Answer: Roman Empire
What 2011 disaster involved an earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear plant failure in Japan?
Answer: Fukushima disaster
What ship was famously described as “unsinkable” before it sank?
Answer: Titanic
GEOGRAPHY & TRAVEL
Which country is both a continent and a nation?
Answer: Australia
What is the longest river in South America?
Answer: Amazon River
What desert covers much of northern Africa?
Answer: Sahara Desert
What is the tallest mountain in Africa?
Answer: Mount Kilimanjaro
Which country contains the city of Istanbul, spanning two continents?
Answer: Turkey
What U.S. state is nicknamed “The Last Frontier”?
Answer: Alaska
Which country has the most natural lakes?
Answer: Canada
What is the deepest ocean trench on Earth?
Answer: Mariana Trench
What European city is famous for canals instead of roads?
Answer: Venice
What is the largest island in the world?
Answer: Greenland
SCIENCE & NATURE
What gas makes up roughly 78% of Earth’s atmosphere?
Answer: Nitrogen
What planet is known as the Red Planet?
Answer: Mars
What is the process where a solid turns directly into vapor? Answer: Sublimation
What part of a cell contains DNA?
Answer: Nucleus
What force pulls objects toward Earth’s center?
Answer: Gravity
What is the most abundant element in the universe?
Answer: Hydrogen
What type of animal is a Komodo dragon?
Answer: Reptile
What is the approximate speed of light in a vacuum?
Answer: 300,000 km/s
What organ circulates blood through the body?
Answer: Heart
What atmospheric phenomenon causes the Northern Lights?
Answer: Solar wind interacting with Earth’s magnetic field
SPORTS
What major golf event is played annually at Augusta National?
Answer: The Masters
How many players are on the field per soccer team during play?
Answer: 11
Which country has won the most FIFA World Cups?
Answer: Brazil
What sport is played on a court with a hoop and backboard?
Answer: Basketball
What sport is associated with terms like “home run” and “strikeout”?
Answer: Baseball
What Olympic sport includes a balance beam and uneven bars?
Answer: Gymnastics
What multi-stage race is held annually in France?
Answer: Tour de France
What sport uses a shuttlecock instead of a ball?
Answer: Badminton
What sport uses the term “ace” for an un-returnable serve?
Answer: Tennis
What combat sport takes place in a ring and includes knockouts?
Answer: Boxing
FOOD & CULTURE
Which country is credited with creating sushi?
Answer: Japan
What spice gives curry its yellow color?
Answer: Turmeric
What European country is famous for paella?
Answer: Spain
What grain is traditionally used to make pasta?
Answer: Wheat
What German festival is famous for beer and sausages?
Answer: Oktoberfest
What fruit is used to make wine?
Answer: Grapes
What tropical bean is the main ingredient in chocolate?
Answer: Cocoa
What country is known for producing maple syrup?
Answer: Canada
What dairy product is aged to create varieties like cheddar?
Answer: Cheese
What plant-based food is made from soybeans and often used as a meat substitute?
Answer: Tofu
ART, MUSIC & POP CULTURE
What painting features melting clocks?
Answer: The Persistence of Memory
What museum in Paris houses the Mona Lisa?
Answer: The Louvre
What instrument has 88 keys and is central to classical music?
Answer: Piano
What genre of music originated in Jamaica in the late 1960s?
Answer: Reggae
What British band released the album Abbey Road?
Answer: The Beatles
What male voice type is the highest in classical singing?
Answer: Tenor
What pop artist is known for Campbell’s Soup Can artwork?
Answer: Andy Warhol
Which singer is often called the “Queen of Pop”?
Answer: Madonna
What string instrument is Yo-Yo Ma famous for playing?
Answer: Cello
What term describes a large group of musicians performing together?
Answer: Orchestra
RANDOM / MIXED KNOWLEDGE
What metal is liquid at room temperature?
Answer: Mercury
What is the fear of spiders called?
Answer: Arachnophobia
What shape has four equal sides and four right angles?
Answer: Square
What is the opposite of the word “expand”?
Answer: Contract
In bowling, what score is a perfect game?
Answer: 300
What is the national bird of the United States?
Answer: Bald eagle
What is the square root of 81?
Answer: 9
What device records seismic activity?
Answer: Seismograph
What is the official language of Brazil?
Answer: Portuguese
What field studies weather and climate?
Answer: Meteorology
What is the fastest swimming fish?
Answer: Sailfish
What pigment gives plants their green color?
Answer: Chlorophyll
What is a baby kangaroo called?
Answer: Joey
What is the main gas used in balloons?
Answer: Helium
What does “WWW” stand for?
Answer: World Wide Web
What is the most widely consumed beverage in the world after water?
Answer: Tea
What is the primary function of red blood cells?
Answer: Carry oxygen
What natural satellite orbits Earth?
Answer: The Moon
What cycle describes evaporation, condensation, and precipitation?
Answer: Water cycle
What system is responsible for distributing blood throughout the body?
Answer: Circulatory system
Were you or your friends able to guess most of these questions correctly? As mentioned earlier, some were easy, while others really made you think. While these are only a handful of the many quiz questions out there, maybe one encouraged you to explore new subjects, expand your knowledge, or fine-tune your trivia abilities. After this, there's no doubt that you’re a quiz wiz!
Check out Mental Floss for more trivia and quizzes!