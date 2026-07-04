10 Classic Rock Songs That Became Fourth Of July Staples

July Fourth music isn’t just about “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Alongside the barbecues, flags, and fireworks, there are a number of classic rock songs that have become traditionally associated with Independence Day, and now, in the era of digital downloads and streams, see a marked resurgence in popularity every summer.

Some have achieved that position thanks to their patriotic or heartfelt red, white and blue lyrics—while others are just rousing, rocking tunes whose musical impact has earned them their place on the Fourth of July playlists.

“BORN IN THE USA” // BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

The Boss’s rousing 1984 banger “Born in the USA” has become perhaps the best known of all rock and roll’s most patriotic songs, and has been used as such by several political figures—including, recently, the Trump White House—thanks to its rousing, flag-waving chorus.

As any Springsteen fan will likely be keen to explain, however, listen to the song’s lyrics and you’ll see the track is actually a far more critical of America (and, specifically, its role in Vietnam), and many a politician has misunderstood it’s true meaning.

“R.O.C.K. IN THE U.S.A.” // JOHN MELLENCAMP

John Mellencamp was initially hesitant to include his classic Americana hit “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” on his 1985 album Scarecrow, thinking it too light-hearted to sit easily alongside the rest of the album’s rather more dour tracks. A last-minute change of heart led to the song’s inclusion on the album though, and it went on to become a smash hit at home and around the world—as well as a now legendary July 4 rocker.

“BACK IN THE U.S.A.” // CHUCK BERRY

Chuck Berry wrote his classic “Back in the U.S.A.” while returning home, appropriately enough, from a tour of Australia in 1959. The song was inspired by Berry witnessing Australia’s treatment of its Aborigine population in the 1950s, and his relative relief on coming home to America. Although it peaked at a relatively lowly 37 on the Billboard charts, the song has since become a rock and roll standard, and, thanks to its patriotic lyrics, a popular choice on July 4.

“LIVING IN AMERICA” // JAMES BROWN

James Brown’s classic “Living in America” was originally used as the theme song to Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky IV back in 1985, in which Brown performs it as the entrance music for Apollo Creed. The song—which Brown was originally unsure about taking on or not, tending not to record songs for movies, nor that he had not written himself—nonetheless earned him a late career hit around the world, as well as his first Billboard success in almost a decade, and the 1987 Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Performance.

“GOD BLESS THE USA” // LEE GREENWOOD

Better known as “Proud to Be an American,” Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” originally gave the country star only a relatively minor chart hit when it was first released in 1984, but later earned a firm place on America’s patriotic playlist after it was much used during Ronald Reagan’s 1988 presidential campaign.

Since then, its rousing lyrics have seen it become a popular track in its eponymous USA—especially during times of national and international crisis—but it is around July 4 every year that track truly comes into its own. In July 2020, in fact, the song saw enough of a resurgence in popularity to top Billboard’s download charts, earning its biggest chart success almost forty years after its original release.

“ROCKIN’ IN THE FREE WORLD” // NEIL YOUNG

Neil Young wrote “Rockin’ in the Free World” while touring America in the winter of 1989, at a time when diplomatic relations between the US and Soviet Russia were just beginning to thaw. The song’s popularity was doubtless helped by the fact that Young released it just a matter of weeks before the Fall of the Berlin Wall toward the end of the year, an event for which it became something of an unofficial anthem.

Yet despite being popularly claimed as an American anthem, the song lyrics—much like those of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” before it—are actually rather critical of the national and political environment at the time, and paint a bleak picture of life in the late ‘80s Bush era.

“SWEET HOME ALABAMA” // LYNYRD SKYNYRD

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s classic 1974 hit “Sweet Home Alabama” has perhaps become an unlikely anthem for the entire United States, given that its lyrics only praise one part of it (while finding time to diss Neil Young in the process). Nonetheless, the song—which sees its streaming figures increase by almost 50% every Fourth of July—has earned a firm place on America’s Independence Day soundtrack.

“TAKE ME HOME, COUNTRY ROADS” // JOHN DENVER

Much like “Sweet Home Alabama” before it, John Denver’s classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads” has become something of an unofficial national anthem for the entire United States, despite its lyrics only name-checking West Virginia. (In 2014, in fact, West Virginia adopted the track as one of its four Official State Songs.)

The song peaked at number 2 on the Billboard charts on its initial release in 1971, but it has remained enduringly popular ever since, selling almost a further 2 million copies in the digital era alone. It has even become something of a fan anthem during the United States during the 2026 World Cup competition too, which has seen it soar back up the streaming charts this July 4.

“AMERICAN GIRL” // TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS

A flop that failed to chart when it was first released in 1976, Tom Petty’s “American Girl” has since quietly emerged as one of his greatest and most loved tracks, as well as an enduringly popular and suitably rousing Fourth of July anthem; in 2025, the track saw a 105% increase in streams during the week of July 4 alone.

“THE STAR-SPANGLED BANNER” // JIMI HENDRIX

There have of course been a number of iconic performances and recordings of “The Star-Spangled Banner” over the years (not least by Whitney Houston at the 1991 Super Bowl), but when it comes to a rock and roll Fourth of July, it’s perhaps Jimi Hendrix’s feedback-distorted version that takes the crown.

Recorded live at the Woodstock music festival in 1969, popular history claims that Hendrix was using the stage to make a political point with his performance; in fact, he had been riffing on the American national anthem in his set for almost a year by that point, and quickly dismissed any suggestion that his performance was politically motivated.

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