10 Hit Albums That Never Went to No. 1

For musicians, achieving the milestone of a chart-topping album can be tricky. Even for the most accomplished of them, factors out of their control—like timing and just plain luck—can mean an album comes up just short of hitting that coveted No. 1 spot, even if it’s a huge hit.

The Beatles // Yellow Submarine

The Beatles | Keystone Features/GettyImages

The Beatles are still remembered as musical icons today, and they were so popular and so successful that it’s hard to imagine any of their albums being anything other than a chart-topper—they still hold the records for both the most No. 1 singles and No. 1 albums. But Yellow Submarine—the soundtrack to the band’s animated film of the same name, which was released on the heels of the massively successful The White Album—didn’t quite make it there. It peaked at No. 2.

AC/DC // Back in Black

AC/DC | Michael Putland/GettyImages

Back in Black is the quintessential AC/DC album, with iconic tracks like “Hell’s Bells,” title track “Back in Black,” and perennial classic-rock radio favorite “You Shook Me All Night Long.” It wasn’t just their most successful album—it’s the third best-selling album of all time globally, according to Forbes. And yet it didn’t hit No. 1.

Journey // Frontiers

Journey | Roger Ressmeyer/GettyImages

After having a massive hit in 1981 with Escape and its most famous single, “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Journey returned in 1983 with their eighth album, Frontiers. Thanks to huge hits like “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” “Send Her My Love,” and the beloved ballad “Faithfully”—all still staples of Journey’s live show—Frontiers continued the band’s success. But it failed to match the success of its predecessor and never topped the charts, peaking at No. 2.

TLC // CrazySexyCool

TLC | Tim Roney/GettyImages

TLC gave us some of the most iconic songs of the ’90s—most notably “Waterfalls”—on their sophomore album, 1994’s CrazySexyCool, which sold over 23 million copies. As a result of its success, the group still holds the record for being the best-selling female band in American history. Although the album was a No. 1 hit in other countries, it peaked at No. 3 in America.

Van Halen // 1984

Van Halen | David Tan/Shinko Music/GettyImages

With classic songs like “Jump,” “Panama,” and “Hot for Teacher,” Van Halen’s 1984 led to some of the band’s biggest hits—ones still beloved to this day. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts, and there it stayed for five weeks while Michael Jackson’s Thriller dominated the top spot. The record was also notable for being the band’s last with frontman David Lee Roth.

Led Zeppelin // Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin | Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/GettyImages

In 1971, Led Zeppelin released their critically acclaimed untitled album, known as Led Zeppelin IV, with the blues-infused rock that has come to define their sound. Its most famous track is easily the epic “Stairway to Heaven,” which helped the album become the band’s most successful. It’s sold over 37 million copies worldwide but came just shy of securing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts.

Kendrick Lamar // Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City

Kendrick Lamar | Timothy Norris/GettyImages

Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City, Kendrick Lamar’s autobiographical concept album and major-label debut, solidified his status as a skilled rapper and lyricist and helped breathe new life into the genre. Although the album did hit No. 1 on R&B charts, it didn’t make it as high on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 2.

Pearl Jam // Ten

Pearl Jam | Steve Eichner/GettyImages

As grunge began to explode in the early ’90s, Pearl Jam emerged from the ashes of Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament’s previous band, Mother Love Bone. Pearl Jam’s debut album, Ten, was released in 1991 and spawned hits like “Even Flow” and “Jeremy.” While it wasn’t an immediate hit, the album slowly gained popularity and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 about a year after its release. It ultimately went on to become the band’s best-selling album.

Billy Joel // The Stranger

Billy Joel | Michael Putland/GettyImages

Billy Joel had a hit with 1977’s The Stranger thanks to singles like “Only the Good Die Young,” and although it was his fifth album, it was the breakout that led to his biggest successes. Despite being his most commercially successful release, The Stranger didn’t make it beyond No. 2 on the Billboard chart—a position it held for six weeks.

Kelly Clarkson // Breakaway

Kelly Clarkson | Denise Truscello/GettyImages

Following her groundbreaking win on American Idol, Kelly Clarkson had a huge hit with her debut album, Thankful, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. But it was her follow-up, Breakaway, that truly made Clarkson a pop star. The album had one hit single after another, with “Since U Been Gone,” “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” “Because of You,” “Walk Away,” and the title track (which was co-written by Avril Lavigne). Breakaway ultimately outsold its predecessor, and yet it only made it to No. 3 on the Billboard 200.